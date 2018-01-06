The heartbreaking tale of Memory Mtukudzi

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Bruce Ndlovu

During Oliver Mtukudzi’s gig in Bulawayo in December, onlookers were treated to unexpected drama when the superstar was confronted by a young lady, accompanied by an older woman, as he made his way to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for what was to be another remarkable performance from the superstar.

Before that incident, it looked it would be a perfect night. Tuku was to take the stage at the ZITF’s Exhibition Centre Hall 2, where he was to perform during the Golden Oldies Dinner Dance. Those that wanted to sample a bit of Tuku Muzik that night needed to fork out $100 each while those who moved in larger numbers part with $1 000 for a table.

It was a night of glamour and style, with older ladies and gentlemen dressed to the nines as if to show that a good fashion sense has no expiry date. Amidst all that glitz, the lady who confronted an unsuspecting Tuku, together with her older sidekick, did not seem to fit in. For one, they were not there for the music. They had another more important mission.

The lady seemingly intent on disturbing the peace on that tranquil and classy night goes by the name of Memory Mtukudzi and claims to be the superstar’s lovechild from a past extra marital affair. Her companion on that night was her aunt, Anna Ngwenya who also claims that Memory’s late mother, Barbra Siziba, indeed had a relationship which resulted in the birth of their now 24 year old offspring.

However, on that fateful night last December Tuku rejected their advances, shrugging them off like strangers. A disappointed Memory then requested that members of the press who she knew to intervene on her behalf, asking them to put their pens to use and force her alleged father would at least acknowledge her.

This was despite the fact that for almost two years she had been reluctant to speak about the issue after Tuku’s camp seemed to offer her a glimmer of hope of reconciliation with the father that she never had. Memory’s tears of rejection first washed up on newspaper pages when she tumbled onto our sister paper B-Metro’s newsroom and made the startling revelation that Tuku was her father. His absence, she said, had robbed her of a normal childhood and was also threatening to sour the early years of her adulthood.

“No one deserves to be Mtukudzi’s daughter and suffer the way I am doing. It’s not that am after his money or wealth, but there is a dark cloud hanging over my head because of his absence in my life. In short, I can say am a cursed woman who does not need a cleansing ceremony as many might advise, but all I need is my father’s blessings and everything will be normal,” she said.

Memory bears a striking resemblance to Tuku’s other female children, but alas despite adopting the star’s surname she does not have a birth certificate. This she also attributed to his absence from her life. Two years ago, Memory claimed that she was desperate for Tuku’s acknowledgement as she had been told by relatives that they could not accept her father’s share of the dowry, as it would have cultural implications for her later on.

“I don’t need his money, but all I need are his blessings and for him to get part of his lobola money from my husband. During bride-price negotiations, my uncles only took their share of bringing me up and refused to take money meant for my father as they knew it will have consequences,” she said.

Memory’s hunt for Tuku’s acknowledgement did not start two years ago however, instead it’s a heartbreaking search that has yielded equally heartbreaking findings since she was eight. One of these searches culminated to a visit to Tuku’s Norton home.

“When I got there, I was never given any attention and in a bid to show my seriousness had to sleep by the gate for two days hoping they will finally attend to me, but all was in vain. The domestic workers were sent to chase me away and when I told them my story, they just told me that each and every day people flock there claiming to be Tuku’s children,” said Memory

According to Memory’s aunt, Anna Ngwenya, Tuku had started a relationship with her niece’s mother, a big Tuku fan, years ago, only for the two’s relationship to be but short when Barbra moved to Mberengwa.

“When she came she told us that Mtukudzi had promised to pay her a visit and also to see his daughter, but that never happened until she died,” she said.

When the media contacted Tuku’s then manager Sam Mataure two years ago, he seemed reluctant to dismiss Memory’s claims.

“Before any comment can be issued, I think it’s better to get a chance to get in touch with Memory so that I can put her in touch with someone from the family who can assist with her case. I think this is the best way to deal with her case than for her to walk straight to Mtukudzi’s house,” he said.

The Mtukudzi camp’s charm offensive seemed to have worked as Memory displayed a reluctance to bring the issue up again until the most recent falling out in December. This not the first time that Tuku, a rolling stone whose life is lived mostly on the road, has been in the headlines for children sired out of wedlock. In the explosive book Tuku Backstage by his former publicist Shepherd Mutamba, his wife also brought to light two more love children, Selby and Sybil.

“When it comes to Tuku’s secret children, I was never told about Sybil. Nobody told me about her. Men have these promiscuous relationships in private. I think Sybil’s mother worked in a hair salon in Harare and met Tuku in Mazowe where he was performing.

“A cousin, who lived in Mazowe, said she understood there was a child thought to be Tuku’s daughter living in Mazowe. When I asked Tuku about it, he first denied any knowledge of Sybil. Tuku had a fight with Sybil’s mother, at Skyline Motel, (located south of Harare but now defunct) and his shirt was torn and he hid it for a long time. One day, I saw the shirt and asked why it was torn and he said I wanted to throw it away and I wanted to tell you but I was afraid.

According to Tuku’s wife, Selby only surfaced after the death of their beloved son Sam.

“Tuku akatsika madziro akati haamuzive (Tuku denied Selby vehemently). Up to now (June 2013) he denies paternity. I asked him how Selby got to have a birth registration in his name and he said he (Tuku) didn’t know. Whether Selby is Tuku’s son or not, I don’t know. If Tuku is denying the issue what can I do?”,” Daisy says.

And now last December, the daughter erased from Tuku’s memory, rocked up again like a bad penny. The Herald

  • Child spacing now haunting him

  • Why confront him there find the right chanel

    • What right channel are you mad???people should own up maan,why doesn’t he request a dna test???just put the matter to rest or apologise for being an absent father

    • I am nt mad that’s my opinion coz I dd nt read where it is said he refused responsibility/or refused to communicate with them

    • Precious Pedzisi read first before embarrassing yourself!

    • I rest my embarrassment

    • Unfortunately opinions are like assholes,every1 got 1

    • Thank you. Let’s all go for a tea break😉

    • Uumm musadaro.IMO.
      Channels are all biased in favour of mai varipo.she must have tried everything before storming like that

  • Monte Rosa College must be a sham of a place if the administration doesn’t know where to place their vacancies. Now if the owners are idiots…

  • Wer was she all along

  • Hazvirevi rudo handina! ×2, Rudo ndinarwo! Mwanangu!

  • Godfrey

    He should settle these matters nguva ichipo. If there are some doubts a paternity test can resolve that. He should do that in defense of fatherhood (hubaba)

    • Peter

      Hapana nezvababa pamwe Sam dai ari mupenyu ndiye aitowenza hubaba pazita iri kwete avo bambo vanoramba mwana akafanana navo kudaro

  • You gold digger, why make a fuss in the public, find a better way to address your issues with your dad than to try to embarrass him in the public, ita hunhu usaite kunge hure ranyimwa Mari rozoda kunyadzisa munhu pane vanhu

    • Who embarrassed who here?the child who slept in the open for two days or the man who does not want to take responsibility?

    • Why going there in the first place, she should find a better way to address the issue

    • Garikai Mateo people like Tuku must face the music, he needs to accept his responsibilities acknowledge the children that he has fathered out of wedlock!

    • What better way when she was made to sleep outside for two days and the man refused to see her? Zvimwe itai muchishandisa brain

    • Clearly the gal tried to solve this privately but Tuku refused.

    • She must take him to court who will force a DNA test

    • You are right there Dube than to make these scenes which in the end she won’t win

    • Men learn to be responsble use condoms f u dnt want to be embarrassed

    • What if she had tried your so called better way to no avail?

    • Spare her your insults.you just don’t know the amount of misery and hurt she has gone through. Rejection really hurts.esp from your supposed father.

    • remember there is also a boy l thnk he is in form 6 now hum Tuku also sired wth another women..so the man u ar trying to protect is a womaniser..let him face the music..kunakirwa nekukwira achisiya nxaaa

    • Let’s read to understand the story, not read to comment. ..

    • Guys do you know how painful it is to be denied by your father , ndinofunga zvimwe zvinoda tive nemoyo wekunzwira than kungotuka munhu.

  • But why after so many years, and why at a gig, ummm this thing it’s complicated children of unwanted pregnancies, why did her mom kept quiet till she died?

    • Dd yu read the story shefu?

  • People are crazy this woman has been trying to reach out to her father for a long time! Read the story first before making foolish comments, just because Tuku is a renowned musician doesn’t make him above other human beings! If it takes him to be embarrassed in his fake life let the ugly side emerge and be seen!

    • Stories have been told about Tuku and his love children.I believe there was a time he and Thelma where not talking because of something like this.He is a great peformer and musician but if reports are anything to go by,his treatment of his flesh and blood leaves a lot to be desired.

    • Hitting a nail on the head. Pple just rush to make silly conclusions that’s bad that lady is in a very painful situation

  • LOVING SOMEONE ‘s music does not mean u have to support him achiita zvakaipa…he shud meet her and listen not to ignore…saka kuine DNA test

  • Tuku is a heartless man.with all that money he cant afford to take care of his daughter all bcoz he wants to mantain his pride,,NO! Its good he was shamed! Tuku knows this child,its only that he fears the consequences ,

  • Instead of calling her names do guyz knw her side of the story

  • Sisi you must know when and where to address your matter not in public, this is a sensitive issue . And where have you been all this yrs.

    • Dd yu read the story ????

    • Another idiot commenting without reading the story sit down boy

    • I suggest that you open the link and read the story

  • What if he blocked all the so called right channels it’s fyn it come out that way wat u do behind closed doors we catch-up with u in near future

  • above all this, shz beautiful isn’t she, own your daughter samanyanga!

  • Had the privilege of sharing a desk with Sybil some time in primary school…the resemblance ungati waitodzidza naye tuku wacho

  • Tuku must face the musiq zvekuty i celeb wat wat and wat e world will say it doesnt matter…..baba vanoda kufadza mafansz vachiramba mwana wavo ….Bharanzi

  • Tete Tilder Karizamimba hero basa ma DNA apo kuti zvipere.

  • Hazvirewe rudo handina newe mwanangu ,rudo ndinarwo mwananguwee mhosva yacho takatukana kupopota mai ndokuoneka handizirini ndirikuimba ndiTuku akaimba .

  • Hanzi tuku waiva wemagame Kare kake

    • I agree, may the girl approach the courts & go for dna. Tuku ane twunhu twake taking care of the girl wont be a problem. As long as the girl is using the wrong channel chinobuda hapana. Tuku should have body guards to take care of such pple!

  • Pavanhu vese varikutuka mwana uyu its all becoz u have never been in this situation. Munhu akakura aine vabereki vose akatosiyana neakakura Asian pamaonero eupenyu. Dont be ignorant. Understand first before commenting

  • “Hazvireve rudo handina newe mwanangu”

  • If u think arikutevera mari yaTuku why asina kuenda kuna Chiyangwa, Wicknell or even Strive Masiiwa

  • Why do pple comment before reading the story?? That’s being foolish.

    This Banana republic is like Sodom and Gommorah all these celebrities, politicians , fake pastors haveing extra maritial affairs or fathering children out of wedlock this Country needs the real andonly one God and not fake Pastors

  • DNA nhai wedu, yakaisirwa nyaya dzakadai. Hapadi n’anga kana dare apa.

  • Munhu me munhu kuna baba vake .. whether ndavatsvagira kubhawa kana kushow… HAPANA CHAVANOMBORAMBA APO..Akafanana nevaskana vese vekwa Mtukudzi..Pliz munhu ngaabvume mwana wake

  • I personaly did not see any problem with Tuku, that young woman i should say has a problem with thinking.
    i thank any organised person does not behave that way,she confronted Tuku so as to make news and sure she made the news.
    if i was Tuku i am sure i would make sure that i have nothing to do with that woman.
    kune nzira kwadzo dzekusvika nadzo pamunhu kuti unzikwe kana kuteererwa nyaya yako.
    kunyadzisa munhu hakugadzirise chinhu kunokonzeresa manje.kana ari mwana wake chokwadi is akura uyo zvekuti munhu anogona kuzvishandira plus ukama haugezwi nesipo setsvina ehe did more damage than good

  • How much is DNA?