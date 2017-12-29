Mukanya says give ED a chance

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Vasco Chaya

Exiled outspoken Chimurenga music icon — Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo who was an arch critic of deposed former president Robert Mugabe — has appealed to sceptical Zimbabweans to give his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa more time to show if he is the right man to lead the country.

Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo

He was not alone as MDC MP for Bulawayo South constituency Eddie Cross made the same call.

Mnangagwa, who has been in office for nearly five weeks, assumed the reins after Mugabe resigned on November 21 moments after Parliament had instituted impeachment proceedings against him.

“Kune avo varikukanda ma spikes mu road pa govt itsva iyi, dai mamboipawo mukana. Musikana haabate pamuviri obva otosununguka mwana same day (You must give this government a chance and stop throwing spanners in its way. A woman doesn’t get pregnant and give birth on the same day),” Mapfumo wrote on microblogging site Twitter, calling on those impatient and sceptics to give Mnangagwa time to settle in.

Mnangagwa, has since his inauguration made several policy pronouncements — including waging war against corrupt people and ending police menace on the country’s roads.

He has also issued a three-month moratorium on business people and individuals who externalised billions of money and stashed it offshore to return the loot or face the full wrath of the law.

Apart from that his government has tabled a budget which economists say has many bright spots and would bring positive results if it is implemented.

Cross, who has had several run-ins with MDC supporters and colleagues for his forthrightness, writing on his blog www.eddiecross.africanherd.com, said Mnangagwa has a chance to deliver.

“Mnangagwa is in absolute control of the State and I think he is going to deliver. One of the key elements behind this strategy is that he knows the opposition is in shambles.

“The other thing he knows fully well is that only a democratically-elected government will be recognised by the international community and recovery and reconstruction of the Zimbabwe State and economy is not possible without that.

“He also made it clear that his own record was a hindrance and that he and the party had a lot to do before they could win a free and fair election.”

The key, he argued was to get the economy back on its feet and to restore hope among the people of Zimbabwe. Cross, in his latest article, predictably, has annoyed many of his colleagues in the opposition movement.

“The one thing I know about this man is that he is an operator and should not be underestimated. He appointed his Cabinet on Sunday, swore them in on Monday and held his first Cabinet on Tuesday, setting his new ministers targets for the first 100 days and threatening that any minister who failed to achieve his or her targets was vulnerable.

“Already you can feel the impact of this early momentum. Time alone will tell, but the early indications are that we will see very significant changes in 2018 and that our economy and maybe our country, will begin the long road back to where we should have been…,” Cross said.

Mugabe’s 37-year rule came to an inglorious end on November 21 when he resigned moments after Parliament had started proceedings to impeach him.

This followed a military intervention code named Operation Restore Legacy which saw the nonagenarian and his wife being placed under house arrest.

Several Cabinet ministers linked to the Generation 40 (G40) faction who had coalesced around Grace were targeted in the operation which ended only recently, with the soldiers only retreating to the barracks after five weeks of executing the operation.

Mugabe was accused of turning Zimbabwe, which was once touted as the bread basket of Africa, into a basket case due to years of mismanagement and executive corruption.

Today, Zimbabwe is ranked among the poorest countries in the world. DailyNews

  • Wht time is more tym?

    • Can any nation tht ws broken down beyond measure for 37 years ,b restored in js a few weeks….???

      Yeah I blv in miracles too

  • Who the fuk is this rastaman?

  • It’s true

  • vamukanya if garwe promise to pardon let it be ur secret naye not try to campaign for him

  • I respect your word Dr t.m

  • ED is the new driver of Zanu United Passenger Co. (ZUPCO) that has long been condemned for being unro… https://t.co/oJNV5kxTgP

  • Mupe ka iwwe vote yko 2018 haasi kusunda ED wako akabva takakunzwa uchiochomoka kussa haukudzoke fut kuno

  • He’s right Mukanya.

  • well i agree with u Mukanya every1 deserve a chance

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    kkkkkk, it no longer requires any analysis of any sort to come to the conclusion that the opposition is in shambles. Its now common knowledge!

  • Aende uko kuksngamwa zvazuro nehope he thinks Mugabe was the only notorious

  • that’s right…he need more time for sure

  • kana zvenyu zvaita vaMkanya hazvirevi kuti zvemunhu wese zvaita. Tinyararirei hedu

  • Mukanya vanotevera kunoenda mhepo takuvaziva

  • ngavatibvire kumhepo netu onyeni turimumusoro

  • ED has all the time he needs but prices are running away. That’s the onli problem

  • Mukanya is right

  • Atotanga nekuporonga kupa Mugabe mbavha hombe mazakwatira vazhinji vachinonga svosve nemuromo

  • U a speaking like any old and mature old man in Zimbabwe politics ndoo zvandokundira mudhara unopredcter ramangwana ndokurespecter unoziva mudhara thats why uchigona kurova mangoma keep it up l salute u

  • Mukanya there is no difference. Just wait and we will prove you wrong.

  • Nhai Mukanya makurasika papi?

  • Chance cheyi akuda kuwana madzokero kumusha chete fokofu

  • True

  • Its true munhu ngambopiwa nguva kwete kusvora bhuku nekuda kekavha racho

  • When they giv him time how long?? i think maybe after elections anenge ahwina we give the full support coz tese tikuda the best for Zimbabwe whether yu from which party or tribe as long urichizvarwa chemuno we must support our leader and leader wacho haafane kuzofarisawo akuita corrupt activities sedza Ba Bona haa nikisi asante sana

  • Well said Thomas, You know where your Vote is going. Leave People alone, they know where theirs are going.

  • Ganda rataura chokwadi ED ndavapihwe chanzi.

  • Dr Mapfumo is 100% right.
    For it to be clear to all, Julius Malema, Evan Mawarire could even support this comrade. The state of things right now needs the one who has got the chance more time to straightforward things. As it was said ” politics and economics shall be harnessed for Zimbabwe’s revival.
    If Mugabe was in power by now things could have been worse otherwise

  • And me too

  • That is Positive Vibrations Mkanya, these chaps are trying

  • Within a month these chaps eradicated police brutality

  • Gandanga ririkutaura chaizvo

  • Newe chimapfumo wasakara haungatiudze zvokuita chizorora newe

  • Unorotomoka mdara iwe mbanje ita shoma

  • 100 days are enough. He was in gvt for 37 years pamwe achibata maImportant ministries like security and justice. Saka haasi mudzidzwa uyo. Zvikudiwa kuitwa ari kuzviziva.

  • The fact is vanhu are tired of being taken for a ride vamwe we are getting old so whoever did good I stand by that one

  • No chance for a tyranny!

  • dzakutsvaka madzokero ekumba