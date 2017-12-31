Anti-Mnangagwa protesters arrested in Bulawayo

About 10 activists from the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) have been arrested after they demonstrated against President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his alleged role as State Security Minister during the Gukurahundi Massacres that saw the murder of an estimated 20 000 civilians.

Mnangagwa was in Bulawayo on Sunday for a church service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair organised by the Faith for the Nation Campaign (FNC) — a grouping of different church denominations, founded in 2000 and led by national coordinator Shuvai Wutawunashe.

“Our youths were publicly beaten by both the police and the army currently they are being taken to Central police but we don’t know yet where they are taking them to. We are yet to see the difference between Mugabe and Mnangagwa,” said MRP in a statement.

Nehanda Radio understands the activists have since been released from Brady Barracks and handed over to the Central Police Station in Bulawayo.

The visit by Mnangagwa comes at a time opposition parties led by Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa and civic society here have upped the ante against the new political dispensation, demanding a change of tactic from Mugabe’s government, with regards to addressing the emotive Gukurahundi issue.

Writing on Twitter Johanna Mafuyana said “It’s actually very sad. # Mnangagwa soon after arriving from exile said to us “You are now witnessing the unfolding of a full democracy”- He was not being honest. You then hear zealots saying “Give Mnangagwa a chance”.