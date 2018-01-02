Mapfumo hits out at corruption

Exiled Chimurenga music star Thomas Mapfumo has once again hit out at corruption which he believes is undermining development in Zimbabwe.

In 1989, Mapfumo and the Blacks Unlimited released the album Corruption in which he attacked then President Robert Mugabe and his government for running a very corrupt administration.

Almost three decades on, the United States of America-based Chimurenga music legend still believes that the corruption scourge remains one of Zimbabwe’s biggest challenges.

In a series of tweets in the run-up to the advent of 2018, Mapfumo urged various government departments to ramp up the fight against corruption.

“Vemapassports, vepost, vecustoms, Zesa, police, vema councils, Zinara neZinwa, itai basa svinu nyika imire. Corruption will destroy us. (Officials working for government departments such as Zinara, Zinwa, Zesa, police, Registrar General’s Office as well as local government officials must shun corruption in order for Zimbabwe to rise again.)

“Dai vose vanopa government service vangoitawo basa muchokwadi nyika yasimuka. Zuva

nezuva hatingaswerere kuroverwa musaga sekitsi nevari mumahofisi. (Government officials must consistently word hard in line with their mandates because Zimbabweans can no longer afford to tolerate bad service from government officials),” tweeted Mapfumo.

In another tweet, Mukanya, as the 72-year old Mapfumo is popularly known by his fans, also blasted the Harare City Council for failing to provide clean water.

“City of Harare, ipaiwo vanhu mvura yakachena isina zerere. Mutero murikuunganidza saka ipaiwo vanhu service inemutsigo kwete

kutsikana konzi. (Why is the Harare City Council failing to deliver quality service and clean water yet people are paying rates?),” Mukanya said.

Ever since Mugabe resigned from office following a military intervention, Mapfumo has repeatedly called on the new government to improve the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

In November last year, the 72-year-old Chimurenga music star hit out at multiple farm ownership.

“Kana nyika yedu yotongwa nevatsva, dai tasiya tsika yekupa munhu mumwe chete mapurazi gumi nefararira. Hakuna chinobuda kunze kwemakaro. (The leaders who will emerge from this process must ensure that the system of multiple farm ownership is done away with because it doesn’t lead to development,” Mapfumo tweeted.

Mapfumo added that Zimbabwe must not choose a leader solely on the basis of education.

“Parizvino hazvichina basa kuti President haana fundo. Tinoda munhu anoshanda necabinet yake kuvaka nyika zvechokwadi.

Taziva fundo haitonge. (Our next leader should not necessarily be very educated. All we need is a leader who will work hand in hand with his cabinet to develop a country.

We now realise that education alone doesn’t make a good leader,” the Chimurenga music legend tweeted. DailyNews