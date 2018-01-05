Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


50 000 more POS machines in 100 days

By Africa Moyo

Government is working on providing foreign currency for the acquisition of 50 000 new point of sale machines in the next 100 days as part of broadening the use of plastic money. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set 100-day deliverables for line ministries, as he seeks to inculcate a new work ethic aimed at turning around the economy.

Point of Sale machine

Currently, over 75 percent of retail transactions are being conducted electronically as the nation seeks to circumvent the absence of physical cash in the economy.

Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Terrence Mukupe, has indicated that they intend to increase the number of point of sale machines to about 100 000 to enable wider use of plastic money.

“On the issue of financial inclusion, there is an issue that as Government we have said we should increase the use of plastic money.

But if you go to the banks right now, you can’t access swipe machines; there is a huge backlog. I can tell you that as part of our 100-day plan, we are going to have an extra 50 000 machines.

What that means is that we will have to provide foreign currency so that there is more machines to enable people to swipe from any part of the country,” said Deputy Minister Mukupe.

In the 2018 National Budget statement, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, said the use of plastic and electronic money has generally been successful. POS machines are owned by banks and their prices range from US$100 to US$300.

There has been an 189 percent increase in the number of POS machines deployed across the country from 16 363 in 2015 to 47 362 by end of July 2017.

Similarly, there has been a corresponding jump in POS transactions from 398 986 in 2009 to 181 251 082 in the last quarter of 2017.

The sharpest rise in POS transactions was witnessed from 2016 when they rose from 53 407 464 to 181 251 082 by about September last year.

But beyond increasing availability of POS machines, Government also wants plastic and electronic transaction costs to come down markedly.

Customers still complain that it remains expensive to transact on plastic and electronic money platforms despite efforts by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to have charges reduced.

The RBZ has asked retailers to charge 10c for transactions of between US$1 and US$10. However, there is a feeling by consumers that the cost skyrockets when one purchases smaller items such as bread and milk more than once per day.

Deputy Minister Mukupe said Government is alive to the need to reduce transaction costs and is considering coming up with incentives to firms that slash such costs.

“We have to make sure that the cost of transacting comes down. We will come up with incentives around that. The other thing that I want to point out to you is that Minister Chinamasa, in his budget, has said he does not want to come up with punitive measures, but incentive measures (for companies that play ball),” he said.

Mobile money transaction costs have recently been pushed up by corrupt dealers who sell cash at 20 percent. EcoCash, which controls over 90 percent of mobile money transactions, has challenged customers to report unscrupulous dealers so that corrective action is taken.

Even wholesalers and retailers are putting a premium of up to 30 percent when consumers are purchasing using electronic forms of payment, with products being considerably cheaper when using physical cash

. Despite several warnings from both the Ministry of Industry and RBZ to abandon multi-tier pricing, sellers remain defiant.

Traders mark high prices for goods when consumers are making electronic payments to encourage them to use cash, which will in turn be used for arbitrage.

Government’s financial inclusion initiatives also target broadening access and provision of vulnerable groups with financial services, critical for sustainable economic growth and development.

The vulnerable groups include youths, women and micro, small and medium enterprises. This has seen the RBZ licence the Zimbabwe Women’s Micro-Finance Bank Limited on September 14 last year, and has also initiated licensing of the Youth Empower Bank Limited. The Herald

  • WE now have enough swiping machines in the country, we need hard currency .Takuda mari musvo chaiwo.

  • This one improves business, even in SA, you can find them in tuckshops

  • Not a problem. Kombi tichibhadhara nei. Kumbare musika tichitenga nei. Kumupedza nhamo. Ko vari kumus… https://t.co/GP7MsdXnu0

  • this is not the solution Mr President its pointless people need cash in their pockets,find a better solution ,the dollar is plenty out there in people houses and in the streets.Where do the forex dealers get the cash they have,food for thought for you.

    • You have no idea. This is the best ever. I live in the USA. The last time I held hard cash was when I visited Zimbabwe. Most people in the US don’t even have the need for cash. I literally do everything without cash. I don’t even need cash.

    • Come to Zim and do without cash you Elvis Kandawasvika USA is not Zim

    • Elvis Kandawasvika you are right, in the USA it works out fine. Zim isn’t USA as you are aware. The situations are worlds apart.

    • Munoidiiko cash muhomwe. Kuda kungoita show off muchibirwa nekubira vanhu futi. Plastic money is smarter .move with time baba. You wonder if these people are from the most literate country in Africa. Shavi renhamo .pakawanikwa chakanaka kungodhonzera kuside kwamajairia kwekutambura

    • Tinashe Mharadze pple.lpok for cash becoz of the 3 tier pricing system in Zim. I dnt nid cash in Namibia and u dnt need cash in SA becoz hakuna 3 prices for 1 product. If all things are aligned nobody will line up for cash

    • musamanikidza vanhu kuty vafambe neplastic money muchitadza kuisa mutemo wekuty vema kombi/bus, vanotengesa madomasi/ freezit/nzungu/ nemashops ese ekuma misha vashandisewo ma swiping machine. problem iri mu Zimbabwe haisi yekuti vanhu vakaramba plastic money aiwa nyatsopanzwisisai ipapo, asi problem iripo ndeyekuty uchida kukwira bus or kombi, kutenga pamusika whether hembe or madomasi hapana swipe worse kuma misha hakutorina and vamwe vacho havatodi kana ecocash zvayo. ska chaifanira kutanga kugadziriswa kuisa mutemo wekuty every business whether kutengesa madomasi kana onions ngapaite swipe machine kuty zviite.

    • handingamboendi kumusha ne card ivo vachiramba ecocash zvayo uku worse network yeko ndeyekukwira mugomo kuty uite ma transactions.

    • Tinashe whether you are correct or wrong but cash is needed for other operations in our daily lives I’m not talking about large sums and you can’t use a card kumusika,transportation and many other things

    • Elvis the challenge we have in Zim is that we are using someone ‘s currency which has caused more harm than good people are not banking the dollar,they are keeping it at their homes thereby suffocating the market ,and the forex dealers also play a big part in cash shortage and one wonders where they get this cash from .You must also remember that Zim is now a vender state things people don’t bank they cash.

  • Buffoon still refuses to adopt the Rand

  • Ngavavhare ecocash . Irish kukonzresa futi

  • Kkk ko kumabus when travelling,kumamisha ah pamwe maonero enyu akanaka but the majority tirikuchema nazvo izvi

    • ma bus companies eku Zim ndoaka dhaka,they should improve their service nekuita computickets…you will swipe your card at a pos uchitenga ticket rako like in SA

    • Sometymz even on service stations they refuse plastic money ska toenda neiko kubasa

    • unoda mbuya vangu variKwachirumhanzu varijuuya nenyimo dzavo kumbare vaswipe chii chavanoziva?

    • Buses can also have plastic too. Once you make use of cards, cash demand becomes less and there will be lots of cash available.

    • plastic money works in a vibrant economy were ere is no shortage of cash

  • Nxaaa

  • We need cash not pos these only increase the cost of doing business, we are charged twice for the same transaction

  • Its a brilliant idea many pos means less strain on hard cash

  • He must also “buy the network” bcz the business ppl just politely tell us that “the network is down”

  • Swiping charges to be controlled though at the moment its ridiculous

    • Even if they revise the charges the price u will be buying at would have killed it already….

    • double standards coz other countries they urge consumers to use the card at no cost even withdraw charges are reasonable compared to here

  • Macard tinawo asi haana chunhu.

    • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk unondityora mbabvu iwe, ko makaisepi zvinhukkkkkkkkkk zvinofanira kuva mumacards aya.

    • Kkkk pakaipa. Makapinda chipfukuto

  • The solutions required are beyond the ordinary POS.

  • Maijamuka Rand pwekere pwekere but knowing in SA kune over 3million Zimbos,plus most the goods are being imported from there.Rand was easy to access coz vanobva Joza will have no need to convert to $…cash ingadai izere pasina kana problem.

    • Problem most Zimbabwean politicians havana kuinda kuchikoro vakainda kuhondo.So unofunga kuti pangabuda chii ipapo? Ukaona Nyika ichiri ku importer toothpick kana tsono from China ibva waziva kuti we are in trouble. Remember ndovanhu vekunokumuriswa shangu nen’anga kuchinzi diesel raita paChinhoyi zvisati zvamboitika chero ku Saudi Arabia

  • Taneta nekunzwa izvozvo we want action

  • Kokutengeswa kwemari muchakupedza riiniko nhy president

    • Mari ikawanikwa mubank vanotengesa vanobva vatoshaikwa

  • That’s not the matter Sir , aripo are enough mamwe ndoarikuiswawo price yakasiyana ne cash or US mamwe varikutoramba zvachose

  • What about in Rural areas

  • You have no idea. This is the best ever. I live in the USA. The last time I held hard cash was when I visited Zimbabwe. Most people in the US don’t even have the need for cash. I literally do everything without cash. I don’t even need cash. Phone bill, water, electric, gas, grocery, fuel, mortgage, whatever you name it, no need for cash. Imagin if all businesses have point of sale machines, the need of cash would not be there. There will be less corruption too. Paying for speed ticket, simply swipe. You want to pay for your phone bill, you can do it online. Point of sale is fast, easy and improves everything. Mnangagwa has great idea. If you oppose this idea, then you are living in the Stone age. Arrested development.

    • Elvis the difference is u no kty if u want it u can have it unlike here baba tell me if u want to travel do u swipe Kura Mhani

    • Enda kwakitsi yatota wonoshandisa plastic money yako,

    • Taura kuti zvinhu zvidzikiswe mutengo.

    • While I don’t dispute your opinion, Zimbabweans at this point needs cash. Plastic money is ok but with a collapsed economy like ours, it is incovenient to ordinary citizens. Comparing Zimbabwe to a developed country like USA is very unfair. Cash should be available while the economy is being fixed, then we will talk of plastic money afterwards.

    • Why dd u go ku states kwacho Pfutsek Mhani

    • Thanks Elvis for enlightening us .ED is in the right direction.

    • If it becomes available, yes you swipe. Here even taxi drivers have a little chip on their phones that if you say you are using a card, he simply plugs that little chip to his phone and swipes right there. You don’t have to tell me kuti ndikure because ndakatokura in that knowledge already. It’s you that is still behind that need to grow in that knowledge. Imagin US population which is 323.1 million. If there was no plastic money which is Visa, MasterCard, Discovery, and American Express, do you think it was gonna be that easy to sustain when you even have many people with millions of dollars. You got lots of billionaires here. Due to the fact that you use hard cash for everything, your economy is very high. People hodge hard cash with fear of not having anything for using to purchase. The banks run out of cash. Import of goods becomes impossible when banks don’t have money. Country runs out of basic commodities because nothing can be imported. People starve again.

    • Countries like USA and other many countries even in Africa (Nigeria, SA, Kenya u name it) are transforming to cashless economies and cutting on the business of printing cash because its costly and has a negative impact on the economy. USA is happy to print for other nations its US dollar, nations like Zim because they make profit out of it and our continuous demand for cash makes them even more happy. Its only that the rate at which we are moving is a bit fast and forced by the unavailability of cash but in terms of the cashless economy its e right time and we were lagging behind.

    • And he is comparing 3rd and 1st world countries..i wonder where the sense of reasoning is?

    • Tatenda Ishemunyoro, where does it affect you by my going to the USA. You continue to suffer with your ignorance of not accepting ideas that makes life easier for you. Instead of you asking how we do it you are insulting me for moving to the US. Just for you to know, I had a degree but I struggled to sustain in Zimbabwe. I can see that you in person you are struggling and you can’t deny it. Now that I’m in the USA, I drive 2017 G-Power BMW Hurricane, 2015 BMW X5, Ford F150 Raptor, Dodge Durango, Hyundai Sonata, and Lexus and own 5 houses right here in the States. So tell me, who is a fool between me and you. Please choose wise words because you never know who you are talking to.

    • it’s now a war of words kkkkk tambai mushe hey

    • Elvis Kandawasvika true man even here people use cards in Malaysia its hard to just be having cash everywhere people swipe

    • Thanks Elvis, just know that pane vanhu vane mashavi enhamo. Just opposing for the sack of opposing. Even in SA i can relate, if they want an exmple closer to home. To pay rent or mortgage or buying a caryou jus transfer or its debited n ds n accounts, grocery you swipe n there is also ewallet. Basically all advanced people hardly stay with cash or a lot of it. When i see long queus at banks i always wonder if these people are really serious wt life. Plastic money is the way to go n it best suits zim with the current cash crisis as we work hard to adopt our own currency. Wotonzwa mumwe achiti zviri kuitwa coz there is no cash forgetting that its the best solution to a problem.

    • ukudi kuuya mu Zim necard rako usina cash tione kty unosvika kupi. unorara pa airport.

    • mr elvis I think u r a bit lost about wts happening in zim at the moment.rght now if u r u using swipe here u r charged more so wats e point on mving towrds embrcing plastic money?.if your salary get dpsited into your account here u have to withdraw it then buy us dollars on the black market then deposit it back in us dollar form so u can swipe it anywher outside zim so now tel me wat r the benefits of plastic money in zim at e moment for e ordinary person

    • Ok OD Kanyenze i get you. On that note focus should be on encouraging government to monitor unscrupulous dealers who are charging more on swiping because in SA swiping and trnsfers are for free. Because its free its cheaper to swipe than to withdraw from the ATM

    • plastic money is not bad u people bt it needs a vibraht ecomomy which zim doesnt..so nyays yenyu yekuti SA USA wat wat haishande, the two have their own currencies ana there no cash shortages

    • Ukaona coment yako ine ma replies akawanda kudarika ma likes unenge wataura zvisina musoro

    • Thanks elvis and who ever is supporting pos but the real problem here in Zimbabwe its trust and trust again. Remember all those countries you mentioned have their currency and a striving economy so in those countries you dont depend with neighbouring countries for basic staff. Back here in Zimbabwe having your money kept in the bank is same as putting roundnuts in a rat’s hole

    • AFRICA – EUROPE – ASIA – AUSTRALIA – AMERICA , different continents, different economies – YES global wat wat but – Zim is in AFRICA & there is an economic quagmire – every situation has its own pros & cons – putting plastic money NOW is going to further worsen the bad situation of the economy, – black market is ruling and it thrives on such exchanges facilities, Zim needs to restore the industries and put people to work before we bark about plastic money

  • Plizzzz help us with reduction of prices and availability of currency in our banks, mozoita henyu mapoint of sale dzenyu

  • Elvis how old a u the difference with zim and states is in states u no kty wen u need yo cash u can have it unlike here do i swipe to ku kumusha kwangu hanty i need cash.we rilly no kty everywer around the Globe they use plastic money but the situation here is different frm other countries here plastic money is used bcz hakutorina cash yacho

    • If you swipe, you don’t need the availability of cash. You simply swipe and banks will square each other. All you worry about are the numbers that you see on your daily balance. How do you expect your country to have cash at all times when the demand is too high due to unavailability of plastic money? You will never have enough money unless you introduce plastic money.

    • A u getting the point if i want to travel to Rural areas wat will i do then.plastic money is international dnt compare states and zim u missing the point

    • If there are more point of sales, cash demand becomes less which means the there will be plenty of cash available while people will not be needing it. In an event where there is no point of sale, that’s where you will use cash. You will not have problem getting it because it will no longer be on demand like now.

    • The point of sale machines a fine the prblm is the economy u see hakuna cash wat do u do in states wen u want yo cash hanty u simply go and collect.people a saying the machines are not the prblm solver only even akaita 10000000000machines nothing will change

    • Hapana zvavagona kuwanza maSwipe. Ndeipy shop isina swipe. INI ndohodha zvinhu kuSouth after swipe ndichaiwanepi cash kubank kusina mari yacho

  • They should also deal with those thieves who call themselves ecocash agents.

  • this is nothing coz as zimbabweans we nid cash nt thise machine u are talking of thats nonsence hw can i go and swyp from a card which does nt have cash ? fo the wy hasvishande tirikuda Mari nt kuhumana kwamuri kuita while money changers are always with cash let the Rand come back we are losers jst admit kt u have faild period nt kutaura kwamusina kuswera

    • I’m dead. Wow some people still live in the Stone age. Plastic money doesn’t mean you just swipe card. You must have the money in the bank. It’s virtual money. You must have it in the bank. When you swipe, it simply deducts that amount from your bank. You don’t need to go to bank anymore. No more bank lines. When you get paid, your pay just goes straight to your bank account. You may only go and draw money from ATM when you need cash for something that plastic money may not be used.

  • ATMs Gives out CaSH . those ar POS machine. u can’t hab these in the markets flea or vegetables mkts .

    • Mnangagwa has a lot of work to do. It’s very difficult to lead some people. Lots of education is required.

  • ATMs Gives out CaSH . those ar POS machine. u can’t hab these in the markets flea or vegetables mkts .

  • It’s not everyone with swiping cards that is easy with town people rural areas are still yet to understand that. We need a better lasting solution

    • And 80℅ of Zimbabwe is rural settlement and living on less or $1 per day

  • Just allow banks to accept forex without hash terms over the counter

  • We thank you Mr President for your effort we know its a great challenge to be in your position but we pray that God gives you wisdom to turn around the economy we know it cannot be done overnight but we we believe God is not dead.

  • Swiping has charges but cash transactions do not have. So we better have cash

  • I wld choose cash ova a plastic

  • Can’t we make them here?

  • swiping works in a stable economy

  • Nolan Voss supply

  • Izvi iiii cash yaaa

  • It’s the best move that the president is doing.he should also implement the New system of atm mechines whereby deposits can also be done electronically ,without the interference pf corrupt bank tellers,we must also adopt setup pf sa banks and that will increase transparency I our banks

  • Cash iri kunetsa, ko yatiri kurohwa ma 20%_30% iri kubvepi? Ko kungozvivharisa zvinei kusiri kuda ndokupi?

  • Kufa not kuda

  • It’s true bro this is good. Since I’ve been in Sweden I don’t even know some of the notes and coins coz cash is normally held by ppl who don’t pay tax of which that kills the economy. It’s time for our nation to develop now.

  • Plastic money kwete .Is tinoda cash.This us not USA. We can’t swipe for a loaf of bread ,marine ye combination, pocket money ye vana etc.Cash inodiwa.toda kutenga mazhanje ne mango.So many things which need cash.Iko ku USA kauri kutaura kune shortage ye cash here?I bet No . because if they had a shortage of cash why is it used in almost every country.

  • Public transport todii?