Billiat future uncertain

By Allen Khumalo

Zimbabwe international forward Khama Billiat’s future at South African topflight side Mamelodi Sundowns appears uncertain, as the club is reportedly searching for his replacement.

According to the South African media, Sundowns are reportedly scouring for Billiat’s replacement in Zambia and South America.

This comes after Billiat, whose contract with the 2016 Caf Champions League winners expires in June this year, stalled on signing a new agreement with the hope of attracting a deal overseas.

However, no team has approached Sundowns for his services.

“The club is looking in Zambia and South America for a replacement. Sundowns have accepted that Billiat will be leaving in the current window or when his contract ends in June,” the report said.

The reports said Sundowns were unhappy with Billiat for keeping them in suspense by refusing to renew his contract.

“His tactics appear to have backfired as he has not only wasted the club’s time, but also his own. No PSL club has approached them with a view to obtaining his services.

Billiat earns a big salary and there is no club in this country that can match or beat what he earns with Sundowns. So the only way out for him is to go overseas,” the reports said.

Since joining the Tshwane based side in August 2013 from Ajax Cape Town, Billiat played an instrumental role in helping the team win the Caf Champions League, the Absa Premiership and Telkom Knockout.He is also one of the top earners in the Absa Premiership. The Chronicle