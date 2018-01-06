George Mlala on the run “over rice”

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Nqobile Tshili

Former leader of a splinter group of war veterans, Mr George Mlala, is allegedly on the run after police discovered seven tonnes of rice stashed at his house in Bulawayo.Former leader of a splinter group of war veterans, Mr George Mlala

Former leader of a splinter group of war veterans, Mr George MlalaThe rice, among other things, was allegedly found at his residential Flat Number 6, Trust Building at the Corner of 14 Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Street in the city centre.

Police reportedly launched a manhunt after he could not be located to account for the grain. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed that Mr Mlala was on the police wanted list.

“As police, we are hunting for George Mlala after 159x50kgs of rice was found in his house. The rice amounts to about 7,8 tonnes. It was discovered following a police raid at his house in the city centre. Mlala has not been seen so that he could explain where he got the huge quantity of rice,” said Insp Simango.

She said those who may have information on the whereabouts of Mr Mlala should report to the nearest police station.

“Those who may have information that may lead to the location of Mr Mlala may come forward. Alternatively, they can get in touch with the Officer-in-Charge CID Law and Order, Bulawayo, Detective Inspector Musona or the investigating officer Detective Inspector Mpofu on (09) 64232 or any nearest police station,” she said.

It is not the first time for Mr Mlala to be fingered in allegations of corruption. Last year, former War Veterans Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube accused Mr Mlala of soliciting for bribes from the city business people using the ruling party, Zanu-PF’s name.

Rtd Col Dube said Mr Mlala had imposed himself as Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for security and used that position to solicit for bribes while externalising money. Mr Mlala vanished from the public scene following Zimbabwe Defence Forces Operation Restore Legacy last November.

He briefly appeared at Plumtree Border Post last month where he was observed hiding in a car in which former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and his family were travelling. He joins several Zanu-PF members who are allegedly being investigated by the Government for corruption.

President Mnangagwa has promised that his Government will fight corruption and already some former ministers have appeared in court for abuse of office.

Some of the notable arrests include former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, former Minister of Mines, Walter Chidhakwa, and Midlands provincial minister Jason Machaya.

Mr Mlala and former Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Manicaland province Mandi Chimene, who is also on the run, had assumed leadership of a faction of the war veterans association. The Herald

  • What with these guys being arrested for having “food reserves”?? Is it wrong to have “silos” at home??

    • But ukaona munhu akutiza maybe he has a case to answer

    • Who hasn’t a case to answer??? What surprises me is that these cowards cannot tell kuti handisi ndega takaba nauyu nauyu nauyu zvibve zvapera kahwan

    • Hazviperi saizvozvo tsano zvinopera ne jere kwete ka 1″ kamuri Kutaura aka

    • maybe haana that footing yekuti ndakaba na nhingi na nhingi. I guess it wasnt all as easy as we used to see it kuti “vese avo” varikuba. Check Chombo tried to say his evidence is a threat to national security, akanzi hapana izvozvo taura pachaunga zvaunazvo…and it seems he had nothing to say really… rega zvibatane ikoko #handeiTione

    • Aaaaaa dzimwe nyika yes not in zimbabwe!!! Muzimbabwe mbavha chaidzo hadziende kujeri !!!

    • They actually know kuti kutaura kwake kunobva kwatonyanya kubudisa zvimwe zvaakaitawo iye zvisingazivikanwe. It is a vicious circle. Vanhu ava vanotozivana and hapana achatongerwa kugara mujeri. Anongoramba ari ma further remand after bail bail bail bail remand remand zvotopera. Tarisai nyaya yaKereke chaiyo yakaita 6years !!! Case ye”rape” yanga iripachena. Just imagine idzi dzekuba mari idzi!!! Hapana chinobuda apa. Inotongofa yakalodha. I would bet and win kuti Chombo haaende kujeri. Anotoshairwa enough evidence!!!i

    • that rice was donated to zimbabweans by china iye otora kuita rake ngaamame

    • But 7 tones ichiri reserve here?

  • PKKKKKKKKKKKKKK!

  • Nderake torima rice hre isu regai adye

  • Operation batai munhu haisi kujaidza,🤣😂🤣😂……neRice chairo riri kupfukira vanhu kunge chipoko 🤣😂

  • Command Arrest?Someone is gonna be arrested for farting soon G-String 40 members look who is watching you even when drinking water you might be arrested for that.

  • Batai vanhu vaisabhoteja nyica

  • Kekekekeke….

  • mototiza vasekuru munokuvara

  • Rice ndorakatengwa ne 15 Billion here or ngavatijekeserewo pliz or varikumbotanga nema small fish

  • Batai munhu akomana

  • kkkkkkkk Rice from China for donations iwe wotora voita rako Zanu i Zanu

  • ane minda yacho ye rice kkkkk,ko ari kutizeyi kana asina mhosva vari kuzviziva kuti imhosva

  • Run, Forest, run!

  • batai munhu

  • yea dis time its not ZANU pf of Mugabe’s who protected and brew thief its Zanupf of ED ,no nonsense

  • shuwa taitenga rice kumozambiki imi muinayo mudura,manje takuidya mahara

  • Tsvagai 15 billion zverice izvo ndezvimwe

  • Chaaaai naZimbabwewoooooo

  • Kkk

  • Toda 15billion not zvikafu zvedonation

  • SL

    This just goes to show that those in positions of authority regardless of what parties they belong to have been stashing away food etc while ordinary people struggle to make ends meet for a long time and these very people make empty speeches at public meetings while benefiting themselves

  • Kkkkkk munyika muri kutizwa veduwe, kubvira last year ummm. Neni ndogona kutiza any tym