Beitbridge cops arrest 4500

By Thupeyo Muleya

Police in Beitbridge have arrested at least 4 500 people for various criminal activities within the border during the festive season.

The Officer Commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri, said the suspects were arrested during an on-going operation to restore order within SADC’s busiest inland port.

He said the operation ran from December 1 last year and would continue until sanity is brought back to the border.

“We have arrested a total of 4 502 people for violating immigration laws and another 254 for contravening sections of the Protected Places and Areas Act,” said Chief Supt Phiri.

“Those arrested for entry or exit by evasion under the Immigration Act (border jumpers) were fined, while a further 238 suspects were sent to court for prosecution (under the protected places and areas act). They were handed varying sentences depending on individual cases.

“In addition, 16 others arrested under the PPA Act paid admission of guilt fines and were released. Among those rounded up are conmen, touts, illegal hawkers and all those wheeler-dealers who cause unnecessary congestion at the border,” he said.

Chief Supt Phiri said police had adequately deployed and were out in full force.“At the same time we want to urge travellers to avoid engaging touts and conmen for services. In most cases these criminals end up duping or stealing from them.

“It is very critical that as police we create a safe and conducive environment for quality service delivery at this place, with minimal challenges,” he said. The Chronicle