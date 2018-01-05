Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


EducationFeaturedLocal

New curriculum to stay: Mavima

11,314 51

By Helen Kadirire

Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavhima is adamant that the new curriculum will stay amid strong objections from teachers.

Professor Paul Mavhima, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education
Professor Paul Mavhima, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

At a curriculum review meeting organised by the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe yesterday, Mavima said unless learners are taught critical thinking skills, the country cannot compete on the global market.

The review meeting comes at a time when the 2018 first term is about to start on January 9 amid complaints from both teachers and parents that the new curriculum should be scrapped as there is a high potential of failure in the 2018 examinations.

“Our objective is to have a competence-based curriculum so that we create the competencies and skills that are required to move our country forward,” Mavhima said.

“When everything is said and done, there are certain skills that we are pushing for. We are looking for a learner who when they go through their studies, can look at a problem and start seeing solutions to them. The whole idea of innovation starts at infant level in countries like China.

“We cannot be stuck in the 20th century when things are moving so fast now. We cannot train children for jobs we do not know if they will still be around in the future, but what you can train for is someone who can quickly adapt and offer themselves as value creators in any job situation they find themselves. That is the type of thing we are pushing for as far as this curriculum is concerned.”

He said the previous system that pushed mainly content was obsolete and there was a need to recast some issues to allow critical thinking.

Educationist Josiphat Gwezhira said if the issue of tasks and projects was not scrapped this year, there was a high chance that 2018 would have the highest number of failures.

Gwezhira told the Daily News that the problem was that teachers in training colleges and universities were still being trained in the old curriculum.

He said the teachers themselves do not understand what they are teaching yet are expected to impart knowledge to pupils.  DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • saka makadzingirei dokora

  • Let’s hope vana vavo vanoidzidzavo imomo mu zimbabwe

  • Mavima uneshavi renhamo unoramba wakati nanga nanga nezvinhu zvaunoziva kuti ndizvo zvakadzingisa dokora basa va mnangagwa vasiyana namugabe wamaiita zvamaida naye iyezvino kana uchida kugara pabasa teerera zvinoda vanhu.usazoti hamdina kukuyambira.

  • Anenge muG40 uyu kamuitiro kake. Zvizhinji zvinoda kubviswa muNew Curriculum yaari kuramnirira iyoyo. Ungati mwana wangu adzidziswe kuti salaam aleko kuti kuLibya here kuno uku? Asatirwarira

  • Ridiculous. How can one man oppose 13 million pple. Its a question of time. Your downfall is imminent Mr Mavhima

    • Very soon achandorima kumusha basa rapera ngatiite zvido zvevanhu kwete kuita zvaanoda

    • Ari kurasisa mavotes evanhu kuparty nazvo izvi, munhu akangotsamwa nevote yake yatsamwa.

  • Mavhima please enda unovhime dziri mbeva tsuro haungaibati

  • I suggest they fire that foolish minister also!

  • Mavima uri duzvi chairo. Zimbabweans are the most educated people in Africa. They know what is good for their kids. If I were you I would do wide consultation with stake holders before making an and blunt decision. Follow Dokora

    • But they are working for uneducated Boers in SA.education for its sake is nothing. Creating businesses and competing in the world global sphere is everything

    • So what? And why are you responding to my comment

    • Chakunetsa chii . Are you mavhima. Idiot

  • Interested in Chinese scholarship and admission into Ukraine, Poland Russia and Canada. Contact us. Whatapp/call +375259690017
    In Poland partial scholarship available for bachelor’s degree.

  • Ngaabve

  • Dont be stupid homeboy . We know you are close linked to MR GARWE but must behave or else you will jump.

  • Go home sir cz maresources acho hamuna saka wanodzidzei ….google foni paxull haiite inokonzeresa ur point is to destroy our education cz makaona zvema contraceptive zvisi kuita mumaxull &mawakuisa imwe kuti vana wachiite tuana mai nanababa kuxull …ndimi masugar daddy atipedzera vana

  • wakadhakwaa

  • Stupid minister

  • What do people really want.Zim people have no for sight do you really see the old curriculum having any relevance in the fast changing world.How can you compete in in innovation if children are trained to be workers not entrepreneurs

    • Refreshing comment,was waiting for such an interesting read…good going Taps

    • foresight ipi iwe gt out..e changing world bla bla..y burdening students w kindergaten philosophies ..i kno Mr President wll luk into dat n chase yo clone awae

  • Better bring back the Mugabe regime, at least it was not making “heavily militarized” decisions. That Mavhima stinks worse than Dokora.😫

  • Ukufungawo here zvikoro zvemumaruwa

  • He is a puppert also

  • Fokof rowa pasi nxaa shit mhen

  • Saga iri harina chinozikanwa

  • Rubbish ..the president should remove another useless minister

  • To hell with the new curriculum

  • U PPLE MONOMHOFUNGAWO HERE ISU TIKUMUSHA KUSINA INTERNET.KO RESEARCH TONOITIREPI???? Laptop ndoizivira pa pic mu book.

  • kudaidza mhondi kuti ichengete vanavako ….mxm this cerculum mustfall

  • Ane mwana ari muZim here iye nyakuvhima wenyu iyeye

  • Inject money in the curriculum Mavhima otherwise nothing wrong with kids learning new things…unonzwa vanhu vachiti culture is dynamic but expect education to be static..#sadstory

  • Mugabe chaiye akaenda kuzoti pauro zvake uyu

  • THE CURRICULAR MUST SYAY

  • They never listen because they dont know how life is tough for the ordinary person

  • I’m shocked to see and hear some section of the society has people heaping praises on an idiotic minister who introduces new curriculum with his bedroom mistress , wants it implemented overnight. Without adequate resources , trained staff, preparedness from pupils and parents. Like Mavima himself you are imbecile , ignorant , foolish , backward , naive

  • that means you fucked off dokora basically for political reasons, not performance!

    ‘bads of the same furthers.’

  • Mavima sit your irrelevant ass down

  • So teachers wu teach n students who a learning are not the ones determining anything considering curriculum

  • Chimboitai but Lazy ave kumombe yo turn shal cum

  • Be warned mavhima.Garwe said the voice of the people is the voice of God.Vakuru vachitaura listen.

  • These failures of our so called academics. He doesn’t even know where to start. Give these posts to Engineers plz

  • Kkkk zimbos ,dokora anozotengesera mabooks ake kunani mukaramba new curriculum,these guys vaitodya vese ende vacharamba vachidya,so makadzinga dokora muchiti mupinze mavhima,hoyoka arikukuudzai kuti hapana chachinja,ungamudii hake mavhima wabantu,hapana ende uye hapana,maida ku demonstrater ,ndokubva pangochinjwa munhu kuti munyarare asi ngoma Ndiyo Ndiyo,uyo anenge arikutoda kusiya amodyawo ne new curriculum iyi,zanu is a system hazvinei kuti aiswa panyanga ndiani,anongoita the opposite nezvinodiwa neruzhinji,

  • Hah ropengawo iri ramunoti Mavhima, I think wakapromiswa mansion nemaMoslem chete kana kuti Dokora ada kukupa cut sezvo angagara adya mari yevaridzi

  • He will be fired mark my words unless he change and listen to the people.

  • Ngatidzokere mustreet zve this Mavhima shd go

  • Ko kungoita zvirikudiwa nevabereki varidzi vevana zvinonetsa here.The voice of the people carries more Weight akomana zvinonetsa kuona here wasiyanei na Mugabe na Dokora