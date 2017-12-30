Teen crashes stolen car

By Codelia Mondela

A teenager from Magwegwe West suburb in Bulawayo allegedly crashed a car that he stole from a car park after panicking when he saw police officers.

After stealing Mr Partson Tshalibe’s Mazda 263 worth $3 000 on Thursday, the 17-year-old picked his friend and drove towards a local beer garden.

Along the way he saw police on patrol. He allegedly panicked, veered off the road and plunged into a ditch.

Police asked the teenager who the owner of the car was and arrested him after he failed to give a satisfactory answer.

The teenager was not asked to plead to a charge of theft of a motor vehicle before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

Mr Mkhwananzi remanded him in custody to January 12.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Mr Tshalibe parked his car on Wednesday at around 11PM at People’s car park in Magwegwe. He secured the windows and doors.

“Around 1AM, the teenager proceeded to the car park and used a duplicate key to start the car and drove off without being noticed by the security guard, Mr Abisaye Lunga,” Mr Dlodlo said.

“He drove the car to Magwegwe West, picked up his friend and the two proceeded to a local beer garden.”

The court heard the teen crashed into a ditch after seeing police officers at around 3AM.

“The officers approached and arrested him after he failed to give a satisfactory answer as to who the owner of the motor vehicle was,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The court heard that after he was arrested, he led the police to where he had stolen the car.

A week ago, two teenagers from Lobengula West aged 15 and 18 appeared in court after they allegedly stole a Honda fit vehicle from a city woman.

The duo was involved in an accident while on a joyride to a beer garden. The Chronicle