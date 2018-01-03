Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Govt directive plunges hospitals into crisis

By Bridget Mananavire

Public hospitals could be driven towards the brink of closure through the implementation of a long-standing government policy compelling them to offer free treatment to expecting mothers, children under the age of five, and citizens above the age of 65 years.

Harare Central Hospital
This follows a recent directive issued by the ministry of Health and Child Care to all public health institutions that had hitherto been allowed by the administration of former president Robert Mugabe to recoup all their expenses from patients regardless of age or special condition in order to stay afloat.

But with elections around the corner, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has dusted the files by enforcing the policy under the guise of implementing the ministry of Health’s 100-day action plan.

Health experts are, however, alarmed by the directive.

They feel there is urgent need to first secure funding to subsidise the public hospitals that were generating essential cash flows from hospital fees levied on expecting mothers, senior citizens and children under the age of five.

In the absence of government support, they warned that patients could in the end pay a heavy price for it since the levels of health care in public institutions could further deteriorate, leading to the possible closure of some of the facilities.

Community Working Group on Health executive director, Itai Rusike, said the major impediment towards the implementation of the long-standing policy had always been lack of resources.

“We can only achieve this if we increase the domestic funding towards health and increase the budget allocation to at least 15 percent of the total budget as required by the Abuja declaration,” he said.

“The health sector used to be second after Education (in terms of budgetary allocations but) now it has been relegated to number five,” Rusike told the Daily News.

Rusike said there was real and present danger that most facilities could be forced to close if additional resources are not found to bridge the funding gap.

“So what we need is action not just talk. Yes we welcome the directive because it will promote health-seeking behaviour among the population but there is also the danger that there won’t be quality services,” he added.

In the 2018 National Budget, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa allocated a measly $454 million towards the health sector, against the required $1,3 billion.

Out of that vote, $297 million is expected to go towards employment costs while and $119 million would be for operations and maintenance.

To bridge the gap, government is pinning its hopes on a $239,6 million support from development partners.

In his budget analysis, Prosper Chitambara, an economic expert, averred that not much was being done to guarantee quality of healthcare.

“Per capita health allocation stands at about $30 in 2018 up from $22 in 2017 and about US$24 in 2016. The inadequate public financing of health has resulted in an overreliance on out-of-pocket and external financing which is highly unsustainable,” he argued.

“The per capita allocation is much lower when you remove the employment cost component. The per capita health allocation is lower than the Sadc average of $146. Per capita health allocation is $650 in South Africa, $90 in Zambia and $200 in Angola.”

Most government programmes are being supported by development partners through initiatives such as Resource-based Financing and the Health Development Fund.

Rusike said it was not sustainable to continue relying on donors since some of the programmes will be coming to an end.

He said it was more sustainable for government to consider introducing a national health insurance scheme where everyone contributes.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said government should increase its investments into the health sector.

“No woman should die while giving birth. Increasing access to care by limiting barriers that is user fees et cetera by pregnant women should be coupled with increased investment in the sector by the government,” the association said on its Twitter account.

The issue of free user fees dates back to 1980 when Zimbabwe gained its independence from Britain.

Back then, it was easy to implement the policy because it was backed by an Act of Parliament.

At the time, the policy also covered workers who were earning less than ZW$150 per month and could not afford paying for health services.

In order to cushion the health institutions, government used to release a subsidy to the Department of Social Welfare, which was billed by hospitals providing services to the under privileged.

It was also the trend back then for health facilities owned by local authorities and churches to receive grants from international partners to enable them to provide services to vulnerable groups.

However, these have not been getting any grants for the last 20 years or so.

When the situation in public hospitals turned ugly, government made a complete U-turn on the policy to enable them to recoup their expenses from patients.

Interestingly, towards the 2008 elections, the populist government of Robert Mugabe made another policy change.

It was announced that there would be free treatment for under-fives and those over 65 without any Act of Parliament to support the directive.

This resulted in a situation whereby mothers were detained at hospitals for failing to settle their bills.

In the case of citizens above 65 years of age, while there were not asked to pay for admission fees, they were made to pay for other services such as the cost of x-rays. DailyNews

  • In other countries there is free medication for everyone.most of the medicine is from donors.

  • give these hospitals grant to help the vuknerable.

  • Eehe tokuzivai vemapaper nhau. $20 m already injected to buy drugs. Saka mofunga ED anopenga here sa Mugabe

  • @Jo Moyo who can donate to a millitary government which is corrupt.

  • Kungo tarisira zvakaipa cheers. This negativity has to stop.

  • Pessimistic always. Why

  • Why do you always have negative thoughts

  • Government hospitals were always funded by treasury not by patients. Its a broke nation nothing to do with payments.

  • Wakupenga manje

  • Closure yechii muno muSA everybody pachena nesuvo vana tibukai. Vangaita basa rekusheyana 15 billion vanhu vatatu.

    • Vano penga havazivi zvirikuitika ouside the country

  • Politians they never think,they just say things to please voters

    • I told you guys all the time if you follow me for what saying about politicians.

    • Politicians target only their pockets and the next election. They don’t care about the next Generation.

    • These were introduced in 2009 n stopped maybe 2013 after the government failed to foot the bills bt now where did the gvt got the money to fund that program whilst is failing to pay civil servants in tym.

    • it was never stopped. at Harare hsptl the elderly do not pay at all. they hv their own counter were they r served kungoburitsa ID yavo card rodhindwa. children under 5 years same same havabhadhare.

  • People above 65 are even paid an allowance in some countries.given the right atmosphere it can also happen in our country.why don’t we have positive attitude.

  • So u are telling us that expecting mothers ,children under 5 and the elderly were the cash cows for the hospitals, get a life yu fool!!!

    • I dont think its a significant figure to actually make a hospital close.

    • Simon Muterere don’t you think the little they were contributing will make a difference if they are excluded

    • Please note that this category of people are the most vulnerable in sockets as ate surely at the lower end of affordability and for most of them no such help would truly imply passport to death. This is a noble idea should be supported especially at this point in time.

  • That policy is for developed countries. It was implemented through a populist manner.

    The reason why the government got rid of Medical Superintendents and replaced them with Chief executive officers was to make the hospitals generate some income through a business like approach. Most hospital CEOs have no medical background but have marketing credentials.

  • Zvaipa futy.isn’t it a noble idea
    Why dwell on negativity you fools
    Chinjai mafungiro

  • Who is saying that?? Enemy of the people is enemy of the State.

  • Does government hospital s manufacture Drugs

  • Leave it like that,why dont you the give gorvenment the money for its plan to succed.hamudi chakanaka you want us suffer.ibvapo nemaonero ako ekutumwa

  • Always negative

    • Mandla these reporters r jus attacking coz its coming frm ED led Gvt hanty. As i know Hre central hsptl has been doing this all along n the elderly are served separately frm everyone else. they jus presenr their ID to the cashier n they r good to go. this negativity must stop bro!!!

  • This editor is a ignorant fool its better you close down

  • ZIM IS NOT POOR. ITS A MATTER OF DIRECTING FUNDS TO SUCH ESSENTIAL SECTORS AS HEALTH AND CUT ON USELESS LUXURIES AND CORRUPTION.

  • So does this mean kuti mamai akazvitakura, nevana vanemakore 5 zvichidzika nema 65 years ndo chete vanhu vanga vakabata zvipatara

    • Good question

    • executives know that screws r being tightened n they will not b getting the perks they were getting at the expense of patients ndozviripo chete. its a directive ngavaite vachapihwa mari yemayouth officers akamiswa n the cuts frm other things like fuel n travel allowances!!!!

    • How corrupt and heartless are these hospital, kudoshuwira kuti dechembere ine 80 years yabhadara mari muchipatara, Good move Government,

  • Closure ??? I dnt understand this has always the norm the only difference is the maternity only

  • truth be told you were ripping off patients. the money paid especially on antenatals unotoshaya kuti inobatsirei kumalocal clinics Iwo wanhu musiwedelivery wachirefeiwa kuma main hospitals. Even madzimai akabatsirwa kuma main hospitals zvizhinji zvinoshandiswa ipapo zvakadhonetwa nemamwe mawestern countries but munobhadharisa futi. most people are paying double antinatal fees isingaonekwi kuti yashandei. saka tibatsirei nekunyarara jus like zrp haina kuvhara wani

  • Anovhara Ava mabusiness here? Hindava tichingova negative so?

  • Aizve ko policy yacho yashata futi? Ah ndatenda hangu mhunhu munhu zveshuwa

  • Public hospitals must be free to all

  • Nzara yei ipapa panemushonga wamunotenga nemari consultation imi

  • what abt education ..let be free for ecd …n that cericulum out

  • Free is a good idea but those places were falling apart already they should have considered critical conditions and those without can be accepted and pay later.

  • Taneta nemi munongoshora fokof mhani

  • Now that Mugabe is gone u don’t have anything to write n yo bias is clear lm not ZANU/MDC but support positivity n hope take notes from HopewellChin’ono( u might

  • Admin is just writing nonsense

  • Nekuti iwewe hauzvare

  • Muupenyu kunevakazvarirwa kungowawata nekushora ibvapo tigarirei pasi vanakunhuwe. Iwewe chawaita chii chaonekwa.hee hurumende hee chakati ,iwe tomukai chipa hurumende mari kuti zvipatara zvisavhare.u can’t even think hanzi5years n below ne65 years n above.is this an active group pa population pyramid.mbanje dzako svutira kure uko ugare pasi usasumuke futi hausichinhu

  • An African does not think beyond tomorrow.The whole nation will suffer for the sake of votes.Hate Prof Moyo or love him.There is absolutely no servant leadership in Ngwena.For the next 40yrs Zimbabwe will be sliding into a rug, dhende chairo.Wait & see.

  • Tsvagai mabasa kana mashaya nyaya

  • Tibvirei apo akakuudza kuti Government Hospitals are there fr profit making ndiani . tinyararire nxaaa

  • Give each provincial hospital $1 million each from the $10,m that was found at Combos place. The money will be huge investment in our health system in addition to the annual budget

  • The gvt should create jobs . All NSSA proceeds to the health sector thats when we can have free health for all thats my opinion. Imagine mari yaunobatirwa ye nssa ichienda ku health sector tingadai tisinga mbotambura muzvipatara. Zvino vakuru vacho pane yakasisa ndipo pavanoda

  • Foolish analyst!! Is everyone an old man or woman or a child. How can it plunge hospitals into crisis!!!????

  • Imi that’s the best closure closure yechii majaira kutibira mhani bvaaaaai imi

  • Matanga

  • The gvt really need to support this move

  • Mashaya nyaya apa, saka murikutaura kuti mari yemimba idzodzo ndiyo yairaramisa zvipatara zvemuZimbabwe

  • There was an allocation in the budget for this please get to be a journalist not a person who writes cause they can… Did you see the reduction in the price of blood in gvt hospitals