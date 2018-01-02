Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


EducationFeaturedLocal

Union confronts govt over ECD teachers

11,215 13

By Tendai Kamhungira

The National Education Union of Zimbabwe (NEUZ) has blasted the government after declaring that Early Childhood Development (ECD) teachers that were on government’s payroll will no longer be funded by Treasury.

File picture of a teacher in a class with pupils
File picture of a teacher in a class with pupils

While government said it recognised the complementary role that parents play in the ECD Programmes, the takeover of management and financing of ECDs was now beyond government’s current capacity.

“It is proposed that, the pending requests to recruit an additional 5 907 teachers at ECD level be shelved and pave way for parents and communities to continue supporting the provision of ECD services.

“Parents and communities participation in supporting the provision of ECD schooling services will save the fiscus an additional $36 million in employment costs per annum,” Finance and Economic Planning minister Patrick Chinamasa said in his National Budget late last year.

This means parents of children enrolling for ECD in public schools must foot the full bill to do with their offspring’s early education, including paying for teachers’ salaries.

In a statement, NEUZ said government’s stance is a double tragedy for the learning system and all its stakeholders.

“The government should have consulted widely both parents, unions and its sister ministry of Labour,” the organisation’s secretary-general Mathias Guchutu said.

“As a union, we are battling against high level of retrenchments of ECD teachers who were left in the cold many years ago and were being unceremoniously replaced every term by government paid ECD teachers. The issue should be urgently revisited.

“Teachers’ colleges had recruited and heavily invested in ECD training.

“Some universities were now offering highly subscribed degrees in ECD training and all of a sudden the government plays ‘reverse jive’ and literally dumps the process.”

The move is set to hit the pockets of parents who are already struggling to make ends meet in view of the prevailing economic meltdown.

Zimbabwe introduced a national ECD policy in 2004 that requires primary schools to offer a minimum of two ECD classes for children aged three to five years old.

ECD is now bundled together with grades one and two and the four years are known as infant school, grades 3-7 as junior, and forms 1-6 as secondary school.

For long, the ECD sector has been underfunded due to weak prevailing economic conditions; with most funds for education allocated to salaries, leaving less than 3 percent for infrastructure and professional development.

The ECD sector has about 427 800 learners taught by 4 000 teachers, with 5 800 more qualified teachers required.

Only 21,6 percent of children aged between 36-59 months are attending an ECD programme. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Kupedza mari dzevabereki hee grade 0 , Ecd 1 , Ecd 2 aa zvakauya sei

  • That’s it. ECD is just wasting of resources and our monies paying for the child that can’t even listen to the techer . It should be phased out. I can’t also pay an ECD teacher

    • I’m 100% sure you are not a teacher and you know very little about teaching and learning let alone child development. Sometimes it’s wise not to say something you know nothing about

    • Yes I’m not a teacher n I don’t want to be a teacher . lf you are a teacher its your own profession if you re affected by this issue ndezvako. Tevera ma youth officer akatosiya basa coz handisi INI ndakakupa basa iroro tsek

  • There is a way of dealing with it while seing what you can do with teachers coz they are being trained at Trs’ colleges

  • Our problem is that some approaches are political

  • First lady vedu ava rinenge basa, ndivo vakatanga kutaura nyaya ye ECD nhasi uno gvt yakutomira mira… https://t.co/3KVkjzC5jq

  • Sure enough hatichad kuzvinzwa

  • infants ne ecd zvakasiyana papi?grade 1 teacher hangakwanise kuita ecd teacher.duplication

  • Surely they said those already employed will not be affected?

  • Admission into Ukraine, Russia and Canada and partial scholarship for Poland is available for computer science courses.
    Full Chinese scholarship is available. +375259690017

  • nhai ini handisi kunzwisisa this whole thing, izvi zviriku affector vagara varimuservice here or kune vachazoda kuemployewa.

  • M confused