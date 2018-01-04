Sikhonjwa back on air

By Bongani Ndlovu

Controversial radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa is back on radio after his drunk on air stunt that got him allegedly suspended from Skyz Metro FM last year.

This was in the aftermath of the historic resignation of former President Robert Mugabe from office on November 21 when thousands of Zimbabweans partied hard and Sikhonjwa was caught up in the festivities.

The personality, who runs a popular joint, Red Cafe, left the establishment at 5AM the next day and apparently headed straight to work to host the Vuka Vuka Breakfast show.

It was during the show that Sikhonjwa passed out while on air in a drunken stupor, according to close sources.

Thereafter, Sikhonjwa was reportedly suspended by the powers that be at the radio station.

However, after close to a month on suspension, the Vuka Vuka Breakfast show host is back on air.

Contacted for comment, Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri said Sikhonjwa, who returned to work on December 18, was not back from suspension but from a “well deserved leave”.

“Like any other hard worker, Sikhonjwa went on leave. So he has been back from a well deserved leave and has been hosting his show Vuka Vuka Breakfast show since mid December,” said Phiri. The Chronicle