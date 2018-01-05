FCP in yet another player tussle

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum have found themselves in a complicated contractual log-jam over defensive midfielder Liberty Chakoroma whom they have registered for the Champions League.

Chakoroma turned out for Ngezi Platinum Stars in the just ended season but was one of new faces included on the FC Platinum Champions League squad.

The versatile player who is comfortable playing at the back and in a defensive midfield role was brought for his experience with the continental game as a direct replacement for Gerald Takwara who left the champions for South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town.

But in dramatic turn of events yesterday, Ngezi Platinum professed ignorance of any release of the player to their Premiership rivals.

Ngezi instead insisted that the former Buffaloes man is very much in coach Tonderayi Ndiraya’s plans.

“I am not aware that he was registered by FC Platinum, we cannot respond to something that is not accurate. I am also surprised that people are saying he was registered by FC Platinum when he is our player.

“What I know is that he is our player until the end of 2018 and I do not know how it is possible for them to register our player. If they wanted to register him they would have told us so that he was registered with them.

“I do not think it is correct,” said Ngezi Platinum secretary Cleote Munjoma.“What I can confirm is that he is still our player until the end of this year though I am not at liberty to discuss the details of his contract. I can assure you that Liberty is still part of Ngezi Platinum until the end of 2018.

“They have expressed interest in the player that much I know but they have not yet approached us regarding the player. As it is there are no negotiations between us and them regarding the player,” said Munjoma.

FC Platinum refused to shed more light on the matter but said they still have time to add more players to the squad if they wish to before the second deadline of January 15.

“We submitted a 28 man squad to CAF but like I have said before it remains a provisional squad.

“Remember there is a second deadline of 15 January so after that date we will have a final squad,” said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

FC Platinum will begin their Champions League campaign when next month they travel to Angola for a preliminary round assignment. The Chronicle