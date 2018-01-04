D-Day for Rahman at Chicken Inn

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn have refused to commit themselves to renewing coach Rahman Gumbo’s contract.

Gumbo’s contract expired in December 2017 and there had been corridor talk that the former Warriors’ coach was not keen on renewing his relationship with the 2015 league champions allegedly in protest at some executive members’ decision to hold secret talks with former gaffer Joe Antipas, who was fired by his South African side AmaZulu last year.

Club secretary Tawengwa Hara, however, rubbished talk of Antipas’ imminent return.Chicken Inn chairman Lifa Ncube, one of the executive members sources said was eager to retain the 52-year-old Gumbo, revealed yesterday that the Game Cocks will only be in a position to announce their position by tomorrow.

“We will let you guys know by Friday. For now I can’t say much really, except to confirm that we have no coach,” said Ncube.

When pressed to comment on whether talks were in progress between the club and Gumbo, Ncube said: “Let’s wait for Friday; that is when we will state our position.”

Gumbo led the club to a fourth place finish in the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Gumbo was a lone ranger with no assistant following the shock resignation of Thulani Sibanda a few games after his appointment.

There were reports that Gumbo would move to a Harare-based team, but the former Warriors’ mentor laughed off the reports, indicating that he was still keen on staying at Chicken Inn. The Chronicle