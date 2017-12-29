Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ZCDC employees steal $500K diamonds

By Fungai Lupande

Four Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) employees have appeared in court accused of conniving to smuggle fake diamonds into the company’s sorting house, replacing them with high quality diamonds thereby swindling the firm of half a million dollars.

ZCDC diamond sorter Anesu Dhliwayo (34) today appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing theft charges.

He was remanded to tomorrow for bail consideration. His suspected accomplices, an internal security guard Tobias Mukundu, a diamond sorter Elphas Dhaka and a closed circuit television operator Stalin Munyanyi, have already appeared in court on same charges.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa opposed bail for Dhliwayo saying he is a flight risk.

“This case involves theft of about $500 000 diamonds from his employer who earns revenue for the Government.

The accused bought a Toyota Wish with the proceeds from the crime. He led police to the recovery of the vehicle,” said Mr Mutizirwa.

The Herald

  • Iye ndiye odiii vakuru mapedza mari yemaDiamond muchiita zvamunoda nyika ichiparara , kuvaka ma20 roomed house Dzave mbavha dzega dzega muZanu hapana mutsvene

  • Batai vanhu

  • That was their practice all along. Unfortunately the net just caught up with them. Selfish thieves.