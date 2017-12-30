Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Argentina father jailed for keeping daughter as 'sex slave'

An Argentine man who fathered eight children with his daughter has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Domingo Bulacio, 57, was found guilty by a court in Argentina of raping his own daughter over a 20-year period.

The victim, who has not officially been named, said that he kept her as a sex slave from the age of 11.

The crimes took place in the town of Villa Balnearia in the northern Argentine province of Santiago del Estero.

Local media variously reported that the victim’s mother either died or left the family when she was a child.

Two other siblings were sent away to live with other family members but the victim was forced to “take the role of her mother” when she was just 11, reports said.

She said she was raped repeatedly by her father over the next 20 years.

DNA tests confirmed that Bulacio fathered the eight children his daughter gave birth to.

The victim told regional newspaper El Liberal that the abuse started at a young age..

Since reporting her father’s abuse, she said she had received death threats from family members.

The case came to light at the beginning of 2016, when the woman attended a medical centre with one of her children and was asked for the father’s details.

When the case was first reported to the police, Bulacio fled and it took 45 days for the police to find and detain him.

The case is similar to that of Josef Fritzl, who was convicted in 2009 of imprisoning and raping his daughter in a Austrian cellar over a 24-year period, during which time she bore seven of his children. BBC

  • In Zimbabwe we call it makunakuna

  • How can someone put a like on story like this?

    • The like is that person is just following the story by does nt want to comment

    • Tinashe unozwiona wo vhanhu so

    • A like is a way of tagging all people on your friend list like Precious Pedzisi said ” following “.
      Asi wakapinda pa FB manje manje. Zvimwe zvo nyadzisa so kkkkkkk

    • Aaaaaaa

    • Dai muchirega kucommenter kana musingazivi,anywhere chichemo chenyu tachiona,tichataura naFacebook aisewo shona these tinzwisise Tinashe.

  • he derseves to rot in jail,he is not a real man among us.Congratulation justice was done and the girl must survive without fear in the beatiful environment.

    • Man the damage is already done who would want a girl with 8children already.poor woman she wont experience real love

  • The children call him “father,grandfather”hmmmm ya!

    • They call him mfowethu coz is kept secret ‘but painful story is when they want to see their father who is their father again

  • Sad indeed

  • he derseves to rot in jail,he is not a real man among us.Congratulation justice was done and the girl must survive without fear in the beatiful environment.

  • Over a 20 year period? Was this rape or just dirty consensual incest?

  • 12 years is less it should be life in jail

  • 20 year period, 8 kids , EIGHT. Something not right about this story. Asi they were living on their own small island with no community members or relatives?

  • Haa!!its really Touching!!!too be used as a sex slave by somebody close to yu

  • 20 yrs 8 kids he was plning something bad

  • Story dzenyu dzakadhakwa 8 kids and kovayi garamsango

  • 12yrs only.for the why ????

  • daughter is very stupid

    8 children
    incestous relationship
    of the century

  • There were suppose to pinch all his testicles – gave him community service for the rest of his life

  • That’s why I m #childfree

  • And the End will come

  • were messi come from

  • This World

  • He is a heap of faeces!