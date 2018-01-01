Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

‘Parallel market driving price increases’

261 48

Most businesses that produce or import basic products are struggling to obtain foreign currency under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe priority list, forcing importers to resort to parallel markets, where they get it at steep premiums, now driving the spate of price increases.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha
Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Sifelani Jabangwe, said there was need to urgently improve the distribution of foreign currency to ensure deserving entities secure the money to produce or import critical items.

According to Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Denford Mutashu, most of the price increases witnessed in recent weeks were purely out of greed and unjustified.

Zimbabwe imports nearly 60 percent of the basic goods it consumes from South Africa, as well as other essentials such as machinery and products, which are not produced locally, but has no capacity to generate hard currency.

The RBZ devised a currency distribution model, due to shortages, so that the currency is distributed to all critical areas of external payments including fuel, power, chemicals, machinery, basics and medicines among others.

Mr Jabangwe said 50 percent of the deserving manufacturers and importers of critical raw materials or basic products were not getting allocations, and this forced some to turn to the parallel market for hard currency; where they get the money at premiums of over 30 percent.

It has been after the currency premiums are factored into the cost of goods that constant increases in the price of many products have been witnessed, particularly basic goods, which Government has condemned.

“We had a meeting (with Industry and Enterprise Development Minister Mike Bimha) and it was for products that included bread and meat and we left the rest of the value chains to national incomes and pricing commission.

“But you find that in our 2017 manufacturing survey report, we indicated 50 percent of manufacturers were not getting foreign currency because there is not enough of it, as it is distributed through prioritisation system.

“As such, those that have not been getting the foreign currency formally have had to go to the black. And those that bring the product put a mark-up for the foreign currency they bought or others buy goods from those that bought the forex; products that have already been marked up.

“The root cause (of the price increases) is the currency issue. There is need for a system that improves distribution. There are people just sitting on foreign currency, such individuals are net exporters and do not use it. There is need for a distribution of that currency,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has since directed Minister Bimha to hold meetings with the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe and Competition and Tariff Commission to assess availability of essential commodities with a view to make sure that businesses adjust prices to normal levels.

Minister Bimha warned on Thursday that Government would not hesitate to revoke licences of businesses caught wantonly increasing prices.

This comes as President Mnangagwa has ruled out legislating against unjustified price hikes. Instead, he said Minister Bimha should bring all stakeholders to a round-table to find a solution to the problem.

Further, National Competitiveness Commission has been tasked to carry a survey of the cost build up structure in value chains of basic commodities to facilitate pricing monitoring.

Various economic agents in Zimbabwe adopted a multi-tier pricing for different modes of payment that include eco-cash, bond notes, swipe and US dollar.

However, the root cause of the prevailing economic situation, with regard to pricing, is the acute shortage of foreign currency, stemming from the under-performing economy, which is struggling to generate substantial exports, attract foreign direct investment and foreign lines of credit. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • deal with what is causing the parallel market

  • deal with what is causing the parallel market

  • you can kill the parallel market if you raid the house of Mpofu, ED Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, they have enough cash in their houses and foreign banks to solve the cash shortage. the 3 guys know where the 15 billion is.

  • you can kill the parallel market if you raid the house of Mpofu, ED Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, they have enough cash in their houses and foreign banks to solve the cash shortage. the 3 guys know where the 15 billion is.

  • you can kill the parallel market if you raid the house of Mpofu, ED Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, they have enough cash in their houses and foreign banks to solve the cash shortage. the 3 guys know where the 15 billion is.

  • Blackmarkets exist all over the world but when the parallel market submerge the official market it is… https://t.co/hAhJJzEMcO

  • Hahahahahaha. Why is it that the street price is not going up for the same products???

  • May be remove import duty or tax on basics and we can buy in sa, botswana, moza etc then we can exchange somehow! Not sure!

    • That would just increase forex shortages, further destroy local industry, worsening unemployment. Rather build a self sustainable economy, resources, manpower tii, visionary politicians, Deng. Aim for exports, ndokunobva foreign currency

    • That would just increase forex shortages, further destroy local industry, worsening unemployment. Rather build a self sustainable economy, resources, manpower tii, visionary politicians, Deng. Aim for exports, ndokunobva foreign currency

    • You right but how do they do it? The problem is how to do it, may you can make a proposal it might work. I just want our country back to normal.

    • You right but how do they do it? The problem is how to do it, may you can make a proposal it might work. I just want our country back to normal.

    • imports will kill potential and upcoming local industries , its a tricky situation. but it can be fixed.. the same guys who are complaining about parrell market are the very same guys pumping their own money on that black market ..they have the liquid cash in their homes

    • imports will kill potential and upcoming local industries , its a tricky situation. but it can be fixed.. the same guys who are complaining about parrell market are the very same guys pumping their own money on that black market ..they have the liquid cash in their homes

    • Zim is RICH in resources beyond comprehension

    • Zim is RICH in resources beyond comprehension

    • You mean with good management all will be well!

    • You mean with good management all will be well!

    • Do we need own currency!

    • Do we need own currency!

    • Eventually yes, not an expert but most likely when exports start exceeding imports…economy inenge yaBho

    • So we must open all those closed industries and produce but it takes a lot of time..they are dead all those buildings and machinery need repair!!!

    • apa panenyaya its not an wasy one, you have 2 problems needing 2 conflicting solutions, removing si64 leads to increased supply and reduced prices but at tge same time increases pressure ob the cash and killing any local industry. tikati lets stick to si64 we basically forget abt reducing prices but probably increased capacity utilisation and ultimately more jobs. i would not want to be in a high office right now ummm

    • This guys must take off instrument 64 and bond

    • After that what is next?

    • ED is slowly proving clueless each passing day. This government is illegitimate, so investor may come to risk his monies

  • No, market forces driving price increases, gadzirai nyika fullstop

  • A real test of your ability to influence prices. We are watching.

  • A real test of your ability to influence prices. We are watching.

  • Maisazviziva eree

  • what happens when parallel rates drop do prices drop as well ?

  • if conditions are right , market forces will determine. but for now with the militarisation of the country and lot of private individuals having more liquid cash than the gvt its a problem..parallel market will thrive

  • The Current Coup Government has no solutions whatsoever to the problems that have befallen Zimbabwe, the RBZ can only disburse money to ZANU PF morons,

  • Mune prblm yekuhwanda nechugunwe imi vanhu imi ma politisions ndimi mune 15b tangayi maibuditsa kwete kunetsana nevanhu vasina cash

  • If you’ve got nothing to say,don’t say it here!!

  • Dissolve Gushungo instrument 64 n let evryone cross th boader n bring any kind of basic grocery no limits no hustle thn ur ministry shoudnt jus tell us wht u want lead by example built ur own shops in partnership wit zimra y dnt u ask urself y pple prefer to fly to Brazil n bring boxes of chicken when ur makhesto gt broilers we cross to s.a fo cooking oil bt ryt here in Belmont we gt a refinery nt to talk of local eggs

  • Same old song, taneta nayo chinjai story Mr Bimha

  • Same old song, taneta nayo chinjai story Mr Bimha

  • Same old song, taneta nayo chinjai story Mr Bimha

  • Wen is t going to b in past tense