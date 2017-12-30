FC Plats bolster squad for Safari

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Total Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum have signed two foreign players, Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde and Zambian attacking midfielder Shadreck Mayembe ahead of today’s deadline for the initial registration of players for the African Safari.

Pure Platinum are today expected to submit an initial list of 30 players to the Caf secretariat which can however be amended until January 15 after which the list becomes final, according to Section 7 (Registration and qualification of Players) of the Caf Champions League regulations.

“We have signed Albert Eonde and Shadreck Mayembe, while Dennis Dauda may require some more time for further assessments,” said FC Platinum’s media liaison and communication officer Chipo Chizondo.

Read the regulations:

“Starting from the 16th of January of the year of the competition, no player can be replaced from the list. The federations will have the right to add players from the 16th to 31st of January (up to 30 players per list) and these players will only be qualified as of the 1/16th (Group stage) finals and onwards.

‘‘A National Association which has registered less than 30 players in January may after the 1/16th finals, starting two weeks before the date of the first matches of the group stage until the 5th of August of the year of the competition, complete its list up to a maximum of 30 players, provided that the additional list does not exceed seven new players.”

The Zvishavane based outfit has been leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the African Safari which begins with an away trip to Angola where they take on Desportivo de Agosto in the preliminary round on February 9-11 before the second leg on home soil a week later.

They have set themselves a target of reaching the group stage of the tournament but their immediate huddle is obviously overcoming the qualifying stages where if they brush aside their Angolan opponents, as expected, they will then meet South Africa’s Bidvest Wits or Pamplemousses of Mauritius in the second and final round of the group stage qualifiers.

The club leadership is on record as saying they will be undertaking a number of friendly matches against local and foreign clubs as part of their preparations for the qualifiers. The Chronicle