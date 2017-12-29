Grace Mugabe’s son ‘impregnates SA student, 22, asks her to abort’

A South African student is reportedly crying foul after she was impregnated by former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s son, Russell Goreraza, 33, before he turned his back on her.

The state-owned Herald newspaper reported on Friday that, Goreraza, who is Grace’s son from her first marriage to Stanley Goreraza, allegedly fell in love with Dineo Gwendoline Kekana, 22, in 2016.

Kekana then fell pregnant in July and when she broke the news to Goreraza, he started “playing hide-and-seek games” and was no longer responding to her calls.

“My name is Dineo Kekana, I am South African. I am pregnant with Russell Goreraza’s child. We started seeing each other in December last year, 2016. I fell pregnant in July this year,” Kekana was quoted as saying.