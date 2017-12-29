Black Rhinos sack Mtizwa

By Tadious Manyepo and Takudzwa Chitsiga

Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa has been relieved of his duties as the army side starts an audacious rebuilding exercise where they are targeting the 2018 premiership crown.

Despite guiding the two-time champions to a respectable seventh place finish in a season the team’s priority had been survival, the former CAPS United and “Chauya Chipembere” midfielder could still not save his job after a shocking poor run in form in the second half of the season.

Yet, Black Rhinos had looked very much likely to turn back the hands of time to 1987 when they won their second title after impressing in the first stanza of the season which they finished on the summit of the standings before hitting low form after the break.

During that period, there were even louder whispers pointing to the gaffer’s sacking but, the Black Rhinos executive stood by him even at a time the coach had reportedly offered to quit out of his own volition.

Instead, the team had to sacrifice Mtizwa’s backroom staff consisting of Jack Mutandagayi, Gift Nyamande and Maronga Nyangela midway through the second half of the season as the team got desperate to survive the chop.

But, at a time when it seemed certain the gaffer would be given time to take another go at the Premiership’s ultimate prize, the team has decided to part ways with the former Warriors midfielder and “re-deploy” him elsewhere. Black Rhinos communications manager Special Matarirano confirmed the veteran mentor’s sacking.

“I can confirm that Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa is no longer the head coach for Black Rhinos. He has been re-deployed and re-assigned elsewhere. We have had a very productive working relationship with the gaffer and everyone at the team is appreciative of the work he has done for the club.

“We finished the season in a decent position in a campaign we had only targeted relegation survival. We are all happy with that and he knows that. However, the club has decided to re-assign the gaffer elsewhere at least as of now,” Matarirano said.

A number of names have been thrown into the hat as potential replacements for Mtizwa with former coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera topping the list. Matarirano said the process to find a new coach has already begun with the team set to short-list candidates for interview.

“A replacement has not yet been found but the process to find one has already started. We will have to short-list qualifying candidates whom we conduct some selection interviews with.

We hope to find the best man who will take the team to another level. We are targeting a place in the top four and possibly winning the title so we have to get down into serious business if we really want to be competitive in a league most teams are also targeting the same’’.

Rhinos have already lost one of their best players, right-back Jameson Mukombwe who will be at champions FC Platinum for a season-long loan period while a host others are being targeted by other clubs locally and in the region.

Matarirano, however, said his club would beef up for next season. Besides Mukombwe, Black Rhinos also lost their veteran defender Brighton Chandisaita who announced his decision to hang up his boots after more than two decades in the football trenches at the team’s awards ceremony where he was also honoured with the chairman’s special award in Harare on Wednesday night.

The commanding Black Rhinos defender called it quits at 41 as he seeks to explore other avenues in match fitness.

The steely central defender who was recruited into the Black Rhinos system in 1994 before spending two seasons at sister club Tongogara almost broke into tears as he announced his decision to quit professional football.

“I think everything has its time and mine has finally come and I am happy to be saying goodbye to the beautiful game. I thank everyone who supported me through thick and thin.

“I am now going to try something in match fitness as I was known as someone who was physically fit. I think the upcoming generation should be strong and hard-working.

I was known to be so hard-working and fit I will try something of that sort. I am not going into coaching but physical fitness,” said Chandisaita.

Matarirano said his team will have to find the duo’s replacements in the next few weeks.

“Obviously, we will be running around to find Mukombwe (Jameson) and Chandisaita’s (Brighton) replacements. We will be guided by the technical team who know their preferred candidates,” Matarirano said. The Herald