Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Jah Prayzah stumbles again

15,678 141

By Dakarai Mashava

Jah Prayzah, clearly Zimbabwe’s hottest musician at the moment, surprisingly got lowly positions 45 and 50 on the 2017 Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50.

Jah Prayzah
Jah Prayzah

Kutonga Kwaro, the title track of Jah Prayzah’s latest album which has dominated the airwaves and dance floors since veteran nationalist Robert Mugabe resigned late last November, earned position 45 with Ndini Ndamubata landing the last position on the lucrative annual chart.

In the run-up to the delivery of the highly-anticipated chart on New Year’s Eve on Radio Zimbabwe, music fans had tipped Jah Prayzah to follow in the footsteps of Zora icon Leonard Zhakata who pocketed $6 000 after dominating both annual Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 and National FM charts in 2016.

But as has been the case over the past three years, the Watora Mari hit-maker has once again found the Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 to be a difficult hunting ground.

The Uzumba-born artiste’s top-placed on the chart garnered just 3 326 votes, a far cry from the 140 256 votes attracted by gospel star Blessing Shumba’s hit Changa Chajaira.

The gulf between Shumba and Jah Prayzah on the Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 will predictably generate debate.

Kutonga Kwaro and Ndini Ndamubata cumulatively got 5619 votes while Mutare-based Shumba got a massive combined total of 278 585 for his two songs that topped the chart.

Surprisingly, Jah Prayzah, Zimbabwe’s representative on the Coca-Cola-sponsored Coke Studio Africa 2017, was outvoted by several upcoming and fairly less popular artistes who made it into the top 10.

Apart from Shumba’s Changa Chajaira and Tariro Ichiripo, which the gospel star $4 500 after coming first and second, the annual Radio Zimbabwe chart included Lucky Kumene’s Clicker Rudo on position 4, Gift Amuli’s Masvingo (5), the second hit in the top 10 Tariro (6), Abantwana by Martin Sibanda (7), Vabati VaJehovha’s Tivavarire Denga (8), Enia by Tendai Dembo (9) and Gift Amuli’s second hit in the top 10 Georgina on position number 10.

Jah Prayzah’s dismal showing was hinted by the sponsors of the Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 last week who revealed that the music star was struggling to amass enough votes to break into the top 20.

While acknowledging Jah Prayzah’s current popularity, Coca-Cola senior brand manager Vee Chibanda, was quick to emphasise that the annual chart is determined through votes and not perceived popularity.

“2017 was a unique year as Zimbabweans saw a new political leadership in November. Our very talented and Coke Studio 2017 representative, Jah Prayzah, was riding high with his new “prophetic” album — Kutonga Kwaro.

“It was released soon after Coke Studio but before the revolution… listeners seem to consider he will win the song of the year.

“From available votes from January and current voting indications so far, he is pushing but may not even be in the top 20,” said Chibanda.

She added that it was important for music fans to understand how the annual Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 is determined.

“The show uses all weekly SMS votes to come up with the annual chart show.

“The Coca-Cola Top 50 is a reflection of the songs that have been hits throughout the year, from January to December.

“The Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 starts with Coca-Cola Top 20 which plays every Saturday between 1200hours -1300hours.

Listeners send their favourite five songs to the number 0778 230 493 in the format:Song#Song#Song#Song#Song#.

The songs will be in the respective order, from number one to five.

“Our experience shows that when we ask listeners to vote for the top five songs of the year, they tend to forget songs that were released early in the year and focus on current hit songs only.

“So to give all artists equal opportunities, we combine all the votes an artist garnered during the top 20 weekly programmes and tally them with the votes sent specifically for top 50.

“This gives artistes who released their songs in the beginning of the year a chance to be considered,” she said. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Propaganda

  • We expected top positions bt the eventuality became a reality

  • Go back and sing the way u used to sing when you entered the singing industry

  • unogona kutiza kumakuva chete!!!

  • Lyfe is unpredictable…………..

  • nop takatamba song but yu didn’t vote maona maifanira kuvhotera song dzenyu mozoti mabirwa apo Maya kutonga kwaro muma party but vote dololo

  • G40 richiriko maiti yatiza hre.iyo ka pa Radio Zim

  • Mmm asi akatuka ma dj

  • Dont worry Jah you are my number one gore negore.

  • hottest kupi uko kunopiwa munhu size yake 967 votes kkkkkk,ko kuzoti vene vechinhu dai vakabudisa hameno, watch out Game changer 2018

  • The album cum out very late so it couldn go tt far

  • Hottest kudii zvekumama izvo

  • I think Blessing Shumba deserve a win. These urban grooves I dont understand them.

  • Young people don’t vote, ndovazia

  • Zvavakuimba hazvichanzvisisike kuenda kuzvematongerwo enyika zvakunetsa ndosaka zvadaro uye panhamo yemumwe vakita ubenzi ndoo zvezvimwe zvakukusimudzira mhepo

  • Hazvina basa izvo Jah chibaba hameno asingamude isu titori boo

  • This reveals something.

    That the Kutonga kwaro craze was a Harare thing that didn’t resonate with the rural populace of which Radio Zim is a station of choice.

    This exposes how the Kutonga Kwaro craze was a creation of the media and was falsely nationalised yet reality is the rural population wasn’t interested.

    Serious political conclusions can be made about Mnangagwa himself from this

  • Akatoita luky rekungoti this season competition yanga iri shoma pamwe mutop 50 macho aitoshaikwa

  • Money speaks kana album rakatengwa he made money no problem voting jus brings positions and once off payments yekutora poll position

    • Kutengwa Nani in this era yepiracy

    • Speaking with such authority as if he shared even a penny with you lol

    • Kkkkk Sipho hauite

    • Ana Tineyi munongotaura nezvamusina kana evidence nazvo. Unogara kupi nhyw, ndiani achatenga music mukore uno netechnology yakati kuuya iyi. Usaite kunge wakakurira mukomboni nxaa

    • Angatenga traditional dance iyoyo ndiani

  • Jah Prayzer akaburitsa in October so ainge abvepi ipapa mavotes acho compared nevakaburitsa march Vamwe 2016

  • Kurongerana. Ndakamboreva zvangu kuti chiZanu-pf musawanza manje hezvo magadzirirwa size

  • Vanonyangaritsa mavhoti

  • Haungorambi uchiita nmbr wega ushe madzoro

  • Kana top 30 haa kwane kuimba kunge zvebira here kunge zvechurch here kunge zvemashave here haa wotoshaya

  • Yes man of the moment bt his fans never voted so y became no#50

  • No propaganda nothin nothin but akangoda kupawo Vamwe mukana zve sei muchikararira kuva pa ma1 chete Stop It Stop it

  • Mamisto

  • If you ask those who know about voting they will tell you tha it starts early in the year and its quite hectic.Jah Praiser’s album came quite late.It can only win at the end of this year if you vote for him sereously.

    • Hahaha. You wish.

    • Kkkkk usanyepa ..the guys sings shit message hapana .Kutongwa kwaro gamba,what is the message ine musoro ipapa..kkk idzo ndonziyo dzemumabhawa kkkkkkk

    • The album is basically scrape and shitty

    • Nadia true to that. Remember Alick Macheso’s Ndezvashe album kuti rakabuda mumwedzi upi…? I believe kuti it was September 2007, but it went on to beat madzimambo emimhanzi vana Dhewa, Madzibaba vainge vaburitsa kumavambo egore to be number 1….. JahP did nothing special…..

    • If I were JahP i would read this and become wise…

  • Top 50 is decided with a combination of votes accumulated during the weekly top 20 and the RF (radio favourites) votes. So Jah prazer didnt have many votes on saturday top 20z

  • Ya he should stay away from singing politics, he has a lot of examples at his disposal tambaoga, SMG choir, Amos Mahendere, Elias Musakwa etc . The moment you praise one party you win its supporters but you also chase away those from other parties

    • Pane paakaimba kuti Zanu PF here kana kuti MDC..kana NAGG zvayo ya Shakespear Maya… ndaterera masongs ake ese ndatadza kunzwa paanoimba politics

  • Songs that praises army should be done as adverts for army functions but when recording he needs normal and natural songs

  • Awards’ results are always biased; biased in the sense that you may be supported by non-voters!!!

  • Sabotage

  • He is the best that’s not a secret but his fans didnt vote. Manje vana Blessing Shumba church yose kubva kuma elders kusvika Praise and Worship kupedzisira pa Sunday School vaka vhota vose. Even Ku Politics zviriko vamwe vanoenda kuma Rallies havavhote zvonzi tabirirwa taiunganidza vanhu pa ma rallies its not about the number of people who attend your rallies but the number of votes you are going to get. To be fair if all of Jah Prayzah’s fans voted he wld have got more than million votes.

    • Kkkkk Hauite. Church yose.. Kwaaa that is rigging .

    • Nhema vakavhota shaa its not about his fans wangu but kana wakagona unovhoterwa but kana usina hauvhoterwe….usada kutivhara hatisi vana

    • Whose best nhyw Mucha, he is yo best not all people’s best, speak lyk a grown up person

    • Akamboimba kutii jah wacho

    • We already voted but he was simply not good enough. Dont lie to us that his supporters didnt vote.

    • Ato rohwa nemufanha wangu John munodawafa who came 3rd and it’s his debut album . This is warning to arrogant zanu pf that don’t mistaken euphoria you saw during coup yenyu mukati nyika yese yave behind you no you may get a shock come elections

    • Jj uko kunopisa siyana nako zvakarara siya zvakadaro

    • hameno but I think everyone should have voted him, the people of Zimbabwe are now tricky they have learnt a lot and are more sensitive to issues quickly.

    • Ndezvemimhanzi izvi.asi unowana potaurwa zvematongerwe enyika wotoshaya kuziva kuti arashika papi uyo… kusvuta bonza mu church…

  • MaTop 50 anenge ane huwori mukati awo

  • Kkkkkk,

  • Ndopika naJah Praizer

  • The album didn’t come out late it was a flop only to resurface after the coup

    • If you succeed in life by God’s grace, say soon after the death of your sibling or parent people would say akachekerasa

  • Ndeye kumama iyi pane anokunda jar here at the moment

    • Problem ndeyekuti vanhu munoteerera madisc only instead of radio that’s why you think that he is better than anyone else

    • Zvigure haisi music masvikiro haisi music stop deceiving yourself hama

    • Gamba kudii tava kuhondo here

    • Saka kuimba kuti Jeso wava kudenga here

  • Wat matters is th number of ppl who voted nt airplay

  • Ndiwo maroverwo anoitwa imwe party so. The supporters don’t vote hanzi zvakangofanana haa vanoriga! Then waJaPureza hanzi haa Kutonga Kwaro number 1 obvious Jah anogona but kuvhota zero!

  • Zvidhakwa hazvina nguva yekuVoter zvinenge zvarara kuGig zvichijamba maspeaker,manje team sober kuswera pamaphone.

  • Plus ivo jar p vakaimbawo nyemba havo

  • Its a reflection of 2018 poll results.Empty vessels make a lot of noise with no results.

  • Dai akaitazve nhamba 1 dai muchiti vane favour sei vachingotarisa one musician,,,ndezvekupananawo mukana izvi hazvisi zvemunhu umwe, ,,apa album racho rakanonoka kubuda nhamba 1 inotorwa nemunhu anenge aita nguva yakareba ari patop 20

    • Akamboitazve nhamba 1 kupi nhymi kkkkkk maExcuses enyu anokuexposai veduwee’

    • Chinonetsa iwe unorwadziwa kt haana kuita nhamba 1 iwe wakamboiitepi xhlaaaa,,,,sika sika naJah wadii

    • Musi waakalauncher album rake akawana mari iri more than 20000 ,,iwe wozotaura zvekt dai akaita nhamba 1 akatora 4500 anoidii,,,imari here regai imbopiwawo vamwe ko ndiye ega here

    • Giving the needy

  • Song ya Jar praiser yakazoita mbiri masoja apinda mu mastreet

  • Uuuum Chenhamo you are tracing the steam locomotive to the tea kettle. Kutsvagiridza. It’s just that the same rural folk won’t waste airtime calling a radio station because of a song. It was kutonga kwaro Christmas yese.

  • Ndozvinokodzerana navo havagone baba ava

  • To be honest ,aaaaa hapana zvaakaita so ndomaresults acho ,chinemusoro chaakaimba paulbam iri hapana ,it a mare coincidence yesong kutonga kwaro asi mukanyatsoteerera zvaitsanangura iself centred massage yekuzvikudza iye ,only line rekuti ” kutonga kwaro gamba ” chete ndoraidiwa nevanhu ,I don’t hate him but haaa apa mukuru vakabika mbodza

  • those votes are nothing and the moneys are peanuts to Jah Prayza. kungozvifadza kwevamwe

  • Rigging. Jah is on top!!!😍😘😗😋😊

  • His songs are political ,therefore they are seasonal as we know that politics it’s a seasonal thing . Number 1 and 2 went to Blessing Shumba bcz Christianity covers almost 90% of Zimbabwe’s population ,and it’s not seasonal .

    • Umwe amboti ndedzemashavi…wotoshaya kuziva kuti munhu wenyama ungamupri chaizvo kuti atende

  • So far he’s the best .we can like him or not but I can’t takeout his talent him and tuku are the only who took international award.

  • He put too much political lyrics forgetting that not all of his followers are opposite

  • Even here in Zambia we feel his beats

  • Unogona kuimba une chipo chako Jah,,,ngazviende mberi,,,wakasimudza chaunga musi weSaturday kuno kuMasvingo munhu wese akafara,,,,,

  • ED will lose elections too He shld read the mood frm all this

  • I have never heard the number one song

  • Its all about votes

  • Jah Praiser wamuri kutaura ndiye uya wekumborowha kumakuva here

  • Shumba chibaba

  • ZANU will stumble again on elections kkkkkk.

  • Pple don’t really vote for bublegum junk music

  • HAPANA HUORI! Kana uri muimbi ukangova unoimba zvinhu zviri ‘ deeply rooted’ in partisan politics chibva waziva kuti wairasa. Vanhu vainakidzwa nekuimbwa kwaKutonga kwaro asi zvaisareva kuti vanoda song yacho. Zvaingova zvekuvaraidza nguva vachifarira kushandurwa kwemutungamiri wenyika. PERIOD! Zvekuzovhota paTop 50 yanga yatova imwe nyaya. Adzidza kuti partisan politics hadzibhadhare kubasa kwake. Ngaaimbe music yake yemazuva ESE aone kuti haabudiriri here.
    Above all maVote akaita muimbi kubva gore richitanga pamaTop 20 kusvika pakupera kwegore ndiwo anobatanidzwa poonekwa kuti ane maVotes akawanda ndiani. Jah Prayzah’s songs were late entries muTop 20 saka muTop 50 obvious aisaluma!

  • Overrated maybe

  • Jah prayzah is arguably the most serious musician after Tuku and Mukanya interms his musical carrier. I admire his professional approach to music in that
    1.His is not satisfied with only being a local champion but an international one.
    2.His creative enough to work with any artist regardless of music genre.eg.collaborations
    3.His music targets a bigger audience eg elderly, infants, teenagers, religious pple,politicians, culture, etc.
    4.He does a critical analysis of his audience first and then delivers.
    5.He is a person who knows what he want to achieve in his career and is moving toward achievement.
    6.He is not afraid of failure that’s he is always trying new things. When JP sees what he want, he doesn’t delay,he goes and gets it.
    7.Instead yekungosvora…..we should be taking notes pamwe hupenyu hwedu hunochinja.Remember all that JP has is as a result of had work,passion and strong desire to succeed.

    • number 47

    • Pama voices ese anzwika pama comments apa. Rako ndorandanzwa riripamusoro pemamwe.. mamwe arikungoita semakunguvo arikubvutirana nyama yekiti yafa ichirobhwa nemota mu road..

    • nxaaaa Jp ngaasiye kuimba zvisina basa , this is very clear people in Zimbabwe don’t like Politics Songs.., !! ndapedza

  • stupid albm

  • Too late

  • sarah Mahoka

    Cocacola did not want to sponsor the same individual They are in it to promote upcoming artists. The fact they said Jah was not going to win before results where known indicates they already had decided

  • Don’t forget this is a guy who was almost marooned by a mob at the grave hard. Not everyone is celebrating his ever expanding success . . Even Jesus, the messiah was disowned by his own people. I don’t think music gurus are pleased with this guy ‘a success . These votes results are meant to quite Jah ,hopping the current euphoria will die off. Haters are always gonna hate.

  • Zvakadhakwa,haunzwe kuti Zbc???

  • aka nyanya kuzo sevenzeswa kupolitics nekambo kake. anofanira kuonera makazi.

  • You did not vote for him ,i am glad he was not number 1 anga akutoda kutomera zenze risina basa

  • ummm surely Blessing chakarova album yose makeke, but Jah kuendeswa kunopfiga door here. this is too sensitive

  • Haagoni uyooo,chii chaanoshamiswa nacho,

  • why yaita nyaya kuti Jah haana kuhwina it means pane nyaya madii kunyora umwe muimbi

    • Yea.deno vabvunza kuti sei Kapfupi asina kihwina kkk

  • Just go to one high density and ask people from grade zero upwards who doesnt like jah.
    Not twuma tokoloshi top 50
    The number one guy I dont even follow him
    I don’t even know the song

  • Mudhara achauya na Kutonga kwaro.. those albums hapanazvaakaita kutaura chokwadi hapana kana message ine chekuita ne hupenyu hwevanhu.. ,kugona kuimba unenge waimba zvine hunhu uye zvine chekuita ne hupenyu hwevanhu, like Shumba’s Album IT’S MY SEASON.. nziyo dzose dzakarongeka uye dzinokupa simba ne chivimbo..uye Hushingi. ..JP kana achidakuzviona aripa number 1 ngaachinje maimbiro,ndatenda hangu

  • G40 DJs

  • The proverb says

    Don’t cut the nose to despise beauty.it lies in the blood…

  • Ini jah prayz ndakaguma kumuda asati akuita zvematongerwo enyika

  • like i i did nt soja contact i on fon i wil tel u i n i once being hated of blazing our athemz bt nw adayz ummm pul up socks like mukuudzeiamwe

  • Ehee regai chidyiwe hachigone kuimba

  • Dai aina kuimba achiratidza kuti ipolitics dzanoimbira zvaifamba haana kusiyana nezviya zvakamboitwa natongai moyo chero naiye adzidza