Dancing pantyless pays off for Zodwa Wabantu

By Bongani Ndlovu

Being famed for walking around pantyless has definitely paid off for South African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu as she has blessed herself with a brand new set of wheels from her proceeds during the festive season, a few weeks after buying a three-bedroom house valued at R2,5million.

The controversial entertainer, who rose to fame after appearing at last year’s Durban July pantyless, recently posted a picture on her Instagram page of a brand new Audi that was apparently bought from car dealers, McCarthy Volkswagen Middelburg.

Giving gratitude to her boss, DJ Tira who has undoubtedly moulded her to be the brand she is today, Zodwa captioned the picture: “Thank you DJ Tira . . . paid up, cash, no bank instalments…”

From there, she showed off her car to fans at the famous Eyadini Lounge in Durban which catapulted her to fame after her videos doing the Vosho dance there with a Savanna bottle in her hand were leaked to the public and went viral.

From there, many clubs wanted to host her to entertain patrons with her dance moves.

In November last year, Zodwa Wabantu, who has remained humble, boasted that she would not spend her money on clothes or “slay” with it either as she prefers to invest it.

“I bought a house with my money, three bedrooms, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and a garage. This is my house and I’m not renting. We slay differently,” she was quoted saying by South African media.

With charges of up to R40K as appearance fees for every show, the entertainer was last year signed under DJ Tira’s Afrotainment stable and ever since, has gained so much popularity across the continent.

Through DJ Tira’s management and tutorship, she last year got gigs as far as Europe.Zodwa previously said she was not oblivious to the fact that her fame could fade with time, hence why she charges as much as she can now and do what she might not be able to do without the cash.

She also plans to retire from the showbiz scene next year as she knows her fame will likely have faded then. The Chronicle

  • Don’t say that. Zodwa Wabantu is an amazing artist!

  • Ngaachibva ango repenter lol

  • Good for her If she can then why not?? Besides life is too short!

  • Ndakudohokurura ranguwo

  • Yah we are now living in tha last days but what i know God wont remain silent how can they reward someone like Zodwa yet there are pple who are suffering with no hope for tomorrow

  • kkkkkkk musazofamba makashama muchiti muite mari ndezve lucky izvo uye nekwaunobva

  • I see a great testimony in church one day.

  • Kkkkkk oooops yaaaa anything can pay handsomely

  • Pantyless bitch

  • Kikikikikikikik

  • She’s demon possessed and I wonder why it’s newsworthy, what are u trying to teach our young ones

  • go to hell ..dirty money

  • Do your research admin she bought this Audi for DJ Ties to say dankie

  • playing with mindsets, the power of illusion!

    ndizvo zvinoda vanhu kaizvozvo. she has made fame not by showing off her center bearing, but by letting her fans know that she haven’t covered it with some gasket, and dancing like she might reveal it to them, until dawn. that way she has become filthy rich.

  • If u try to copy ppl wil beat u up wear yo panties.she has her own talent try something else maybe acting or singing

  • Very old news

  • vamwe vanotengesa miviri yavo ,others drugs others human trafficking vamwe vachiba mari dzevarombo vachiita matumbu kuma politics uko so ndiye adini hake haabe chemunhu uyo

  • some people are so jealous at least everybody knows were she get the money

  • the end is nigh

  • No Satanism ,unotofanira kugamuchira Satan wacho kuti vanhu vagokuona otherwise unoswera watorwa ne law inforcement kana kuiswa kumapenzi

  • Mahuriro akuita maZimba muJoni umu vakufamba vakashama usiku vatitengesa miviri imi nangananga naZodwa

  • L j Gucci, she was not rewarded she bought the car,according to her page in fb and instagram she was boasting that she paid cash, see and this thing is almost a week old lol

  • chegotsi industry inoda vakasvinura,rova mari hure chekumirira hapana

  • She must now advertise the panties

  • @NEHANDA, what are you promoting to our sisters here??????

  • Hahaha Zodwa

  • Yaa these are the last days she is fullfilling the prophesy

  • it’s true God is not happy about such wealth, but let us also about pple who steal money’s and foods that are meant for widow and opharns especially politicians.

  • #pantless