Ekusileni Hospital on President’s programme

ByThandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

The Government has placed Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo on the list of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 100-day programme, a move set to speed up its re-opening.

Ekusileni Hospital was built in 2001, operated for a few months and was subsequently shut down after it was discovered that the acquired equipment, worth millions of dollars, was obsolete Matabelaland North provincial medical director Dr Nyasha Masuka, who chairs the committee tasked with ensuring that the institution re-opens, yesterday said he was hopeful the placement of the institution on the 100-day programme would this time yield tangible results.

After he assumed office in November, President Mnangagwa said Government officials should set themselves to implement identified projects within 100-day cycles until the 2018 harmonised elections in a move aimed at reviving the economy.

“Ekusileni has now been placed under the 100-day plan and we foresee a lot of progress towards its re-opening,” said Dr Masuka.

“People have been dragging their feet all this time but now that Ekusileni is part of the 100-day plan, this is a very good sign.”

He said the target was now to issue the request for proposals from interested investors which will be ready in no time.

Three international companies from India and Austria have been shortlisted as potential investors for Ekusileni Hospital as Government pushes to re-open the health institution.Of the nine potential investors, six are local and the other three are international companies.

“The request for proposals is being finalised in Harare as we speak just that this past holiday break slowed things down a bit.

“Once it is finalised, it will be sent out to those who showed interest and then we should be able to prove their financial capability to run before we award the tender to the best bidder.”

President Mnangagwa set the 100 day plan for his Cabinet Ministers in a bid to revive the economy and improve livelihoods of citizens.

“The bottom line is an economy which is back on its feet and in which a variety of players make choices without doubts and in an environment shorn of fickle policy shifts and unpredictability. Only that way can we recover this economy, create jobs for our youths and reduce poverty for all our people who must witness real, positive changes in their lives,” said President Mnangagwa. The Chronicle