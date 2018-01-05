Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Zambia shuts Hungry Lion restaurants

Zambia has shut three of South African retailer Shoprite’s Hungry Lion fast-food restaurants after their food tested positive for the bacterium that causes cholera, a government minister said yesterday.

Hungry Lion
Hungry Lion

Zambia is struggling to contain an outbreak of the disease, which has killed 51 people and made more than 2 000 others sick in the capital Lusaka.

The outbreak was initially linked to contaminated water from shallow wells but investigations indicated that contaminated food was the main culprit.

Local government minister Vincent Mwale said inspectors had found contaminated food at three Hungry Lion branches in Lusaka.

“We have since directed the restaurants to close and have had meetings with the management to see how hygiene conditions can be improved,” Mwale told Reuters.

“We suspect that some food handlers in these food outlets may be coming from parts of the city that are the epicentre of the disease.”

Shoprite management in Zambia could not immediately b e reached.

President Edgar Lungu last week directed the military to help fight the spread of the waterborne disease.

The outbreak was initially confined to densely populated parts of Lusaka with poor sanitation, but has now spread to lower-density areas.

Neighbouring Malawi has registered 157 cases and four deaths, its health minister said.

Cholera causes acute watery diarrhoea. It can be treated with oral rehydration solutions and antibiotics, but spreads rapidly and can kill within hours if not treated.—Reuters

  • can smell a dead rat

  • This is doubtful. Cholera is mostly found in contaminated water, or spread by people who don’t wash hands after using the toilet. Poor hygiene spread cholera.

    • What if a someone from the komboni has brought the bacteria to hungry lion? Even handshakes can transmit the bacteria!

    • Unless the food is served cold, like salads, salads can be contaminated if there is poor hygiene practices

    • “We have since directed the restaurants to close and have had meetings with the management to see how hygiene conditions can be improved,” Mwale told Reuters. “We suspect that some food handlers in these food outlets may be coming from parts of the city that are the epicentre of the disease.” Workers frm affected areas r suspected to hv carried the bacterium into the outlets….

  • Good measures for the healthy of Zambian pipo

  • This is what we call bio war initiated by multinational companies research on CIA modus operandi and get clear pic same ne cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe during 2008
    Anthrax outbreak from 1975+ and the role of selous scouts

  • Zambia inozviita and they don’t care

  • Munomu tida vavharise chicken slice inoita $3,50 kanyama one

  • Where dd u get that pic mmmm

  • True kune outbreak shops schools closed and no church gatherings

    • Yah its true bt nw mashops they are now open and military ikupwanya zvima Wooden cabin nekutsvairisa vanhu everywhere

  • Laboratory guys is dangerous i can believe that cz pane wasisina hanya nelyf dzevanhu wanongoda yawo chete

  • Maybe in twn coz yesterday evening ndakatenga opposite intercity