Vendor in trouble for assaulting municipal cop

By Victor Maphosa

A Harare woman yesterday appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a Harare municipal police officer during the City of Harare’s Operation Restore Sanity.

Babra Jinja (37) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing assault charges.

She was remanded in custody to January 16.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in December last year, Tapiwa Magaya, who is employed by Harare Municipality Police, was patrolling the Central Business District (CBD) when he came across Jinja, a vendor.

It is alleged that Magaya approached Jinja with the intention of arresting her for vending in an undesignated area.

The court heard that Jinja resisted the arrest and in the ensuing melee, she picked up a big stone, which she used to hit Magaya on his right eye.

She tried to rally other vendors to help her beat up Magaya.

Alert police officers who were nearby managed to rescue the besieged municipal officer, who was later rushed to hospital, where he is still admitted.

A complaint was lodged with the police, leading to Jinja’s arrest. The Herald