Zanu PF Kwekwe Central MP arrested

The Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central, Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo, has been arrested by police after they reportedly searched his house and found about 30 tonnes of maize meal.

Masango Matambanadzo

Police reportedly took the maize meal to Amaveni Police Station and were now investigating the source and how he got the mealie-meal.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed police were investigating Matambanadzo.

She could, however, not give details on the matter asking this reporter to call later.

Her mobile phone was not reachable by the time of going to Press.

Sources close to the investigations said about six armed police officers stormed Matambanadzo’s Amaveni house on Wednesday evening before they searched the house.

“They searched the house and found 30 tonnes of maize meal, which they then took to the police station together with him,” said the source.

The sources said other allegations against Matambanadzo bordered around some bloody clashes between illegal gold panners that used to rock Kwekwe City.

The sources said the legislator is accused of sponsoring the clashes.

“You know there used to be bloody clashes between illegal panners’ rival groups here and Matambanadzo is said to be one of the main sponsors of those terror groups.

“He also planted some thugs at Kwekwe Long Distance Bus Terminus who used to collect money from Kombi crews and police are also trying to prefer a charge around that,” said the source.

Matambanadzo’s personal assistant, Angela Nyathi, said allegations against the legislator were still not clear by yesterday evening.

“He is still with the police but allegations against his are still not clear, we tried to find out with the police but they said we will get the details tomorrow (today) when he appears in court,” she said. The Chronicle

  • Isnt this man a farmer or buying maize.thats factionalism

  • What is criminal about having 30 tonnes of maize. I thought all these ZANU PF goons owned farms and were supposed to be producing.

    • Kudenga kuna Mwari varume!!! Blackman is a man of the people,

  • no Zimbabwe we are all now involved in ZANU pf factional wars I think this must end by voting them out come election time

    • no mental stable person can deny or argue this

    • I agree But remember Vote doesn’t work against these guys you can vote in Billions but against Zanupf its just a waste of time

  • Ane plot rake kuSherwood mudhara uyo .zvonosungisa here kuwanikwa une twunhu twako

  • Ndiye uya here wegrade 3 term 2 mp.Umwe wake akasungirwa beans unotoshaya zvirikufamba sei.wel let the police do their duties

  • Zvino sungisa chinofanira kuenda kuGMB kwete kugara mumba

    • its no longer mandatory.one is free to sell to whoever they want.Controls on maize were removed kudhara

  • what about super mandiwanzira. ngaasungwe imbva.

  • This Blackman guy had a plot in sherword, he owns a milling company. He won election in Kwekwe central because of donations and help he was giving to old people and disadvantaged families around Kwekwe central. There was a time he helped at almost every funeral in amaveni township with maize meal and cash. During zanu pf primary elections in 2013, he go against current president to stand for election as mp. I am not a zanu pf, but I think this guy is being targeted for something that happened in the past.

    • You couldn’t have said it better mate . Victim of political differences with current rulers

    • Munangagwa Anyanya Sure

    • Ndanga ndatoita dzimwe pfungwa u opened my eyes

    • Ehezve cjero huku yamaundura yavakutoisirwa Masan action

    • ndochokwadi chawataura… vane ma previous na ngwenya…

    • You are so true bro akaturova murume uyu paelection he is the Best in Zanu PF so far ane Maresults he can stand and Private candidate uyu

    • Very true bro

    • I used to stay in Mbizo. Paitova be chigayo ne tuckshop zvainzi Kwa Black Wadada. I think is the same guy.

    • Black Wadada baba its just a place in mbizo 9 not named after Blackman .

    • Yes Blackman owns a farm in Sherwood , a Shop at Amaveni and another one by the Bus Terminus called Bloodspot and Grinding Mills so i also wonder why he was arrested for 30 tonnes of maize meal as if is not a farmer .

    • That is if he is not being targeted for being too black remember he was/is a member of a party that targets people because of their skin colour for example grabbing white owned businesses not because they are not Zimbabwean but because they are white.He must feel it when one accuses you for no reason .

  • Mbavha chayidzo murikudzisiya ana Supa Mandiwanzira varikumhanyira avo vasina kana Backbone to defend them selfs

  • Mackenzie Ncube getting back at him becoz of their previous fights.

  • pane mutemo unorambidza farmer kuchengeta product yake here.

  • Unmmm dziri pai 30 tonnes dzacho

  • Ndopamunozoona kuti chikoro chinoshanda

  • Zvinebasa,maybe he wanted to use it for campaigning. Votes buying, ko zvitsva here,

    • Shame ! Pane munhu akakwana anatengwa nechibage here? Kkkkkkkk!

  • busy arresting partners in crime, these clowns poverished our country by thieving everything tht their could lay on for 37 years, and here they are, trying to fool us with such stupid and and useless arrests, nonsense and you wll pay for it!

  • Military rule pasi nayo

  • busy arresting your partners in crime for 37 damn years, impoverishing our country by stealing anything your dirty hands could lay on, here you’re, taking us for fools with these stupid and useless arrests, nonsense, you wll pay for it!

  • Munangagwa I Heard You Talking About Forgiveness And Reconciliation But Your Eyes Are Full Of Hatrage And Fear.You Are Just Aresting Every Loyalist Of Grace. That Will Not Make Every one Love You.We Are Waiting For Ecomical Boosting Kwete Zvekungosunga Vanhu Izvo.

  • You will hear about the arrest and it will end here. You will never hear that all those Mp’s and ministers had been sentenced to prison.

    At the end of the day we become fools

  • saka akasungirwa chibage chake

  • 30 tonnes dzinokwana payi ipo paya. Mbavha chaidzo dzatinoona nemeso edu ndidzo dziri kusiiwa

  • The unfortunate part is that the thugs are not going to jail

  • Bryan Chakwana thats true.

  • He was arrested because he doesn’t get along with Mnangagwa n the Minister of state for Midlands whom he wants had a fight with that Mudha Ncube.They should arrest Obert Mpofu

  • This man is a Good preacher of love ,God bless him

  • Looks like the lacoste faction is arresting everyone else BUT.What a circus .

  • Tanaka Leroy Samukange you remeber the guy who i wanted to get a contract from ?

  • so whats wrong with finding 30 tonnes of maize zvinosunhisa izvozvo ko kana aitenga nekurima chibage chake kuitira campaigning ke aah ed and police makushaya basa you loosing relevance manje give us real criminals vakaba 15 billion yedu ana obert mpofu abvo and grp ve lacoste ndivanemari yedu yese.

  • Mhosva ndeyeyi

  • In other countries farmers are allowed to hold back whatever they produce if prices are not favorable and sell when demand and prices rise. Now in Zim if you are found with beans or maize you get arrested. EISH

  • ed is loosing the plot now and becoming irtelevant by all this revenge arrests iya anga atanga zvakanaka

    • It’s God giving you a reality check. Zimbos can be gullible, getting themselves involved in the factional wars of a party they want out of power.

  • “Targeting criminals surrounding “

  • Wazhinji vachamudemba Mugabe, hezvo mava kusungirwa chibage,chaicjo

  • Ah hant murimi here, ngavachigadzira nyika kwete kungosunga toda mabasa

  • hayaaaaaaaa first it was beans now chibage next chingwa…bakers inn ne lobels onai zvekuita nechingwa chenyu bfr u get arrested

  • Hezvo munhu ava kutosungirwa 30 tonnes dzechibage nhai? Saka minda yacho vakapirweiko?

  • what about those owning fleet of expensive posh cars?

  • Koo ngavauye vandisungewo ndine 50 tonnes dze mhiripiri

  • Aaa chibage chete….mbavha iyi apa haana kana mwana zvake

  • Blackman is a miller. Every Kwekwe resident knows that. This Mudha thing nxaa

  • That guy owns a milling company

  • Thirty tones dzinoshamisei tsvagai pane 15billion kwete kuswero bata tumatemba bt dhamu rakazara nema Bream

  • Ndiye aimbonzi grade two dropout here

  • I think there is another story behind this story. Surely you cannot be arrested for having maize meal. What if its for my consumption?

  • Ko Chibagwe chaakusungisa muZim?

  • Ko havasi new black commercial farmer here because we have been told the last harvest was massive?

  • Shame lacoste gang why arresting an innocent guy I live in kwekwe and I know this guy long time and wat u are doing its a shame. Mudha is the one who just take shares in gold mines for nothing

    • Mudha even owns that Jessy lodges in mbizo 11 and that unfinished building at Old Mbizo

  • Mbavha batai mbavha

  • Saka kuita hupfu mumba mako yatoomhosva nhai?? Ko kana uri business man wodii?? Hlongwane akasungirwa 10 bags dze beans futi aaaaa

  • We thought we are moving now I can see we are going back. Africans will never change. We always whites are bad people no thats not it they have big brains.

  • Aya mapesinari nana ED

  • Zaruraiwo dura nyangwe huku dzamaundura taakuchinja mutemo!!! Inga ndimi maiimba wani ndizvozvi!!!

  • Weston Marume ndo zvauri kuita izvi mfaname

  • Mbavha dzakazara uku o sunga munhu nokuti haawirirane newe, apa mukuru arasika manje

  • 30t ishoma

  • Imi zvinechekuita here nesu zvemabarwe emunhu hamukwanise kuita imwe plan kuti tiite mabasa here??????panekusunga munhu atadzei hake kugara nechibage chake panekwamakanzwa???? Kwakapazwa dura rehurument kwaaa makushaisha kutamba kusvitonga kwacho kuripapi nhai??????????????????,

  • Big yawn. ED should rise above such pettiness.

  • Takuzviona kuti this whole move was a factional thing.aitasei mdara wedu..ungashaya chibage iwe unemilling company.vanhu makakaviswa bhora resimbi kuno marcher kuHarare.

    • 😂😂😂😂😂😂 urikundiudza kuti waifunga kuti vaibvisa sekuru nekuda kutiyamura? Ndekupi kwawakanzwa kusvinu kune masoja anopinda mu politics akapfeka camouflage?

  • Having mealie meal isn’t a crime

  • Saka munhu hachabvumirwi kuita 30 tonnes dzechibage iye aine farm that bullshit mhani

  • I knew this guy will be in soup because he was supporting Amai he was at loggerheads with ED. There were both fighting for the control of kwekwe gold fields

  • Zve Zimbabwe ndazvitadza.

  • They beat us up in 2000 and in 2008 its their time now. They need to kill each other and most of them should go to exile. That’s how they gonna end.

  • Haisi nyaya iyo, ngavaende vanobata mbavha chaidzo mhaan

  • Blackie was the G40 front man in Kwekwe, tightly monitored by a certain Muda Ncube, Ngwenas hatchet man. Once they fought bare knuckles in the small town.

  • Is this mdc calling for sanctions?

  • Sekuru vangu kumusha Simon Guyo vakaita 600 bags of maize saka vachasungwa futi here

  • This criminals must rott in jail