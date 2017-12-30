Laughter, tears at Robbie Malinga’s memorial

Scenes of tears and laughter dominated the Grace Bible Church in Soweto, South Africa yesterday afternoon as mourners paid tribute to music veteran Robbie Malinga.

Malinga died at the age of 49 on Christmas Day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June.

Friends have shared fond memories of Robbie or Ntsimbi as he was warmly known and have explained how he was born a musician and nothing could rob him of his joy when he was busy with music.

Musical greats such as Chicco Thwala and Lindelani Mkhize were among the many speakers who paid their respects to Robbie’s family.

The funeral for Robbie will be held on Tuesday at the Rhema Church, Johannesburg.

Robbie influenced the likes of Zahara, Arthur Mafokate, Kabelo, Brown Dash and Mzekezeke. — Online