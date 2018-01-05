Tuku ‘secretly’ drops new album

Iconic star Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi recently dropped his 66th studio album Hany’ga towards the close of 2017, closing a year that had been dominated by Jah Prayzah’s military music.

Hany’ga which Mtukudzi says translates to ‘concern’ is political as much as it is social commentary.

But like most of Mtukudzi’s albums, his messages on Hany’ga are subtle, deep and do not carry explicit political messages, but he makes it easy to read between the lines.

Hany’ga was officially released on digital platforms like iTunes on December 29, 2017 though it will only be available for download on February 2, likely when the artiste launches the album. Only the first track, Matope is available for download now.

His spokesperson, Walter Wanyanya said they were following international trends of promoting music online.

“For now, we’ll be distributing the album on platforms like Google Play and iTunes as we imitate international trends of music promotion so those interested in the album can purchase it from those platforms. “Later on, we’ll start selling physical copies of the album,” said Wanyanya.

On the album launch, Wanyanya said it would be done next month, but only for a certain market as it will not be a public launch.

“The album launch as well will be done in a different way as it will likely not be open to the public but just a few people. It’ll otherwise be more like a listening session.”

A casual listen to the new tracks that include Bopoto, Mahara, Inyasha, Wanza Sori, Inombotanga Sei?, Uchatinhei? and Dehenya will show you that Mtukudzi does not change for the sake of change neither does he seek to please anyone other than himself.

“I only do me,” Mtukudzi told Gem Nation News in an exclusive interview.

Tuku’s quest to stay above politics has always made him a darling across different age groups, race and social divide because he wants to remain an artiste.

There is something for everyone on the album and if you love to dance, you will have a dance. If you are the laidback type, you will surely stop and listen to the tracks.

The album opens with “Matope” in which he bemoans littering and its effects to the environment plus the diseases that are now common in places where young people used to play in the old days with no such harm befalling them.

Another track, “Haasati Aziva”, speaks against child marriages and its video is already being played on ZBCtv. As if commenting on Operation Restore Legacy, Tuku urges people — regardless of their differences — to live together in harmony and shun violence and self-importance in “Bopoto”.

The song is driven by a thumping bass guitar, which has become a signature of Tuku’s recent albums.

Speaking at the launch of “Uzunzu”, a monthly comedy show at his Pakare Paye Arts Centre recently, Mtukudzi said he was pleased with the album.

He said a good song should be simple and not complicated.

“When you write a song it should touch someone’s heart and heal them. The purpose of a song is to heal and not entertain, it’s as simple as that,” Tuku said. – Gemnation/Showbiz Reporter