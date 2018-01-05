Teenager ‘rapes’ woman (28) as boyfriend snores

By Sylvester Chiramba /Nonsikelelo Moyo

A teenager from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman while her boyfriend snored by her side on New Year’s Day. Famous Ndlovu (19) from Mabutweni suburb yesterday appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 17.

Prosecuting Mrs Memory Ndlovu told the court that on January 1 at around 4AM, the woman, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, met Ndlovu at Mabutweni shops while she was drinking beer with her boyfriend.

“At around 5AM, the complainant and her boyfriend went to the complainant’s sister’s house in Mabutweni leaving the accused person at the shops. Her sister told them to sleep in the sitting room. The couple had sexual intercourse once before they slept,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

“At around 6AM, the woman felt that someone was having sexual intercourse with her and at first she thought it was her boyfriend but was surprised to wake up and discover that it was Ndlovu who was lying on her stomach half naked.

“She grabbed him by the collar of his T-shirt while screaming and shouting for help. As Ndlovu was trying to escape, the complainant’s sister came into the room and at that time the boyfriend woke up.”

Mrs Ndlovu said Ndlovu was still half naked as his pair of shorts and underwear were on the floor.

Neighbours, she said, assisted them to apprehend Ndlovu and escorted him to Western Commonage Police Station where they made a report.

The woman was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination and a medical report may be produced in court as evidence.

Meanwhile, a man from Jambezi has been arrested after he allegedly broke into his neighbour’s house clad in boxer shorts on Tuesday this week.

He allegedly fondled the breasts of his neighbour’s wife until she woke up and alerted her husband who was sleeping by her side.

Eric Ncube (25) of Mutimutema Village 4 under Chief Shana in Jambezi pleaded guilty to unlawful entry but denied the indecent assault charge when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje yesterday.

He said he was drunk but he did not lay his hands on the complainant’s body.

“I was drunk and I had been attacked by people at the shops and they took my clothes that’s why I was wearing boxer shorts. I wanted to go my friend’s place but ended up at my neighbour’s place by mistake. I only got there and slept on the floor, I did not touch her at all,” said Ncube.

Ms Gakanje convicted him of unlawful entry and he will be back in court on Tuesday next week for judgement on the indecent assault charge.

The complainant told the court that she woke up and found Ncube on top of her.

“I was sleeping sideways and Erick Ncube rolled me over so that I lay on my back. He got on top of me and started fondling my breasts. I could tell by the weight and the smell of beer that it was not my husband. I then woke my husband up and told him there’s someone on top of me. Ncube jumped off and my husband chased him, caught him and took him to the police,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Listen Nare said Ncube entered the complainant’s hut wearing boxer shorts at around 2AM. The Chronicle