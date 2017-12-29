Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

No price controls: President works towards negotiated solution to madness

By Felex Share

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out legislation against arbitrary price increases and instead directed Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha to bring together stakeholders and take corrective measures.

President Emmerson Mnangawa delivers the State of the National Address at the joint parliament sitting at Harare International Conference Centre yesterday.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

In a brief interview after the swearing-in of Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the spirit of profiteering should stop to ensure economic development.

“We are very concerned as Government about the general prices on the market,” President Mnangagwa said.

“I had a meeting yesterday with the Minister of Industry (Commerce and Enterprise Development) Dr Bimha (and directed him) to call the manufacturers, sellers and retailers and discuss with them. We don’t think it is good to go for legislation; we need to come to an understanding and have the people in these categories appreciate where we are coming from and where we want to go.”

The President went on: “They must have a human face. They mustn’t be profiteering because in some cases we find the same article is sold at this price in this shop, different from that shop. Why should the difference be 15-20 percent on one item? We have to interrogate those issues.”

Prices of basic goods have been spiralling since late September 2017 when social media speculated on commodity shortages ahead of the festive season, but that never happened.

This is the second time in as many weeks that President Mnangagwa has condemned price hikes.

Addressing delegates attending the 6th Buy Zimbabwe Annual Awards in Harare last week, President Mnangagwa said the practice was “counter-economic” and could not be allowed to continue.

He said business should complement Government efforts to revive the economy by refraining from counter-productive measures like selling cash and use of a multi-tier pricing system.

“We need to examine our modus operandi as captains of industry and commerce if we are ever going to move forward,” President Mnangagwa said.

“There are some dealers, suppliers and business owners who are in the habit of increasing prices willy-nilly without proper justification. Let me hasten to say my Government says no to such counter-economic practices.”

A survey report by the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe ahead of the Christmas holiday showed that the cost of some items had gone down in major supermarkets.

CCZ executive director Ms Rosemary Siyachitema said: “We did a survey on major supermarkets (last week) and we have noticed that basic commodities prices in some supermarkets have decreased.

Some goods have decreased by $1 compared to other shops, so we advise consumers to shop around. The basic goods whose prices have slightly decreased include cooking oil, sugar, mealie-meal and poultry products.”

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu said prices would continue to decline following the National Competitiveness Commission’s intervention.

He said: “We expect the prices to go down further after Christmas. We have been engaging various stakeholders across the value chain, and have roped in the National Competitiveness Commission with a view to bringing down prices.

“We have also been engaging beef producers over the past week so that they reduce beef prices. Some of them have been taking advantage of avian flu which was affecting poultry products to increase prices of beef, which was now on demand.

Beef producers were putting exorbitant mark-ups. So, we have been engaging them to reduce prices. In addition, we have also engaged Government on the issue; we are working on the matter.” The Chronicle

  • Masoja ako akunetsa kuborder Nyamapanda ndoo chii gadzirisa zvinhu zvako

    • Kkkkk kumupedzera shungu

    • Vanhu wakawanda vairarama nekutengesa vasingabire vanhu vana vachienda kuzvikoro vanhu vodzingwa apo zvikoro zvakuvhurwa toivanepi mari mabasA acho hakuna ma1 chaivo kunyamapanda

    • Vanhu wakawanda vairarama nekutengesa vasingabire vanhu vana vachienda kuzvikoro vanhu vodzingwa apo zvikoro zvakuvhurwa toivanepi mari mabasA acho hakuna ma1 chaivo kunyamapanda

    • Ndooo kutonga kwacho here munangagwa tigadzirisireo masoja adzoke munzvimbo dzao kwete kukanganisa upenyu hwevanhu muzim hamuna hondo asi chii chiri kutora nzvimbo now

  • if you did A level history u would know the dangers of forced price controls

    • Tomuka mumashops muri empty kkkkkk

    • You are very correct shops will be empty within ours he has the powers so let him for price control and see the results

    • very true very dangerous,this needs economists not politicians.it’s just matter of supply and demand

  • you know bond notes are causing these price hikes,stop taking us for a ride

  • Umm 2018 jehova pindirai

  • Open the borders.SA imports cement steel milk tinned foods vegetables u name it but its economy remains viable.Let retailers source commodities where they are cheap and local producers will adjust.

    • How do they source the products with no foreign currency

    • Let the nation use the Rand everything will be back to normal

  • Good leadership there

  • VaBimha vaitadza ministry iyi.ma SI akawandisa tisina industry kusara kwe gushungo chete.

  • Abolish the US dollar and introduce our own currency without that it’s suffer continue

    • Why did we demonitise our own currency? Have we got rid of the conditions that forced us to to adopt the multi currency system? Its always wise to always learn from the past.

    • Aaah kkkk our own currency asi wakabarwa after 2008

  • Mnangagwa’s shortlived presidency will be based on ‘not doing what Mugabe did” n they say the mdc alliance stands for nothing..only a fool would appoint chiwenga as a Vice President….

    • iwe waida ani?

      Chiwenga atadzeyi kuenda pachinzvimbo chana Muzenda,Ngomo,Msipa,Mphoko???
      whats the difference btwn him n others

  • Why dont you do the fishing yourself Mr President? You have the fishing rod in your hands why give someone to fish for you? Guys; removing Mugabe in office is not real change. Its the same bus on the same road; we just changed the driver. At least register to vote.

  • Now the ignition has been turned on and the first passenger to be told to fasten his seat belt, is Dr Mike Bimha.Remember every passanger in the car is important to both the driver and you and me.
    President Munangagwa’s actions will surely give us our sweet Zimbabwe.It’s not an overnight process.Rome was not built in a day.
    Zimbabwe has a population of about 14 million so the president as the driver of the car will know when to engage the neutral ,reverse or front gears.
    I know some will like the front gears,some the reverse and some the neutral.Please be patient,the good driver will take us there……

    • Are u one of those who being paid to create hope in a bad situation? Just asking…

    • No,am actually a patriotic optimist .

  • Just suspend the SI pliz , the local manufacturers doesnt need yo support with such pricing madness.

  • Good move Emmerson, gadzirisa zvinhu

  • Noble idea mr president however I urge you to open borders for individuals to import basics free of duty. These manufacturers are sabotaging you

  • please do..

  • you can’t control prices by beating shop owners,once you do that they Will just hold their commodities and they Will price during your absence unless you become till operator.

  • As long as the President is said to be the owner of Pote Supermarkets in Zvishavane, he cannot control prices of commodities as he is also benefitting from the crazy price increases. Saka panotoda munhu asiri muzvina business to stand for the masses otherwise wasting time

  • This one is the best #approach Yo Excellence. Yu know effects of price control, its chaos and shortages as retailers remove products from shelves. Whoever is igniting this price madness is pointing an #AK47 to yo presidency. To win the battle yu nid to calm down, remove any government force to the market forces, remove import restrictions, allow uninterrupted flow of forex to the manufacturing industries. Give favourable investment conditions to stimulate investment. With this Yo Excellence. Yu will see who yo enemy is and yo friend therein. Economics does not really want ginya. #muchiti-gire-jnmoyo-moyo-yavo-michena????