Davido cancels second show

Just like what he did to Jah Prayzah, Nigerian superstar Davido pulled out of the Fact Durban Rock’s 2017 New Year’s Eve concert in South Africa at the 11th hour.

Davido’s withdrawal came a day after he did so for the My Lilly concert in Harare where he was supposed to feature with Jah Prayzah on Friday.

Fact Durban Rocks director, DJ Tira, announced the news of Davido’s cancellation and his replacement act, AKA, on Twitter on Saturday morning, just one day before the event.

Other billed performers at the event include DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Babes Wodumo.

According to DJ Tira’s statement ticket holders were offered a refund, just like Jah Prayzah who cancelled the show, offered advance ticket holders a refund.

And to show that Davido will not be missed at the show, Tira was bullish when announcing that they had replaced him with AKA.

“Fact Durban Rocks has never needed international acts to sell out People’s Park. SA and Durban artistes have done this for the last seven years and #Fact14 will not be different.

“For this year we wanted to book someone who was popular with our fans as a thank you for all their support and also unite Africa through music, by booking Davido, a prominent African artiste,” said posted DJ Tira in a statement.

DJ Tira said that Davido would send an apology video for Fact Durban Rocks, which is a different case from the Jah Prayzah My Lilly concert where the Banana hit maker is still mum over. The Chronicle