Mafu succeeds Madinda at Orapa

By Fungai Muderere

Former Highlanders gaffer Bongani Mafu has reportedly taken over the coaching reins at Botswana topflight league side Orapa United.

Mafu replaces his compatriot Madinda Ndlovu, who is heavily linked with a move to his old club Highlanders.

Ndlovu recently parted ways with the diamond-rich side, which he took to lofty heights in the three seasons he was at the helm.

A source in Gaborone, Botswana, told Chronicle Sport that Mafu (51) would be in charge of Orapa next season.

“Mafu will be the next boss at Orapa United. He was successfully recommended,” said the source.

When reached for comment, Mafu, who is currently back home in Bulawayo, said: “I have not signed anything.

Nothing has materialised yet. We are in a period of speculations and rumours. I can’t confirm anything.”

Meanwhile, Mafu is still battling to recover P200 000 owed to him by Botswana’s Mochudi Centre Chiefs, who he coached.

Zifa has asked the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to help Mafu recover the money. Mafu was at Chiefs last season and went unpaid for several months, as the debt-ridden club battled financial challenges.

“I’m waiting to hear from Zifa on what has transpired so far. I’m hoping for help from my home football mother body on the matter,” said Mafu.

Chiefs manager Clifford Mogomotsi is on record saying the club is aware that they have been reported to the Zimbabwean football authorities and reiterated that they are not refusing to settle the debt.

Despite their documented financial challenges, Chiefs have appointed Malawian coach Kinnah Phiri, formerly of Free State Stars, as their new head coach. The Chronicle