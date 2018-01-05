Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition government after visiting Tsvangirai

91,290 46

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa ruled out forming a coalition government after visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa ruled out forming a coalition government after visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa ruled out forming a coalition government after visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd). Addressing the media soon after the visit, the President said Mr Tsvangirai was recovering.

“He is fine and recuperating very well and he says he will soon be going back for further medical check-ups in South Africa,” President Mnangagwa said.

Elizabeth and Morgan Tsvangirai seen here with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga
Elizabeth and Morgan Tsvangirai seen here with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga

Mnangagwa came to power in November last year following a de facto military coup after which veteran leader Robert Mugabe stepped down after 37 years in power. 

Asked on the possibility of forming a Government of National Unity (GNU), the President brushed aside the idea saying there was no need for that.

“What’s the cause (to form a GNU)?” he said. “You are allowed to lobby, it’s a democratic country. People are allowed to lobby for anything. Currently, there is no need (to form a GNU),” he added.

Meanwhile MDC-T deputy president, Mr Nelson Chamisa welcomed Mnangagwa’s visit.

“It’s a welcome thing, it’s African to care for one another; it’s very Zimbabwean. This is the new politics we want to see, the politics of peace, the politics of working together, the politics of feeling for one another.

“This is the direction and we hope it is the kind of talk that will be walked and talk that will be sustained. Going forward we want to see a peaceful election in Zimbabwe and we are very appreciative,” Mr Chamisa said.

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Nxaaa unopenga hauzive zvaanotaura , u a trying to say the visit was abt forming a gnu but he changed… https://t.co/DoQ3nsEfck

  • Get well soon morgan and u did a good job our beloved president cde Emmerson Mnangagwa

  • ve makuhwa,chinorwara ka icho chekuda pamutundo

    • Uuuuuum shamwari usadaro.. Nerimwe zuva someone will utter these same words to you..

  • Get well son Save

  • Hove ne Ngwena

  • uri murevi wenhema coalition kudii kwacho

  • I think they were there to apologize for stealing the Presindence from him, and assuring him to step down the government will look after him

    • I think he just wanted to show the public that Save is really ill so that people will not vote for an unfit candidate. Remember the reporters were saying Save is getting better and ED wants to prove them wrong I presume.

    • Yaah you won’t never, politics its a game full of dirty players

    • He know Tsvangirai got the keys .

    • Will never stop supporting Tsvangirai bcz of his condition takabva kure naye.

  • Thanks president raramai nokusingaperi zvido zvavanhu kunyanya .imi murimberi hamuna madyo munodavanhu .viva. Mr ed

  • Save get well soon. Stay positive. You will beat this thing called cancer.

  • Thts maturity in politics..love u save get well soon

  • HRH Perfect Pat waMADMAX

    Get well soon Morgan Tsvangirai we wish you a speedy recovery

  • But Zimbos tipeiwo ma serious Tsvangirai shld relax he is not ok

  • Get well soon Save

  • Cancer is killing him. Politics needs fit pple Tsvangirai needs a package and then battle the cancer… https://t.co/dKLKiXxLCh

  • Frank Talk

    Just go mani Tsvangirai. Give the reigns to someone else

  • Watotanga kunyepaaaa nxaaaa tsvakai mabasa

  • Time for Chamisa to take over. This man suffered a lot under Zanu abuse

    • What about Khuphe?

    • She’s good..but at this crucial time we need a man to hold the ruthless crocodile by its jaws .

    • I see.

    • Khupe can’t fight the battle V-one with Zanu Pf she needs a person like Chamisa who has that charismatic and famous in most parts of the country.

  • ndohutungamirii hwatinoda thnks so mch mr president nd mr chiwenga,kuna save get well soon mwari vanemi

  • Oh my …is that Tsvangirai looking so frail and older than Mugabe? Lord have mercy…give Tsvangirai wisdom so that he retire from politics.

  • If your interested in admission into Ukraine, Austria and Canada and partial scholarship for Poland is available for computer science courses.
    Chinese scholarship is available for 2018 . +375259690017

  • Why people musingafungi munhu anonzi Nehanda uyu idofo …..azviwana kupi zvaari kutaura

  • Aripa ma1

  • They are there for political milage not care

  • l salute yu Mr Presdent Garwe nemwoyo wechirume Kunoona OUR reall Presden Morgan Tsvangirai

  • Fuck cancer!!!!!!!

  • Munhu akabvakuvanhu anoonekwa nehunhu zvatwa naMnangagwa izvo kwete hon’on’o yanga iripo iyo

  • i believe its prophetic…his name means save….he wont rule for long but will take Zim into ryt hands…mafungiro angu

  • Get well soon cde tsvangirai

  • Vanoziva kuti chikara che zanu ndi tsvangirai

  • I believe Lance Guma will have something negetive to say about this visit….

  • What is the coalition for at this stage?we are only months away from elections. So coalition for what instead of strengthening the party?

  • Save vakambonomuonawo mazuva eIce cream arimuchipatara paya

  • Kana iye abvunzawo President nezve coalition ane mhepo the guy Tsvangirai is sick and the best he should do is to step down Get well soon Mr Tsvangirai