Man killed, body burnt at Springs Farm

By Nqobile Tshili

Police in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a man who killed another man and burnt his body at Springs Farm on the outskirts of the city.

The burnt body was discovered at the farm which is in Umguza district on December 10.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said they were yet to identify the deceased.

He appealed to people missing male relatives to come forward. “We are investigating a murder case which occurred in Village 3, Springs Farm in Umguza on December 10.

The burnt body of a male adult was found near Nkonkoni River,” said Insp Simango.

She said pieces of clothes and headphones were found at the murder scene.

“On the scene we found a pair of blue burnt slippers, a piece of red T-shirt, two burnt pieces of blue jeans and black headphones,” said Insp Simango. The Chronicle