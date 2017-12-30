Ammara Brown returns to Byo with Ammartia album

Rising star Ammara Brown tonight returns to Bulawayo for the first time after releasing her much anticipated album Ammartia which has the hit song Akiliz.

Recently opened Red Café will play host to the pint-sized, caramel skinned and talented musician for a once off show just before the New Year.Also sharing the stage with Ammara is Sandra Ndebele, DJs Eugy and Frost.

Ammara is on her way for a performance at the Victoria Falls Carnival tomorrow during the shutdown show there.

Red Café’s Babongile Sikhonjwa said all was set for the show.

“Everything is set for Ammara to come down and rock the crowd. Ammara is going to be at the Victoria Falls Carnival so she’s passing through before she performs there.

“She’s a very good friend of the city and this will be the first time she’ll perform songs from her new album Ammartia. So with this show we hope we can have her annually,” said Sikhonjwa. The Chronicle