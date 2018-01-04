Robbie Malinga’s tombstone to be redesigned over lack of ‘resemblance’

Robbie Malinga’s 7-ton ‘statue tombstone’ is set to be removed and redesigned‚ after social media was inundated with comments about the lack of resemblance it had to the music icon.

The life-sized statue tombstone along with replica awards that Malinga scooped over his 20-year music career was unveiled at the Westpark Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon‚ where he was laid to rest.

Lebohang Khitsane‚ CEO of Bataung Memorials told TshisaLIVE yesterday morning that they decided to go back to the drawing board‚ after the negative feedback on social media.

“We’ve seen the feedback on social media and have decided to remove the tombstone and redesign it based on that. People have pointed out that the features on the statue do not resemble Robbie 100%‚“ said Khitsane.

Khitsane said he made the decision because as a company, they pride themselves on “shocking” the industry with unique tombstones.

“I always say‚ we never fail‚ we learn. Whether the feedback is good or bad‚ you have to take it and learn from it. So we will go back to the drawing board and take it to the next level.” – SundayWorld