Chinotimba furious as Buhera RDC fails to utilise $260 000

11,626 17

By Bernard Chiketo

Buhera South Zanu PF MP Joseph Chinotimba is angry with his Rural District Council after it failed to utilise more than $335 000 meant for road rehabilitation, highlighting an unacceptable “shame of low absorption capacity” in local government.

Zanu-PF Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba

At least $260 000 remained unspent at the end of the financial year yet roads in Buhera are in a poor state, chronically underfunded, and are becoming more dangerous.

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joram Gumbo told a meeting with local authorities and MPs at a city hotel yesterday that only $153 000 of the allocated $413 000 under the Zinara Emergency Road Fund had been used.

Gumbo said Buhera had lost control of $260 000 which it had failed to make use of in 2017 — a revelation that immediately courted the ire of Chinotimba.

The Public Finance Management Act provides that every appropriation shall expire and cease to have effect at the close of the financial year for which it is made and that unspent money at the close of the financial year shall be returned to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

An angry Chinotimba expressed shock at information that his constituency used only $153 000 after being awarded $413 000 and the unused money would be forfeited to the State.

“I’m bitter. We use our money (as MPs) only to be told here that there is money that we didn’t utilise — a lot of money.

“You can imagine how I’m feeling.”  DailyNews

  • chinoz ndizvo guys

  • mmmmm asi paye akakanya pahondo yeminda

  • Chinoz vari correct apo

  • The story should read Rdc embezels $260 000

  • huchapa kusagera tsvina iyo

    • pari kutaurwa zve basa rake rakano mirira raagona mukumirira vanhu vekwake, kwete zve ndebvu dzake.

      Corruption hainei nehu smart kana hu chapa…kana Chinoz agonawo.agonawo.hako kutsvagiridza zvitsvagiwa pasina

  • gutu north yakauya here

  • Its because most of these councils are populated by non-expert personnel who are relatives of so and so or are card-carrying members of some political party and have no clue how to go about tying their own shoelaces, let alone apply principles and processes of local governance. It’s ignorance above everything else. Mugabe’s rule has led to so much decay at all levels it will require an Angel to descent from above with a mop and a bucket.

  • Thumps chinoz vava, kusvika zvaita

  • Chinotimba is just but an uneducated bustard to hell with him

  • ndipo patinorasika ipapo, zvave kueducation futi? ko vaive nemadhigoz gumi chokudero vakazotisvitsepi, nevamwe vemaPHD? tototenda vakomana venjombo refu tingadai takadzorwa ijipita nekukasika.

    chinotimba has a point, period!

  • So the gvt is not entirely to blame nezviri kuitika munyika those fools occupying top positions are to blame

    • Including Chinos because as an MP you have a development plan and you are aware of funded projects. If nothing is happening you should take those responsible to task in meet the MP meetings of development.

  • Chinotimba Chinos There is what is called an Action Plan (AP) and during the life span of this AP there are a series of meetings to evaluate progress – of which as an MP you should have been briefed. To put it simple Chinos you flag up what has not been done Tick ✅ what has. Re- strategies. Progressively as you push for deadlines and accountability of individual tasks you come closer to the intended goals. Barking this and that about inefficiency under your nose should not save your skin in today’s world of competence. If I was ED you would be fired. In an ideal world where people do honest self introspective you would resign. What is stopping you is that clenched 🤜 of Zanu-PF sloganeering period. The question is how many of your meetings in your constituency relate to development and progress. You are not the only one but that should not make you feel better.

  • 5 Olevels to be Mp ndiwo mutemo