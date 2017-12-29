Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

ED calls for crisis meeting over prices

By Andrew Kunambura

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for a crisis meeting with business leaders to try and find a solution to high prices placed on basic commodities which have triggered an outcry from long-suffering consumers.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa, who is largely viewed as pro-business in his approach has, however, ruled out imposing price controls.

Speaking soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the two vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi at State House yesterday, Mnangagwa expressed dismay at the shooting prices, but ruled out State regulation saying he was hopeful that alternative solutions to the “price madness’ could still be found.

Although he did not give the date of the meeting electing to say it would be held as soon as possible, Mnangagwa said the decision to engage business was agreed upon between him and Industry and Commerce minister Mike Bimha at a meeting held on Wednesday.

“We are very concerned as government about the rise of general prices on the market. I had a meeting yesterday (on Wednesday) with the minister of Industry and Commerce, … Bimha to call the manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to discuss with them.

“We don’t think it is good to go for legislation to legislate against prices. We need to come to an understanding and have the people in these categories to appreciate where we are coming from, where want to go and they must have a human face.

“They must not be profiteering because in some cases, you find the same item is sold at this price in this shop and the other price in another shop. Why should there be such huge differences of about 15-20 percent for one item? We should interrogate such issues,” Mnangagwa said.

Thousands of consumers endured a bleak Christmas as retailers hiked prices of basic goods during the festive period.

This was despite the fall of foreign currency rates at the parallel market which they had previously cited as the main drivers of price hikes.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president, Sifelani Jabangwe, recently told the Daily News that local manufacturers had not hiked prices that much — in remarks widely seen as pointing fingers at the retailers.

He said the country’s largest industrial representative group was of the view that prices of imported goods were the ones that have significantly gone up with locally manufactured products remaining with a 20 percent increase margin from comparative prices last year.

Economic analysts are predicting doom and gloom for the consumer unless the authorities adopt stern measures to curb overpricing.

There are fears that Zimbabwe could easily slip into another hyperinflationary era reminiscent of the 2007/09 period when soaring inflation obliterated the Zimbabwe dollar along with its pensions and savings.

To escape hyperinflation which had topped out at 500 billion percent, the country was forced to adopt the United States dollar in 2009, along with Britain’s pound and the South African rand.

But the relative financial stability of the last eight years has unravelled in the last few months as acute foreign exchange shortages have led to sharp price increases.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa said he had picked experienced people for the posts of vice presidents and he would soon demand results from Chiwenga and Mohadi.

“I believe they are very experienced. I will be announcing sometime this afternoon (yesterday afternoon) their assignments,” said Mnangagwa. DailyNews

  • If he succeed in reducing prices and cash crisis …come 2018 no need for NIKUV

  • They wanna control prices?😁

  • Good move

  • Zvimwe tendaiwo, Mugabe akambozviitawo here kuva
    hands-on pamaproblems evanhu. ED ndizvo

    • no need to thank him ndobasa rake raakapindira iroro

    • Superb let me use a simple day to day example, l grew up thanking my parents for filling their responsibilities be it a meal, new pair of shoes, the least is endless. I was taught to appreciate when one fulfills his responsibility. The way we use the word ‘Thank you’ depends on ones upbringing.

    • haiwawo takarima nemupfudze hakuna kana bag refert paunoiona ikudhura zvaisina kumboita mugabe aripo.mbeu hakuna nyika yose season yatodarika .nxaaaa 0/10

  • Remove the bond notes and everything falls into place

    • Thats the only solution Changamire

    • The coming of the bond notes has caused more harm than good.it is because of the bond notes that gave rise to the problem of cash crisis .All of a sudden almost everybody has a health bank account as such no matter how many millions we print we will have the shortage of cash as the order of the day.
      As long as we have the 3 tier pricing system our economy will continue to fall

    • @Chamire I dissagree a little…”Cash crisis started before th bond notes”

    • Very right but the magnitude got worse after the introduction of bond notes

  • My main man # ndine vimbo

  • Adopt rand thats all

  • He has been calling for such a meeting for the past so many days..

  • Mgandanga ose

  • Kubva rinhi koiwe ,i think nw u can see kuti tsvangison n his guys hold the keys to zims economy

  • Yaaa better

  • People should also put together a monthly shopping list of what they should have as the basics to get by. All over the world people are scraping by if you are not in the top 10 percent.
    Try to think big solutions for this problem.

  • Iwe masoja atambudza vanhu, vanhu vakutotambura vakuputsira vanhu zvinhu nekudzinga mavaitengesera so in zim i have got sm jobs vorarama nei tototi mugabe is correct ndini ndadaro , Uyu ngaa bvise zvimitemo zvake zvemasoja izvo

  • a mere meeting wont fix anything.does he not know that prices are a product of so many wrong economic policies? a whole president calling for a meeting is so petty in my opinion.he wants to appear as someone taking action.we know he has used up 30 or so days of the 100 he promised change.so far the only change is the worsening of everything and their scramble and partition of zimbabwe amongst themselves.

    • tht same kind of meeting changed ,bread prices last week…

      a country tht ws destroyed beyonds measure for abt 37 years.abt 13 505 days(+/- ) …N u expect it b build in 30days.

      be patient bro

      hakona kungo vukura

  • Zvimwe hazvidi kutautirana zvinongona force, these price hikes were made by his enemies. It’s one two tasting, they want the already suffering people to turn against him & think Mugabe was better.

  • free the border like before then there is competition with cross borders .u protect the local industry ichiuraya vanhu

  • He is the crisis himself…

  • RAND Rand RaNd Rand Rand Rand Rand

  • Its simple allow people to import from other countries and in a instant prices will go down. How is it possible that a litre of cooking oil manufactured in Cape Town is half the price of a locally produced litre? Allow imports and you will see that local producers will reduce their prices.

  • He doesn’t know that Zimbabwe is nolonger a producing country

  • good move Presdent pindirai the prices are realy crazy

  • That took longer than expected

  • But mutsvangwa gave you a simple solution to the problem. Just scrap the statutory instruments which bars imports into the country. Things will flood the market and prices will fall. The problem with the government of thieves is you pretend as if you like Zimbabweans very much. You want to paint a picture that you want to protect them from GMOs but in actual fact you want to profiteer from them. You don’t have the interest of the suffering masses at heart very selfish people.

  • hutsi hwega hwega

  • there is no change on the grund kungouuuukuuura chete zvingokwira zvichingoshata ichingofa nyika yacho mchingoukura sehwanana dzoukurira nzou😂

  • It doesn’t need a rocket scientist to fix Zimbabwe economic problems.
    Ask even a grade 6 pupil he will give you the answers!

  • Operation vakomana

  • Bond notes dealers selling money on the streets are causing all these problems

  • We have been hearing these empty promises for long ikozvino kana ecocash chaiyo vachirikucharger mapercentage avo ekupenga…zvinogwadza mhani

  • Nhamo yatinawo haidi kutora ma measures but inotoda ipapo ipapo tanzwa isu. Remember? Solution ya Save that tym US $ zvakachinja 24hrs

  • Izvi zva same na Mugabe we nid a solution not ma meeting or consultations or whatever. But an instant change. Makamubhisirei musina idea

  • My suggestion is let’s remove the bond notes in circulation and no more to multiples currency, lets use one currency which is the US dollar only put tight measure on whoever want to use it outside the country, no to imported finished goods, only raw materials and machinery for industries should be brought in, what ever money used to import raw materials or anything which is not locally found here, it should tally with the value of those items imported in etc. All Zimbabwean lets gave timr to the current government they need our support. We mighty have difference ideas lets think for ppl who can not afford think of ppl first