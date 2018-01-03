Jah Prayzah, Winky D in memorable crossover

By Godwin Muzari

It was a memorable night in Kadoma when Jah Prayzah and Winky D ushered merrymakers into the New Year with top class entertainment. The venue was Odyssey and people came from various places to bid farewell to 2017 and welcome 2018 through music and dance.

And the organisers had indeed prepared a special night considering that Jah Prayzah and Winky D are among top crowd-pullers at the moment.

Fans came in their numbers and the musicians did their best. It was a night of fireworks.

After a few opening acts that warmed the stage before midnight, Winky D came for the countdown into 2018.

He came on stage about five minutes before midnight, did the countdown with fans and the crowd erupted into wild cheers, welcoming 2018.

Soon after congratulating his followers for making it into 2018, Winky D got down to serious business and most of the songs on his playlist were sing-along tunes.

It was one of the few occasions when the musician goes on stage without his head regalia, exposing his long dreadlocks that swayed as he danced.

He did songs like “Disappear”, “Paita Party”, “Hooray” and “Gafa Party”.

It was a blessed beginning of the year for Winky D whose videos “Rugare” and “My Woman” were voted top two productions of 2017 on ZBC’s Coca-cola Top 50 videos chart.

Although the Coca-cola awards seem to be evading Jah Prayzah in subsequent years, the musician proved in Kadoma that he has the energy to shake any stage in the country.

Despite a busy day that saw him performing at some private functions, Jah Prayzah came to Odyssey with energy to celebrate the end of one of his most successful years in the industry.

His songs “Kutonga Kwaro”, “Nziyo Yerudo”, “Chengetedza” and “Emerina”, which were hits of the festive season across the country, also made the night exciting in Kadoma.

Jah Prayzah came on stage after Winky D and his act sealed the new year merrymaking.

He performed until dawn as people kept asking for more.

A survey at the show revealed that some people had come from places like Kwekwe, Gweru, Chinhoyi, Chegutu, Norton and Harare for the concert.

Organisers of the show 2Kings Entertainment expressed satisfaction at the event.

“The crowd was amazing.

“It is not easy for people to travel from other cities for a show in a place like Kadoma that rarely hosts big concerts.

“We want to continue hosting big shows to make Kadoma a new entertainment hub in the country,” said Tichaona Mharadza of 2Kings Entertainment. The Herald