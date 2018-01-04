Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Jah Prayzah must see the bigger picture

12,017 15

Jah Prayzah is undoubtedly one of the music success stories of the past five years. He has grown from being an unknown quantity to be prodigious talent whose destination promises much bigger things.

Jah Prayzah
Jah Prayzah

However, he needs to sort out a few things to be able to reap real rewards that his talent deserves.

He has an energetic manager in Keen Mushapaidze who has really changed a lot of things from the way things were being handled at the Third Generation band.

Under Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah has cemented his place as the top musician as evidenced by the growth in fan base and cross overs into territories that few had tried to pursue in the past with limited success.

The collaborations with international artistes such as Davido, Mafikizolo and Diamond Platinumz have significantly raised Jah Prayzah’s profile on the continent.

But this is also potentially a dangerous territory for Musoja as his dalliances with these foreign artistes could end up clouding his judgment.

There is nothing wrong with having these collaborations but when they begin to expose lack of strategy, as Davido, did on him twice, you begin to question the wisdom in thinking having shows that feature these artistes, have long-term benefits for our local artistes.

Davido failed to turn up at Jah Prayzah’s album launch in October and promised to compensate the gangly musician in a rearranged show which had been slated for last Friday. Again Davido did not turn up, leaving Jah Prayzah fuming and with no option but to cancel the show.

The Nigerian artiste did not pitch up at the Fact Durban Rocks New Year Eve gig in South Africa which had an array of local stars who, unlike Jah Prayzah, went ahead with the gig.

The Davido fiasco should serve as a wake-up call to Jah Prayzah that he should now realise he is a much bigger brand which doesn’t need to be embarrassed by the likes of the Nigerian artiste.

This is especially so when one considers that this was a Zimbabwean show happening on Jah Prayzah’s own stomping ground.

Again, Jah Prayzah needs to understand that he cannot continue to be with one promoter — 2Kings Promotions — who are equally culpable in the Davido fiasco.

Oliver Mtukudzi is a living example of a big brand that refused to be tied down to a particular promoter.

Tuku, with his own management, worked hard to break international barriers to become a legend whose music knew no boundaries.

Jay Prayzah and Mushapaidze need to do the same.  DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • No sir once we defèat zanu in elections you will forget about him.

  • Kuimbira Munangagwa ndokuti success story here. Let there be free and fair elections and see if anyone will follow his music. The reason why he was number 50 is zanu related. We are tired of stupid people who are used like condoms

    Pasi ne Zanu pf

  • Pakuti ndiye bigger for the past five years ndinozvitsigira

  • True

  • Politicians ndivo vakatora song yaJah and zvekuti akaita number 50 hazvina basa mavotes anobva pama weekly charts so u can’t compare album yakabuda late October na Blessing Shumba ane album yakabuda March vanhu musarasike zivai method inoshandiswa kwete kunyepera vanhu

    • Leonard Zhakata akanonokawo kubudisawo but number 1 Lkzee,2,zhakata3 karikoga from left to right akatsvunha seri neseri

  • True

  • Jah P ane bright future Musoja anoenda kure ####military touch music ndizvo

  • kanozonyanya kudzungaira aka,kaudzei kadzikame

  • kwa Gire ,Kwa Garwe , kwa magaya Ku Anglican yooo haana line thus y mkadzi achiswera na Wicknell

  • gifted

  • Saka mati ticompare Jah p naSave here? Kkki ki. Horaiti Peter Ndlovu obva anzi Pre …. ..kkkk

  • song ichangobuda hazvaiita kuti iite no1

  • Hapana zvozikanwa apa senseless songs

  • An entertainer and not musician!