Two killed in bus, regius collision

Two people were killed while two others were seriously injured when a Toyota Regius they were traveling in collided with a bus along the Beitbridge Masvingo highway.

The accident occurred at around 1300hrs near the Masvingo – Bulawayo turn off.

A witness said the bus was travelling to Mutare while the Toyota Regius was heading towards Beitbridge town.“The bus was travelling towards Masvingo and the other car in the opposite direction.

“Suddenly the driver of the Toyota who was speeding encroached into the lane of the bus resulting in a collision.“The driver of the regius and one passenger who was sitting in front died instantly, while two other occupants were injured.”

The witness said the injuries had been rushed to Beitbridge district hospital.

It is reported that no one else was injured. The Chronicle