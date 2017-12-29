HCC seeks cheaper water chemicals

By Helen Kadirire

The Harare City Council (HCC) is exploring the use of other water treatment chemicals as it seeks to improve the quality of water while reducing the monthly astronomical costs incurred during purification.

HCC is stumping out more money in the purchase of water treatment chemicals.

According to ordinary minutes circulated during a full council meeting last Thursday, HCC is seeking to lower its water chemicals’ high bill by pursuing alternative chemicals on the market.

“The city continues to have a huge bill in water treatment costs owing to the poor quality of the water due to contamination from other sources such as industries and urban agriculture.

“This had prompted the city to use multiple chemicals in order to treat the water to required quality levels. The city was, however, exploring use of other chemicals on the market, a move which could see a reduction in the number of chemicals currently being used,” read part of the minutes.

HCC uses sulphuric acid, chlorine gas, sodium silicate, activated carbon, aluminium sulphate, hydrated lime and HTH in treating the city’s water.

Only aluminium sulphate and chlorine gas are locally sourced at Zimphos while the rest are imported.

HCC has been battling to treat water owing to levels in Lake Chivero which make the raw product more concentrated with contaminates.

Council’s director for water Hosea Chisango told the Daily News that using non-chemical methods to treat the water was impossible because of the contamination in the raw water.

“In some guidelines there are some specifications that are not mentioned such as dissolved solids because it is not critical.

“They mostly look at what will affect the peoples’ health mostly. There should be no coli forms or e coli in the water for it to be considered safe for human consumption,” he said. DailyNews