Spread of Lacoste lies, a call for media reforms

A free press is one of the pillars of a constitutional democracy, it is an essential means of public participation in decision making. Without a free press the citizen would be unable to make informed decisions.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa
The People’s Democratic Change is aware of the fact that authoritarian regimes deliberately suppress free flow of information so as to pursue a narrow selfish agenda of self-aggrandisement and power retention.

Such has been the case of Zimbabwe since independence; it seems the coming in of the Lacoste frontman into the highest office has not changed the situation either.

The past few days has seen an increase in misleading lies churned out by the state just to portray the administration as a reformist government.

The state media is awash with talk of fighting corruption by the new President but the absence of diversity in the electronic media has left glaring gaps and a failure to ask critical questions.

Absence of alternative voices has left those aligned to the new administration being painted as saints when they are at the centre of corrupt activities.

They were at the centre of the missing 15 billion dollars yet no questions are being asked due to the suppression of a free public press whose responsibility is to expose this kind of rot.

Failure to expose shady individuals is obviously a setback in any attempt to combat graft if the presidential speeches were genuine.

Private media is also coerced and intimidated with growing attempts to capture and compromise senior scribes.

We are also concerned with the personalisation of the state media which has since been converted into private property of the first family.

The Herald and ZBC now follow the President to church a new phenomenon uncharacteristic even of the Mugabe regime.

While the ZBC has an obligation to inform as a public broadcaster, we also believe that the broadcasting monopoly created in Zimbabwe is the source of mediocrity.

Competition is the best way of transformation, the PDP demands that the licensing of television and radio stations be professionally conducted as opposed to the previous arrangement when broadcasting licenses were only awarded to ZANUPF oligarchs.

With the shadows of yet another election upon us the free access to media by all political parties must be a reality. The status quo reflects the old approach dealing a blow to the Lacoste claim of ensuring a free and fair election.

The media must reoccupy its role as an agenda setter, it must aid development, ensure accountability and transparency.

The media must expose those who claim that they will use scheduled flights during the day and charter plains during the night.

It is the role of the media to expose those who claim to fly coach in a chartered flight. The citizen must be informed.

Serious media reforms are needed, that is the only way to create an open society and more importantly it is a key benchmark if any progress will be made.

Only a free press can give a true account of progress or regression, a free press informs reluctance and pretence.

The reluctance to open a full inquiry into the Marange diamonds, reluctance to investigate the Ministers involved in the Air Zimbabwe scandal and the pretence around commitment to reform.

We view the current narrative dominated by lacoste inspired fake news and spin as a huge call for media reform.

Together Another Zimbabwe is Possible
PDP Communications

  • Klw

    Thank you PDP and Nehanda a free press is indeed a requirement
    There is no comment from Media Institute of Southern Africa on free press

  • This is not stone age. Why use a nation’s hero mbuya Nehanda’s name when you are petty like that? Iwe ukuita basa rei hauna internet access here? Iwe kana une news jus spread the news kwete kumirira kuti nhingi azodii nxa

    • Sorry for changing the subject,though I agree with what you said.
      Did Mbuyanehanda really existed?The mythological heroine.

    • Ko kana asiri Nehanda the mbuya how do u know

    • She existed unfortunately it’s not your culture and I don’t see how that concerns you. She was part and parcel of the first Chimurenga and she was hanged by the Colonial regime.

    • If she didnt why bother with her name

    • Chiyo Florren you did not read the whole article oe evrn ask the basic question of who authored it. If you had done so you would have realized that Nehanda Radio reproduced a PDP opinion piece as a public service. Its a decent thing to do for those who have not made gods of men

    • Reproduces yeah right they cant make eir own shit hence expecting someone else to do it for them

  • And some fools a falling for such propaganda being chunned out by state media hijacked by zanu pf

  • Vaiti zvichanaka nekunyepera vanhu

  • 2018: VOTE MDC.

  • No for long if they are lying, vachabatwa,& they’ll have nothing to sell , people will start resenting them & the only weapon they can use will be violence . Then wanenge watowe worse than Gushungo kkkkkkkkk. You cannot fool all the people all the time .
    Vapei nguva vazvisunge mbira dzakondo

  • Where does Nehanda Radio Operate from? Isn’t this another case of VOA studio 7 ? Where do you get your facts when you not in Zimbabwe to experience what’s happening on the ground?

  • Guys lets be realistic , tsvagai aid from donors zvakanaka, find other reasons, do u have concrete evidence to support what you are saying and if given a chance to lead Zimbabwe do you think you can lead it with such impatience you have, give them time, time will tell if they are offside

    • we dont live forever.

    • Donor fatigue shamwari, havachadi nemari dzavo, if they do it has unrealistic attachment. I think you heard what trump said support America on Jerusalem or otherwise no financial help

    • You guys, i have got problem with you, your focus is on certain persons(minority) not the majority of Zimbabweans. The issue is not abt who is leading, the issue is about povo, our main focus is on the people,gogo in Binga. And the current government is trying by all means to address the plight of Zimbabwe, it took more than 30 years kuti Zim idhakwe kusvika pairi, and you, you are expecting my beloved President to turn everything in one day, tts impossible

    • Bvaaapa iwe Une makore mangani if u are 12yrs and below fine……..give them time

  • He was never ready to lead Zimbabwe;He is a novice of the highest Rank

  • especially pa news of the first family they are overdoing it and its getting to be boring now

  • Tendai Sanchez political opinion is different and u calling pple who have hope in the new govnt foolish is uncalled for.

  • There’s news Made, Hlongwane have charges to answer

  • What are media reforms? Go and tell trump, definitely he will give you

  • Vote your mdc t or alliance or ncube. I know where to place my x

  • yu cant tell us of curbing corruption when yu talk of 10t of sugar beans discovered at makhosini’s farm. vote mdc cum 2018

  • I am of the opinion that if RG Mugabe did something bad during his tenure as regime leader he was not supposed to receive a package.Its not t clear why he was held with kid gloves if them guys where serious.