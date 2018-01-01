Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Davido cancels second show

182 52

Just like what he did to Jah Prayzah, Nigerian superstar Davido pulled out of the Fact Durban Rock’s 2017 New Year’s Eve concert in South Africa at the 11th hour.

Davido

Davido’s withdrawal came a day after he did so for the My Lilly concert in Harare where he was supposed to feature with Jah Prayzah on Friday.

Fact Durban Rocks director, DJ Tira, announced the news of Davido’s cancellation and his replacement act, AKA, on Twitter on Saturday morning, just one day before the event.

Other billed performers at the event include DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Babes Wodumo.

According to DJ Tira’s statement ticket holders were offered a refund, just like Jah Prayzah who cancelled the show, offered advance ticket holders a refund.

And to show that Davido will not be missed at the show, Tira was bullish when announcing that they had replaced him with AKA.

“Fact Durban Rocks has never needed international acts to sell out People’s Park. SA and Durban artistes have done this for the last seven years and #Fact14 will not be different.

“For this year we wanted to book someone who was popular with our fans as a thank you for all their support and also unite Africa through music, by booking Davido, a prominent African artiste,” said posted DJ Tira in a statement.

DJ Tira said that Davido would send an apology video for Fact Durban Rocks, which is a different case from the Jah Prayzah My Lilly concert where the Banana hit maker is still mum over. The Chronicle

  • Wotobva washaya kuti zvikufamba sei?
    Lets look at it other way, what would JP have done?

  • Something wrong with this guy

  • He is unproffesional and unreliable anoda kumbopotserwa macan akuzvifonera manje

  • uyu mfanha uyu ngachiregedza kuuya kunoku manje😈😈😈

  • Anosvota uyu

  • #MurderCaseHauntsHim….there is a lot untold about this guy.He must just cancel all shows than double standards towards his fan base.

  • Tsano ava vakunyanya kuzvigaira manje..magitare haade iyoyo manje..im seein his downfall.

  • Hagoni malive shows mublaz uyu kinna performs better than davido

  • Ko munhu uyu haasi paBail here? Handiti ane nyaya yekuchekeresa mface wake here?

  • Kuronga Show naDavido zvakangofanana nekuronga na Chombo. Haabudi muZimbabwe

  • It’s a problem when a rich spoilt brat goes into the entertainment industry where he is supposed to treat ordinary people as his bosses

  • He thinks he has made it in life. One cancelled show is understandable, but this seems to be habitual. The likes of Beyonce, John Legend, Lionel Ritchie etc honour there gigs, who the hell is Davido? From now on i will not buy his music, will only download it on illegal websites.

    • He has not yet reached that stage of pride he has a long way to go

    • I stopped listening to his music since he wrote rubbish about My country,Malawi…this brat thinks he has reached thé peak. .

    • Unfortunately that’s how most of us black people are like once we taste a bit of success.

    • Fiskani Jonazi unfortunately he doesn’t know if u exist, too bad

    • Who give a damn abt dat likkle buttbwuoy called davido…

  • Isn’t he on drugs?

  • But in Botswana we hosted him

  • Mwana wa Zodwa wabantu uyo .Davido Wabantu

  • Who’s Jah prez what what?

  • Muchinyanyawo kumunyekerera

  • Scamster

  • Let him cancel for good. Already lost interest in him and his music

  • He needs 20litrs of annointing oil

  • spoilt child

  • Ada kurohwa mfana uyu

  • 😂😂😂 I hate live shows. I can do with my music system because the chances of being disappointed are very few.

  • He is now Bubblegum musician………

  • What do u expect from a guy who asks a banana to follow him….. nothing

  • Does the guy have a valid passport 😂😂😂… So unprofessional , it’s such a turnoff

  • What do u expect from a guy who asks a banana to follow him…. kkk nothing

