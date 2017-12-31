Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Govt scraps maternity fees

By Tendai Kamhungira

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has with immediate effect scrapped maternity fees and ordered the free treatment of children under the age of five, as well as all people above 65 years as part of its 100-day action plan.

File picture of a hospital ward in Zimbabwe

This comes as Zimbabwe remains one of the few countries in the world that is still recording many deaths among pregnant women — with the latest statistics showing that 242 known pregnant women died while giving birth in 2017 alone.

“With the coming in of the new dispensation, Cabinet has approved a 100-day plan which everyone has to work towards achieving. One of the issues in the 100-day plan, which requires attention, is the removal of all forms of payment for non-paying groups.

“The following groups are supposed to be treated for free: a) children under the age of five years; b) all maternal cases; c) senior citizens above the age of 65 years.

“These groups are not supposed to pay any consultation fees, card fees, table money, administration fees or whatever name the fee might be called.

“You are therefore expected to advise all your institutions to remove these fees with immediate effect,” the government announced in a memorandum written by Mashonaland Central provincial medical director, C. Tshuma.

“DMOs (District Medical Officers) are being reminded that the first progress report is due on January 25,” Chuma further said in his memorandum to medical superintendents/chief medical officers, Rural District Council chief executive officers and town clerks.

Although the government of former president Robert Mugabe promised on numerous occasions to scrap maternity fees, public hospitals continued charging fees which ranged between $25 and $30.

In 2013, rural and district hospitals temporarily lifted maternal fees as part of the government’s much-hyped $450 million Health Transitional Fund (HTF), but reversed the decision after Treasury failed to allocate the funds.

Zimbabwe is struggling to contain maternal deaths as many pregnant women can’t afford giving birth in hospitals. As a result, most women fail to access ante-natal care at public hospitals.

Many either give birth at home or visit clinics when they are due for labour.

According to latest statistics released by the Heath and Child Care Ministry, at least 242 women died while giving birth in 2017 — almost half the number of deaths recorded in 2016.

However, observers say the number is probably much higher since many cases are never reported, and particularly considering that Zimbabwe records between 500 000 and 700 000 pregnancies every year.

Some of the reasons that lead to high mortality among pregnant women according to World Health Organisation (WHO) include “religious and traditional objectors to modern medicine … for instance refusal to seek care at health facilities, refusal of blood transfusion, refusal of modern medicines or surgical procedures and use of traditional uterine contracting medicines to quicken labour”.

Apart from maternal deaths, Zimbabwe is still struggling to reduce the number of infants who die at birth.

The new measures are expected to reduce both the maternal and infant mortality rates which spiked at the height of the country’s economic problems in 2008.

According to the Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey (ZDHS)’s 2015 report, at least one in every 15 live births die before reaching the age of five.

The report further states that the level of under-five mortality is 69 deaths per 1 000 live births.

The estimate of the maternal mortality ratio for the seven-year period preceding the 2015 ZDHS report was 651 deaths per 100 000 live births — that is, for every 1 000 births in Zimbabwe, there were about seven maternal deaths. DailyNews

  • kkkkkkkkk better tave kuzvara manje

  • Hoo

  • Vachenjere kuiraya worse nyika yedu iyi.

  • as long as they will take health sector seriously

  • K

  • Mmmmm……good move plus bhobho👑….If it plays out true

  • Kana zvisingakonzeresi pamberi apo bhoo…nekuti tozoona kwakumanya makarimwa wakapfeka jombo

  • Propaganda Bottom line is in zim yu buy yo own medicine caze there are no drugs

  • Good idea but provide drugs mashefu because varapi hapana chavangaita without drugs

  • Do I foresee a population explosion? Just day dreaming while seeing out 2017.

  • Unongosvikira kusina chinhu kuchipatara chacho chemahara ukashaya wekubvunza kuti ko zviri kumbo famba sei

  • Wakadzi ngawashandirwe boys

  • Thus sounds good

  • He was supposed to supply drugs first then send people to be assisted for free. Ther is nothing in hospitals. Nothing to celebrate

  • We know this free education bla bla bla crap! You can’t fool us you are broke but if you bring back the money we can start from somewhere, bring that cash hazvishandi zviya zvekubaya dura vanhu ngavaite kana ka$200 muaccount kanogara karimo not zvekuti munhu one ane 15 bhidza kuba zvechibharanzi. Go back to the basics, jobs then you collect taxes then government functions pasina izvozvo makabata poto isina mubato yabva pamoto.

  • There is no free treatment!! He should have said “KUDHINDIRWA CARD IS FREE. CONSULTATION IS FREE” then wozonotenga mushonga ku phamarcy yepachipatara!!!

  • I think I be back to my country after 30 yrs

  • Chasara kuisa mishonga yacho muzvipatara

  • No thnks Zanu yakatiwondonga nyika 37 makudA kubata vanhu face nekuda kwa2018 ngatimuke ma Zimbabweans vanhu ava vakafanana kukubatayi kumeso kut mut vachinja chete

  • Better

  • Can u please specify its a good move yess but they just go to consult at hosiptals and get prescription to go and buy themselves mishonga and what os more expensive is medication more than consulting dai vatoti free medication because zvipatara hazvina mishonga

  • GARWE NEHOVE

  • Thank you Cde President! Could you kindly consider to also scrap treatment charges for cancer related ailments!

  • Free treatment pachipatara chisina ma drugs? Zanu pf leaders need their heads examined!

  • For those who think this is news it shows you are not in touch with reality in Zim.

  • thanks,

    hope you’ll have full support, especially long-term, for those resource-strapped hospitals, e.g subsidies, otherwise this like-me actions would take these humanitarian centres into death dungeons.

    a snake has an amazing nurturing character, it just gives birth and lives it’s young to survive on it’s own (like a government that is seen on a fee-scrapping ceremony only to varnish in thin air, leaving the hospital and it’s victims rot with improper conditions).

  • ok

  • My President

  • Zvipatara zvipi kana ivo vorwara vanoenda kuSA . MuZimbabwe hamuna zvipatara kutaura chokwadi zvimwe zvirwere zvinouraya vanhuka zvinorwadza. Zimbabweans you need to work up mhani

  • Rubbish only idiots celebrate this ..hospitals needs to be funded ….everyone deserve affordable health care…

  • Nothing new
    It was there before

  • kurapwa mushonga kana pasina hapana kubatsirwa

  • It was ther bfre

  • Ja it’s commendable but are there any medicines though!

  • This is absolutely nonsense. It has been happening since the 90s. Who has paid for a kid who is less than 5 years and above 65 years since 1990.

    It is already in the healthy act. Do you think we are ignorant of our constitution. We have wives who have been paying for the past 29 years. Pasi ne zanu pf

  • Aa,zvagara zvakadaro wani,mishonga muzvipatara ndiyo yatirikuda muzvipatara pa100 days

  • 65years and above to retire to give young once a space

  • I can say well done president coz kunyangwe zvisina help yakanyanya nekut mishonga hakuna, asi @ leat Mugabe never dd this for his 37 yrs of rulling, Mwana haatange nekumhanye anotangawo nekumera mazino ozokambaira
    Lets tek Mnangagwa step by step

    Chiitai kut mishonga yacho iwanike

    • Iwe inonyepa iwe under Mugabe minors and the aged did not pay at public health institutions. Hapana chinyowani chati chaitwa hama

    • maternity fees has been scrapped twice during Bob’s rule. Nothing is new. Instead His Excellence is crafting a quick and efficient downfall for himself.

  • Supply drugs first then free. It makes no sense to say free when hospitals are empty or no have the drugs.

  • This is not new it was there long before offer us something new thank u

  • Mugabe tried it and health delivery system collapsed now they are flying to singapore for a simple procedure as antenatal care or tooth extraction or eye surgery things which can be done at a mobile theatre

  • Well done signs of a new better Zim.

  • It has always been free iwe Admin. Nonsense!

  • Oh that what they call an achievement, this was there only neglected while he was in the same government

  • Thank you president ED

  • You can fool the naive, with these so-called policies. The economy will expose you.

  • Kusvipa woramba uchisvipa ziva hazvidzinge hwema haiwa hazvidzinge hwema haiwa singing hangu Tuku music

  • No drugs,non event coz it was always there ,nonsense zanu pf must go

  • Hasn’t that always been the case though??

  • free primary education , we cant be beaten by Mocambique, In ED I trust he listens to us people

  • Varumewo vavakuenda kumaternity leave kut vanoonesanawo namadzimai avo anenge akazvitakura

  • Zvakagara zviriko kuno maternity are for free zvakasiya zvaintroduswa na Robert 4 yrs ago

  • Muchingovukuru wat is wrong about that