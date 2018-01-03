Machapa on demand

Past exposure in Africa have widened options for club-hunting Oscar Machapa.The former AS VITA star has declared himself available to bounce back after a short break, and H-Metro can confirm that clubs from Gabon, Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique have shown interest.

Machapa, whose first option is to get a lucrative contract closer to his family, could eventually be forced to move to another far African country this January.

“Yes, I have had enquiries from some African countries but the focus at the moment is to make sure I’m fit for the occasion. There is interest from Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia and Gabon. Last year was a bad experience.

Now, what I want most is to be closer to my family and see what happens next,” Machapa said.The former Dynamos and CAPS United star was forced to abandon ship at AS VITA after brief disturbances in DRC. Then, he highlighted that he was finding it difficult to concentrate on his football.

The utility player was a big hit when he arrived in DRC, leading to the club faithful erecting a billboard of him in Kinshasa.

Machapa believes he will rise to reach such levels.

“Very sure I don’t doubt that. I know what it takes to be at the top and be the best, so I will bounce back for sure.

“Right now I’m a bit down. I want to settle first and make my big move when I’m active. I want to play and get fit first.

“In terms of match fitness, I’m down because training and playing games are two different things,” he said.

Machapa, who has in the past had a chance with the Warriors and was part of the squad that travelled for the 2017 AFCON finals, believes having a peace of mind is what will make him great.

“If you are happy, you can perform better,” he said. “I had a good spell at Vita and I made a name until that challenge. So having played at that level, I believe I can be one of the best again.”

Machapa still hopes to find a new home where he can be a hero again.

“Vita was the perfect home. And the clashes with TP Mazembe were out of this world. The supporters, environment, the game and vibe was great. And the stadium was always packed,” he said. H-Metro