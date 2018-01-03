Winky D to launch mega album

Zimdancehall icon Winky D, whose videos for the songs Rugare and My Woman landed first and second position respectively on the annual Coca-Cola 2017 ZTV Top 50 Videos, will hold his biggest album launch to date on February 2.

The launch, for the album titled Gombwe, which will also double up as the Ninja President’s birthday bash, will take place at the 4 500-seater Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

According to the self-proclaimed Gafa, the new album will be a cocktail of his views on a variety of issues.

“The long-awaited new album titled Gombwe will be released and launched on the 2nd of February 2018 at the HICC. It carries my sensations, perceptions and prescribed actions for past, present and future Gafa life,” Winky D said in a Facebook post.

The Disappear hit-maker, who pocketed $4 500 on New Year’s Eve after claiming first and second position on the Coca-Cola 2017 ZTV Top 50 Videos, added that he will drop the new album buoyed by the support he is getting from his fans.

“Let me humble myself before all the Gafas for strengthening the resolve of the movement, by voting in huge numbers to secure victory for the two videos that made it first position (Rugare) and second position (My Woman) in the Coke Top 50 Video of The Year brutal competition. It’s all possible because of your love and support,” said the Ninja President.

Rugare, on which he collaborated with South Africa-based Zimbabwean dancehall star Buffalo Souljah scooped $2 500 first prize with his duet with Jamaican star Beenie Man (My Woman) winning $2 000.

Launching an album at the giant HICC and claiming first and second position on the lucrative Coca-Cola 2017 ZTV Top 50 Videos are the latest additions to Winky D’s swelling list of accomplishments.

In 2016, the Zimdancehall star’s hit Disappear, produced by Oskid at KeNako Muzik-made it into the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Radio 1Extra Destination Africa Top 5.

The track, off the Ninja president’s 10-track album Gafa Life, which was arguably the most played song during the 2016 festive season, debuted on number five in the continental chart presented by DJ Edu.

Position one on that chart, also known as the Afro Boss Airlines Destination Africa Top 5, was occupied by Nigerian music star Wizkid with his hit Final (Baba Nla) while number two belonged to South African artiste Ashley “DJ Shimza” Raphala.

Ghanaian star’s Shatta Wale’s self-produced tune titled Hol’ It claimed third place with Zambian star Kaladoshas’ Nipaseko Chance landing on position four.

Last year, the Ninja President, once again proved his popularity by winning the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) People’s Choice Award for the second year running. He also picked up the Outstanding Album Award for Gafa Futi. H-Metro