Man killed in nightclub brawl

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Beitbridge man allegedly stabbed his neighbour to death after he was found at a nightclub with his girlfriend. Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at Nhuli Business Centre in Beitbridge.

He said Godwin Ngulube (26) died on Tuesday while the suspect Vincent Mbedza (21) had been arrested.

“We are investigating a murder case where Godwin Ngulube of Beitbridge area was stabbed with a knife in the stomach. He was rushed to Beitbridge Hospital where he was admitted and died after two days.

“The suspect, Vincent Mbedza, who is also from the same district, was arrested and is assisting police with investigations. The two men had a misunderstanding over a woman, which led to the attack,” he said.

Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to refrain from violence when resolving matters. He said it remained a cause for concern that lives were being lost over trivial issues.

A source who preferred anonymity said Ngulube arrived at Nhuli Business Centre and found Mbedza seated and talking to his girlfriend in a nightclub located within the business centre.

He said Ngulube confronted Mbedza and demanded to know what he was doing with his girlfriend.

“Mbedza ignored Ngulube and went out of the nightclub. Ngulube followed him outside and they started fighting.

Mbedza produced a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ngulube in the stomach before fleeing the scene.“Ngulube was assisted by some villagers who were at the business centre,” said the source. The Chronicle