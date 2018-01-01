Kuwait saga: Interpol still after suspect

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) is still looking for employment agent James Tungamirai Maroodza (30) who is accused of recruiting Zimbabwean women and trafficking them to Kuwait. Maroodza is the only Zimbabwean on Interpol’s wanted list.

According to the Interpol website, Maroodza, from Mt Darwin, is wanted for eight counts of human trafficking.

“Eight counts of contravening Section 3 (1) (b) (1) (ii) of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act Chapter 9:25,” reads the statement on the website.

Police investigations recently revealed that Maroodza was in the habit of manufacturing fake police clearances to speed up the process to obtain visas for the victims.

Investigations carried out so far, with the assistance of some of the victims who are back in the country, have revealed that none of the women’s original fingerprints were used when their documents were being prepared by Maroodza to obtain police clearance.

Maroodza was recently arrested by police after he was fingered by some of the victims after reportedly placing advertisements in a local newspaper to the effect that maids were being recruited in Kuwait at a salary of $600 per month.

Maroodza was out on $400 bail when he disappeared. He facilitated visas and air tickets for human trafficking to several unsuspecting women to Kuwait through his company, Employment Engine Global Services. The Herald