Jah Prayzah must see the bigger picture

Jah Prayzah is undoubtedly one of the music success stories of the past five years. He has grown from being an unknown quantity to be prodigious talent whose destination promises much bigger things.

However, he needs to sort out a few things to be able to reap real rewards that his talent deserves.

He has an energetic manager in Keen Mushapaidze who has really changed a lot of things from the way things were being handled at the Third Generation band.

Under Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah has cemented his place as the top musician as evidenced by the growth in fan base and cross overs into territories that few had tried to pursue in the past with limited success.

The collaborations with international artistes such as Davido, Mafikizolo and Diamond Platinumz have significantly raised Jah Prayzah’s profile on the continent.

But this is also potentially a dangerous territory for Musoja as his dalliances with these foreign artistes could end up clouding his judgment.

There is nothing wrong with having these collaborations but when they begin to expose lack of strategy, as Davido, did on him twice, you begin to question the wisdom in thinking having shows that feature these artistes, have long-term benefits for our local artistes.

Davido failed to turn up at Jah Prayzah’s album launch in October and promised to compensate the gangly musician in a rearranged show which had been slated for last Friday. Again Davido did not turn up, leaving Jah Prayzah fuming and with no option but to cancel the show.

The Nigerian artiste did not pitch up at the Fact Durban Rocks New Year Eve gig in South Africa which had an array of local stars who, unlike Jah Prayzah, went ahead with the gig.

The Davido fiasco should serve as a wake-up call to Jah Prayzah that he should now realise he is a much bigger brand which doesn’t need to be embarrassed by the likes of the Nigerian artiste.

This is especially so when one considers that this was a Zimbabwean show happening on Jah Prayzah’s own stomping ground.

Again, Jah Prayzah needs to understand that he cannot continue to be with one promoter — 2Kings Promotions — who are equally culpable in the Davido fiasco.

Oliver Mtukudzi is a living example of a big brand that refused to be tied down to a particular promoter.

Tuku, with his own management, worked hard to break international barriers to become a legend whose music knew no boundaries.

Jay Prayzah and Mushapaidze need to do the same.