Disgraceful Chevrons return home

By Mehluli Sibanda

The Zimbabwe national cricket team returns home today following their innings and 120-run defeat to South Africa inside two days in the historic four-day, day/night Test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

With the match done in just two days, the Zimbabwean players and management had become tourists in the coastal city as they had to find something to do in the remaining days.

Solomon Mire, who did not play in the match managed to find his way back to his base in Australia on Wednesday while the rest of the team flies home today.

Mire is part of coach Heath Streak’s plans for the tour of Bangladesh.

The players will spend just a week with their families before they regroup in Harare on 6 January before departure for Bangladesh three days later.

In Bangladesh, the Chevrons, who are gearing up for the 2019 World Cup Qualifier to be staged in Zimbabwe in March will take on the host nation and Sri Lanka in a triangular One Day International series.

From Bangladesh, Zimbabwe head off to United Arab Emirates to take on Afghanistan in a five ODIs and two-Twenty20 International before they return home for the Qualifier warm up matches at the end of February. The Chronicle