Anti-Mnangagwa protesters arrested in Bulawayo

About 10 activists from the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) have been arrested after they demonstrated against President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his alleged role as State Security Minister during the Gukurahundi Massacres that saw the murder of an estimated 20 000 civilians.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Mnangagwa was in Bulawayo on Sunday for a church service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair organised by the Faith for the Nation Campaign (FNC) — a grouping of different church denominations, founded in 2000 and led by national coordinator Shuvai Wutawunashe.

“Our youths were publicly beaten by both the police and the army currently they are being taken to Central police but we don’t know yet where they are taking them to. We are yet to see the difference between Mugabe and Mnangagwa,” said MRP in a statement.

Nehanda Radio understands the activists have since been released from Brady Barracks and handed over to the Central Police Station in Bulawayo.

The visit by Mnangagwa comes at a time opposition parties led by Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa and civic society here have upped the ante against the new political dispensation, demanding a change of tactic from Mugabe’s government, with regards to addressing the emotive Gukurahundi issue.

Writing on Twitter Johanna Mafuyana said “It’s actually very sad. soon after arriving from exile said to us “You are now witnessing the unfolding of a full democracy”- He was not being honest. You then hear zealots saying “Give Mnangagwa a chance”.

Journalist Zenzele Ndebele on Twitter said “President Mnangangwa says the voice of people is the voice of God but when people raise the issue of Gukurahundi the voice of God is ignored..”

  • Those are imbeciles

  • Dis niggar mnangaga is judas blv me

  • They r stupid

  • Its better to be imbecile than to be a murder.

  • Yaaa ikozvino inguva yekubatanidza vanhu imo moita zvekutandara isai vanhu mukati

  • Sungai vanamhata

  • Really!!!”shocking”

  • Ask for guidance from the Lord don’t venture into something that you don’t have much knowledge about

  • Ngavapihwe size yavo chaiyo

  • Mkwasha wenyu

    Mr ED needs to be advised to objectively address the Genocide issues now once and for all.
    ED has a chance to change the tide by practically directing Govt arms to assist Genocide victims.
    I actually think he could politely call for Indaba invite civic groups,Mat policali parties,and Church organisations and start by apologising and asks for forgives as opposed to this arrogance of ” Let by Gones be By Gones ” when talking of Genocide.World wide Genocide precedence is loud and clear.
    But ED has a chance to address this issue differently.
    The mistake and foolishness is to wish this away and think it will just disappear.NO NO NO it wont.
    You can arrest our youths, torture intimidate and threaten or kill .The truth is this will not go away.
    I doubt if the people in positions from Mat/Midlands are the right people to assist in this issue..
    Yes they can postpone ot for now but soon or later with changes every where and ageing things will change too.
    SO my appeal to ED and his special advisers is to quickly address the Genocide issue in a practical manner NOW please.

    • Nyaningwe nhema

      He can win without your vote. Haana kuuraya mandevere.Mhondi yenyu iri kublue roof

  • Mugabe tendencies, Mnangagwa you said that the voice of the people is the voice of the Lord, why arrest them, you take Ndebeles for granted, yo murder thousands of their brothers and sisters then you come in their region with your so called church thing. Without apologising for the murder you start addressing them, and you expect the victims to smile at you, haaaa ZANU PF, thats your problem you are very complacent and you take Zimbabweans for granted too much.

    • Chamunoda kuudzwa chii chamusingazive

    • You are planning Gukurahundi 2

    • Shamwari for now toda kuvaka nyika.ED has gone a long way to move away from tribal and divisive politics. He was very clear let bye gones be bygones. If you want to live in the past then its going to be difficult to move into the future. The army,the intelligence and key ministries were given to people from Matabeleland,and for the first time posts have been allocated according to ability and capability rather than tribe and patronage.To talk of new breakway republic is provocation to all peace loving Zimbabweans. Let’s unite under the new leadership. Advancing personal interests ahead of national interests is not advisable. Wr suffered a lot we lost relatives at the hands of dissidents. So every Zimbabwean is a brother.

    • God bless you u are only one shona who seems to know God and stand for truth

    • Why didn’t they protest when Mugabe was still in power?

    • Gift T Munyaka, that doesnt make Ngwena an angel or prince of peace, but it is a long walk to justice. A career mass murderer being sanitised by a fake prophet who is well known for his open support of this ruling junta since 1980 up to this day. That fake pastor looted and milked wealth from those gullible followers who were hypnotised with filthy sermons of prosperity. Andrew Wutaunashe is a living example of religious fraud and extreme deception, he dabbles with the rich and upper upper class only. How many times has he ever donated or visited a victim of political violence and terror? None, he misrepresents God’s Word by segregating innoccent civilians by twisting the truth as he openly favours the cabal of blood dripping thugs who have taken over the status quo. God gave without measure but a fake pastor Wutaunashe divides people with his favour to the rich and wealthy thugs in governance simply because he is a stinking previlege seeker who abuses religion at every turn.

    • When you read and follow history, terrorists from those countries have a reason to carry suicidal bombs.They are grieved.

  • Thoz who make unnecessary noisy deserve to be arrested

  • Arrest them

  • From the 80s motanga Ku complaina nhasi were have u been all the time

  • Arrested really??I thought we were now turning over a new & Democratic error after what we’ve been through for the past 37 years it’s really a shame to hear that.

  • Bulawayo is epi center of tribalism in Zim.These people must never be tolerated coz they are being driven by hatred.Their fake grievances are nothing but an attempt to justify their tribalism

  • Where is democracy, once a ZANU always a Zanu

    • My friend wakadzidza chikoro chipi chaizvo nyaya yeMtwakazi haina chekuita neZanu but Mtwakazi vapanduki verudzi rwechiNdebele vasingadi maShona vanetym vachishamisira so ndavapinde mkati.

  • people with brains will never waste their time doing demos.we are at a time we need eachother as Zimbabwe to build our nation.Drop these stupid tribalism at build our nation.Lobengula raided and kill also the shona bt you will never here anyone saying it.When we want to go deeper,you were not even born by time or you were still young.lets encourage each other to do the right thing.Where were you all these years

    • Ukhuluminyongo nje thula!!!was it about tribalism

    • Uyahlanya wena slima, building economy ontop of the Graves on innocent people?

    • Kkkkkk these people , I dont even know

    • Amen bro…WE NEED JOBS,DEVELOPMENT AND A STABLE ECONOMY…its not time to protests n disturb th president n even Zimbabwe.

      EY need to deal with Mnangagwa after his gone frm Power.

      Right nw He is on the Steering driving the nation,tozo taura idzodzo nyaya kana driver aburuka.

  • Ndimi makauraya ,ndimi makauraya hasvina mhosva………..

  • Ari Bob maizviita,…kumwe makudherera manje,,moda ati kudii,.chaamusingazive,..

  • They must rot in prison to send a clear msg to all those who want to destabilize the country that we don’t tolerate such bulshit here.

  • Yah iBokoharum iyo arrest them 20 yz in prison, what is Mtwakazi?

  • Reporters from the pit of hell

  • They looked too young to mee, more like they were being used….

  • If it was Mugabe era they wld beva hv dared, they shld choose their course wisely. gettin arrested doesnt help much

  • There is a better way to address issues than the embarrassing way. No need to act like that brothers

  • Don’t charge them just let them go

  • Let’s have a better way to address this in a respectful way

  • Kutanga gore zvakaipa

  • I speak not to impress or praise but to express my fresh distress over this gross national civil unrest.
    Now political pressures become a menace.The ruling party say here is a cake and the oppsition labels it feaces.
    No fusion to pararell visions.
    Where should I go Paris is not my city?
    I’m truly zimbabwean and I love zimbabwe .Harare will forever be my city.
    2018 should definately bring us together not to continue accepting a bleak past haunting the future.

  • Cowards . Why send those poor innocent children to demonstrate while you hide behind your fingers? Youths do not be used for three pieces of silver .

    • But your zanu killed our youth and still use that youth

    • But your forefathers killed our forefathers and took their wives and cattle. U see ,tit for tat can never be a fair game. History may judge u cruelly too.

  • Kill them secretely if possibl. Potential dissidents. Threat to national security

  • Tambai nezvimwe varume. Asi murikuda kuti kuitwe Gukurahundi 2 here? Ini ziii zvangu

  • they must be incarcerated without trial stupid tribalists

  • For the country to move forward, this issue needs to be addressed. There’s no two ways abt it

    • Why was the issue not addressed years ago even uNkomo esaphila?

    • I don’t know you tell me Vusumuzi Masuku. Maybe you may know better.

    • Siziba is the issue of Ndebeles running away from King Tshaka the Zulu then disperse the Shonas going to be addressed also??

    • Albert Matsikiti just grow up. Never mentioned any tribe..

  • Zimbambwe is a land of Dictatorship,don’t expect change soon.

  • I thought in a democratic nation people can demonstrate but it seems we already back to our old habits and those saying tribalism are the tribalist if something doesn’t affect yu try to understand their views coz the same thing can befall u 2mrw

  • kkkk no freedom to demonstrate. haa ha ha ha and the democracy is at play and investors will flock to ZIM becuase we have new dispensation !!!!.

  • Lock up those tribalists key moendesa ku singapore ! Pasi nemganduuu pasi nadzo! Mthwakazi ndochii

    • Well said bro.Gukurahundi happened some 36 years ago.

  • is demonstration a crime in ZIM i thought its new dispensation

  • Kudemonstrater chii makore ese aya maisamuona nhai

  • u think Mugabe was mad taking taxpayer’s money to send young man to Korea to be trained as soldiers to kill fellow country man for fun ndebeles wake up ask your fathers what really transpired

  • Tell mnangagwa to keep his zim we are mthwakazi

  • Mwari ndimimunoziva musi nenguva pindirai

  • Patriotism is an instinct, Patriotism is a craving desire to see things go in right direction for the betterment of us all not a selective tribe.
    Why and Why…….
    So thieves must rob people because President Munangagwa has said the people’ s voice is God voice.Please rewrite your understanding of the people’s voice.
    I will not speak further

  • No need to address dizdents, those pigs tried to finish all Shonas who were working in Matland. Kill those dogs mxm

  • People /relatives, brothers, uncles grand dad’s and grandmothers lost their lives and perpetrators are known the issue musnt be overlooked. Once addressed people will feel the weight of it.

    • Very true. Even the issue of Ndebeles colonising the Shonas need to be addressed also

    • Not a problem that,as long as you have some individuals to point a finger at. Let’s be realistic.

  • These tribalists must take us to the worst violence forever. Pasi nemadzviti

  • Mnangagwa was state security minister not defense minister , why can’t Zimbabweans for once use their brains , stop the blame game give the president a chance to solve important issues not that nonsense

  • Ndebele ,Shona for what

  • I dont know why pple after 30 or so many yrs pple still look for Gukurahundi and the editor of this forum is tribalist for good a day wld no pass without mentioning Gukurahundi i think his parents where the archtect of this cold war and now the evil spirit is avenging his family

  • Bring closure to this issue arresting demonstrators is not the solution

  • Can the Ndebele elders educate these youngsters that what they are doing is VERY VERY dangerous. What they are doing is agitating for a civil war. Remember World War 1 was triggered by the assassination of ONE person so be aware that any act which creates friction between the Shona people and Ndebele people has a potential to spark civil war. We may not experience the war now but if our future generations inherit this hatred being displayed by the Ndebeles to the Shonas , I tell you the civil war is inevitable in future.Remember the Ndebeles had planned a full scale war against the Shonas and had it not been for the swift response Of the government, we could have been talking of MORE miserable stories like what’s happening in some parts of Africa. Remember the arms cache on ZAPU farms, The plan to attack Harare from Guineafowl the dissident menace targeting Shonas ,the Enthumbane incident, All these show that the Ndebeles are ALWAYS trying to find a window to start a war against the Shonas.They are warmongers When the government responds to restore peace they scream.

    • If it means war again then let it be, we are more than ready to die as our parents. Let those who were responsible be brought to justice!

    • Mduduzi M Dominic,how about those who were responsible for dissident menace Are you campaigning for them to be brought to book

  • Henry jacobs

    Mxm, ndebeles can go to hell. They were asked very nicely to put down their arms and join the newly minted democracy, instead they decided to go on a murderous rampage across midlands and matland killing shona and whites. what the fark did they expect ? Gukurahundi did not occur inside of a vaccuum, hell even America ended up wiping out hiroshima and nagasaki to end the war. Collateral damage lm sure was there but fark it, they should have laid down arms. now we either move on as one nation or they can take their happy arses across the limpopo to face the justice of Tshaka the zulu, seeing as they fled north after stealing his cattle.

  • PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE THE GENOCIDES WHICH OCCURRED IN ZIMBABWE INCLUDING THE MASSIVELY MASSACRE OF THE NDEBELE PPLE AND MIDLANDS MUST BE ADDRESSED. THE ARREST OF DEMONSTRATORS IS NOT DEMOCRATIC BUT ANOTHER AUTOCRACY IN ITS EXTENSION. THE PROLONGED SO CALLED NATIONAL HEALING CAN ONLY BE CONTACTED BY AN INDEPENDENT BODY THOSE WHO SUPPORT MNANGAMBWA’S GOVERNMENT TO HELL WITH YU. APHIRI LETS CALL A SPADE A SPADE. GOD DOES NOT LIKE MURDERERS.

    • Cliff Alie the occupation of Zimbabwe by Ndebeles should be addressed

    • Even the deaths of Zanla soldiers at Chimoio and Nyadzonia because of Morrison Nyathi needs to be adressed

  • @ZLHRLawyers @crisiscoalition @OpenSpaceZW @OpenParlyZw @CitManifesto @rashidmahiya1 @Tajamuka

  • Arrested for their democratic rights and you expect free and fair elections? I think this Mnangagwa is just the same like Mugabe.

    • The same pple who have been serving in the Mugabe cabinet manipulating the voters roll and RIGGING the elections they won’t change

  • No ways we can support murderers for innocent pple were and stl being killed for loving and voting for Tsvangirai is it a crime that we formed AND SUUPORT MDC TEAM . NO WAYS I CAN BE CRITICALLY ASSULTED BCOZ I LOVE PARTY OF MY CHOICE. ZANU P.F AND IT’S CRONIES DO NOT QUALIFY TO GOVERN THE COUNTRY.

  • Why is ED shutting out ‘God’s voice’?

  • Kuvasunga vangasungwa asi hatizvikurudziri munew Zimbabwe .

  • Why they ur demostrating today as if gukurahundi happened last week dey ur testing his power let dem feel it.we mst understand nd use yo mind dis thing of gukurahundi it wont gv food on table nd dis z true.let us have mind of progress heyi vukani ndebele people.

  • Mkwanakazi u ur causing divisions in our country if u don hv smthng to offer ndebele people enda unofudza mombe Mugabe him self he apologised on dis issue so nw want do u want again another war foolish people

  • Rega mozonzi ma ndebele hamuna kudzidza shuwa.instead of encourage people to forget abt da past nd move wth life nd u busy digging up thngz happened so many ago.how wl people benefit frm it,tell people wat wl u do for den wen u win den its up to dem to like u or not

    • Enos Nkala said he was ashamed to have Ndebele blood in his body

    • Tru that Andrew!!!!!! Even if he apologize does that bring back those so called dead pple??????

  • As for me guys i hate tribalism

  • Let them pay fine and release them after the holiday these shenanigans guns are still among us zviwindi zveg40

  • Yes they hav to be arrested .its not time for tht ….Tikuda ma BASA FOR NOW- JOBS JOBS AND GOOD ECONOMY.Don’t disturb th President plz.

    Mozomutsvaga kana abva pachigaro.mozo dealer naye.

  • Chimbomirai izvozvo zvema protests plz plz.we need to move forward.

    Driver Mnangagwa vari pa steering,don’t let him lose focus to bheuka tese.Journey yatiri kuda kusvitswa neye a stable Economy,Jobs & Free & Fair Elections.Chete chete.Mozo rovana na Driver kana vaburuka vabva pachigaro(pa driver sit ,)

  • the shonas have been accounting for every lost soldier giving them a proper burial.Why can’t they do the same to the ndebeles. Politics sucks

  • one thing i have learnt of us people is that we portray some better, innocent and favourable picture when there is little or no crisis. you may wrongly judge your dad’s behaviour until some big trouble visits your family, a situation which may reveal his true nature. likewise the president may be a good man in an objection-free zone, until some protests starts. a good leader expects variation of opinion.

    of course we need to rebuild the country and keep it back on it’s feet, but protesting and cracking down on protesters are both poor methods to resolving crisises, especially in a new Zimbabwe.

  • We cant reverse the wrongs that were done in the past. Forgive and move forward and build our nation.

  • Another Gukurahundi will quiet them once and for all. Tired of these stories year after year. I did my secondary education in BYO. Ndebeles hate Shonas with a passion.

  • God bles us dont blame ndebeles fo that they a right but dont bring genocide again this tym the world is watching there was no cameras back then